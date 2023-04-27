Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Prediction WAR 43 % Chance of Winning SUR 57 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will take on Surrey in their third match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Edgbaston in Birmingham from Thursday, April 27. Warwickshire won their last match by an innings and 14 runs against Kent. Surrey, on the other hand, defeated Hampshire by nine wickets in their last outing.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Prediction

In the match between the third and fourth placed sides, fourth placed Surrey are expected to come on top at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. A very solid batting unit accompanied with a strong bowling department will make the game difficult even for a strong side like Warwickshire.

Both the sides played a draw game each to start with before registering wins in the second. However, a close look at the two teams will show that Surrey have a stronger and a much more reliable batting unit.

The side has the likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns in the line-up. The bowling group also has the likes of Sean Abbott, Kemar Roach and Daniel Worrall featuring in it.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, also have a decent batting group but it relies heavily on Sam Hain and Rob Yates. The bowling department looks one of the best for now. Chris Woakes, Chris Rushworth, Hasan Ali and Oliver Hannon-Dalby have also picked wickets and looked good.

The batting unit of Surrey improves the overall composition of the team and puts them ahead of Warwickshire. A mouth-watering contest is on cards for sure.

Warwickshire chances of winning - 43%

Surrey chances of winning - 57%

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Warwickshire vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both Surrey and Warwickshire have the potential to finish high on the table. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far after two rounds of matches.

Warwickshire will be without the likes of their star pacer Chris Woakes at one stage. Pakistan star Hasan Ali could also be forced to leave due to international commitment. That could be the cause of worry for the team.

Surrey could be without West Indies star Kemar Roach, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes at one point. Adapting would be key to the future of both teams this season.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Kent elected to field first after winning the toss against Warwickshire in the first match at Edgbaston in County Championship 2023. The side ended up losing the match by an innings and 14 runs. In the last match at the venue previous season, Warwickshire won by five runs after Hampshire elected to first.

Overcast conditions are on cards, and this would also motive the teams to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Rain is on the cards on three out of four days in the upcoming match between Warwickshire and Surrey. The precipitation level on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 4 will be around 80 per cent. The temperature on the first two days will hover around 12 to 15 degree celsius. It will surge to 16 to 17 degrees in the last two days.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won two of their last three matches. They have settled for two draws in their last five matches. They have lost only one of their last five games.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey also have lost only one of their last five matches.The period has seen them register two wins and settle for a draw twice.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have won two of the three matches against Warwickshire. One out of the last five matches have ended in a draw. Warwickshire have managed to register only one win against Surrey in their last five county encounters against the side.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to win

Surrey will be aiming for their second consecutive win with a win over Warwickshire in their upcoming match. A star-studded batting group and a very decent pace attack make them a good contender to beat Warwickshire.

Warwickshire too are a good side with a brilliant pace attack but the batters will have to pass the test. The Warwickshire bowling unit will also be up against the likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns.

Both the teams will be entering the match on the back of big wins, however, Surrey definitely have a better chance of winning their second consecutive match.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is in the top form for the side. He scored 119 in the first match against Somerset and then followed it with another hundred (165*) against Kent. Overall, he has played 109 first-class matches and scored 6345 runs at an average of 40.67.

Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter

Another England international featuring in the match will be Ollie Pope. He scored 91 runs in the first innings against Hampshire and followed it up with unbeaten 122 off 102 to help his team chase down 343 in 55.2 overs. Overall, he has scored 5993 runs in 84 first-class matches at an average of 50.78.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be Warwickshire's top bowler

In his first outing of the County Championship 2023, England international Chris Woakes picked five wickets and played a crucial role in the team's innings and 14-run win. Eyes will be on his again. The star bowler is preparing for the Ashes 2023 and he will leave no stone unturned. Overall, he has 549 wickets in 162 first-class matches.

Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler

Kemar Roach has picked six wickets in two matches so far. In his last outing against Hampshire, the 34-year-old picked four wickets. Overall, he has picked 494 wickets in 152 first-class matches at an average of 26.15.