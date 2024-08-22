Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Prediction WAR 48 % Chance of Winning SOM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR For the second time in the County Championship Division One, Warwickshire and Somerset are poised to take on each other on August 22, 2024. The sides will face off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s winless streak has not seen the end yet considering their defeat at the hands of Somerset in the last outing. Warwickshire batted first and their total of 413 was quite convincing; Michael Burgess, Ed Barnard and Will Rhodes are credited with their successful showing as they contributed 147, 92 and 63 runs, respectively. Moreover, Somerset were dismissed for 284 runs in their attempt to chase the score which only allowed Warwickshire to make life harder for the opposition.

Warwickshire’s top order took it upon themselves to add 281 runs to their already daunting total but somehow, victory slipped further and further away from them as Somerset’s fourth innings chase was a sight to behold. Tom Abell’s unbeaten 152, Tom Banton’s 81, James Rew’s 57 not out and scattered contributions from the others gave Somerset a very real shot at victory. Even though the match showed no sign of tilting in their favor at first, Somerset bent the game to their will with a five-wicket victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 48%

Somerset chance of winning - 52%

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Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Somerset have tested out several different combinations to open for the team and their last two games were led by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Andrew Umeed at the front. Judging by the opening partnerships in the tournament so far, it is safe to conclude that Somerset need to introduce some changes to the opening wicket lest it worsens over the course of their campaign. However, with opening totals of 6, 44, 8, 4, 8, 0, 24, 3 and 75 runs in the last five matches, their chances of improving seem rather bleak.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is known to be a batting pitch through and through with an average first innings score of 439 in the four matches held at the venue this season. There was no decisive winner in any of the games but since the surface allows high scoring contests, the toss winning side will be keen to set the target in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 40% likelihood of precipitation threatens Edgbaston on match day with scattered showers. The temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Woakes All-rounder Michael Booth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have two draws and three defeats in the five matches leading up to this fixture, including a defeat in their last match against Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Banton Batter Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Craig Overton (C) Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset sealed victory in three out of their previous five fixtures. The remaining two matches ended in a defeat and a draw.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters against Warwickshire, having won two out of the last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 0

Somerset - 2

Draw - 3

Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

In the previous encounter between the sides, Warwickshire’s openers were far superior to that of Somerset even though Rob Yates and Alex Davies made a slow start for the former with a partnership of 19 runs in the first innings. However, at the second time of asking, the pair posted a stand of 106 runs. Juxtaposed with Somerset’s opening totals of 6 and 44 during the same match, it is quite clear that Warwickshire’s first wicket has the advantage against Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Andrew Umeed’s first partnership.

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Warwickshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies leads Warwickshire’s run charts with 771 runs in 15 innings and an average of 55.07. He scored his first half-century of the season in the last match against Somerset where he amassed precisely 50 runs in the second innings. Prior to that, he scored three centuries through the course of their campaign and will be anticipated to be their standout batter once more.

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell was in stellar form after a late start to the season and managed to pile on 330 runs in five innings which includes two centuries and a half-century. Against Warwickshire in the last outing, he scored 61 and 152* runs. With an average of 82.50, he is expected to be their leading batter in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is in an entirely different plane compared to the other bowlers from the team and has an unopposed lead at the top with 32 wickets in 17 innings. During the previous outing against Somerset, he claimed six wickets in the first innings and added two more to the tally in the following innings, making him the top choice for the next game.

Craig Overton to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Craig Overton is the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 22 wickets in 13 innings so far. He picked a single wicket in the first innings against Warwickshire last time around and added four more to the tally in the following innings. He has been consistent and reliable for Somerset on the bowling front which makes him the leading pick for the upcoming fixture.