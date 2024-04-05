Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

WAR

72%

Chance of Winning

WOR

28%

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1.36
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First class

Edgbaston

Warwickshire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from April 5 to April 8, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and it is scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Warwickshire have a leg up on Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally by 11-7.
  • Oliver Hannon-Dalby was Warwickshire’s top wicket-taker with 54 wickets in 24 innings.
  • Worcestershire’s Jake Libby was the third highest run-getter of the County Championship Division Two 2023 with 1153 runs in 23 innings.

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire enter the first match of the season after six victories in the 2023 season. Their final match of the season against Middlesex was rather successful and the team made it look quite easy. Middlesex, batting first, were bundled out for 121 which allowed Warwickshire to surpass the backmarker with 315 runs on the board. Middlesex’s second innings was significantly better as they added 251 runs to the tally but it was not enough to keep the Birmingham-based team at bay who chased it down comfortably and emerged as the victors by eight wickets. Warwickshire also defeated Northamptonshire, Kent, Essex and Hampshire through the course of their campaign.

Worcestershire, too, experienced a similar trajectory as they edged out five victories in 14 matches last season. Their last match against Durham ended in a draw because the teams were only able to play one innings each. Worcestershire were surpassed despite having posted 313 runs on the board. Prior to that, however, the team were on a three match winning streak and managed to dispatch Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Leicestershire. They also started their campaign with a brilliant eight-wicket victory over Derbyshire.

  • Warwickshire chance of winning - 72%
  • Worcestershire chance of winning - 28%

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Jake Libby to score big for Worcestershire

Jake Libby was easily Worcestershire’s most valuable asset last time around considering he was able to notch up 1153 runs through the course of the season. The last three matches of the season witnessed consistent masterclasses from the opener who scored 32, 109, 57, 6 and 40 runs. He was their leading run scorer time and again and it is a surefire expectation that he will go hammer and tongs to contribute big runs to the team’s tally.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The test matches held at Edgbaston lean in favor of the chasing side who have managed to emerge victorious in 22 out of 57 matches so far while the teams batting first won on 19 occasions. Although the pitch is quite good for setting up competitive totals, the teams bowling first have had the advantage and the toss winner will want to do the same in the next game.

Weather Report

Weather25.com suggests that Birmingham has a 100% chance of precipitation during the days of the match with temperatures likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates

Batter

Will Rhodes

All-rounder

Sam Hain

Batter

Alex Davies (C)

Batter

Dan Mousley

Batter

Ed Barnard

Bowler

Michael Burgess

Wicket-keeper

Danny Briggs

Bowler

Craig Miles

Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Bowler

Chris Rushworth

Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire endured a mixture of results and their last five matches saw them draw one, lose two and win two matches. They are undoubtedly the team to look out for in the next match and seem to be in superior form at the moment.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick

Wicket-keeper

Jake Libby

Batter

Azhar Ali

Batter

Jack Haynes

Batter

Kashif Ali

All-rounder

Brett D'Oliveira (C)

All-rounder

Ben Allison

Bowler

Josh Baker

Bowler

Joe Leach

Bowler

Ben Gibbon

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire tasted victory five times during the last season and appear to be performing well. However, they have not proven to be a match for Warwickshire and will not be able to overcome the team that hails from Birmingham.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Worcestershire have faced each other 18 times in the County Championship wherein the former have 11 wins. The remaining seven matches were won by Worcestershire.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Warwickshire - 11

Worcestershire - 7

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s opening partnerships were rather lackluster in the last three matches of the previous season. The openers scored 3, 0, 13, 23 and 10 runs before the loss of their first wicket. Worcestershire’s openers showed a tad more potential as they scored 14, 0, 96, 9 and 0 runs in their final three fixtures of the 2023 season. The latter’s first wicket partnerships have been more convincing and they are anticipated to outperform Warwickshire's opening duo in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire

First class

Edgbaston, null

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Warwickshire

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1.39
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1.36
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Worcestershire

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2.7
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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has always been in a league of his own and his dominance with the bat was evident from his performance in the 2023 season of the County Championship where he amassed 706 runs from 16 innings and emerged as the team’s leading batter. He has proven to be Warwickshire’s most dependable batter and he will be the top pick for the match.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby is undoubtedly the top choice for the next game taking into account his exceptional tally of 1153 runs in 23 innings in the last season of the tournament. He was the team’s leading batter by a margin and consistently delivered great performances. The opener will be expected to come out on top once again.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Chris Rushworth claimed 53 wickets from 22 innings in the previous season of the tournament, making him the team’s second highest wicket-taker. He also picked up a fifer against Somerset in their final match of the season. His wicket-taking ability coupled with his brilliant economy rate of 3.22 last year makes him the leading contender to emerge as their top bowler.

Joe Leach to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Joe Leach was incredibly prolific as a wicket-taker last season as he garnered a whopping 48 wickets in 24 innings. He was at the top of his game and also managed to be highly economical considering he ended the season with an overall economy rate of 3.26. He will be relied upon to be their best bowler.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warwickshire

Warwickshire and Worcestershire were nearly evenly matched during the previous season. The former stood in fourth place on the County Championship Division One standings with six wins, four defeats and four draws. Worcestershire ended up in second place on the County Championship Division Two table with five wins, three losses and six drawn matches. However, Warwickshire exhibited better form during the season and remained highly competitive until the end, making them the match favorites.
  • Warwickshire to win @ 1.39 (Parimatch)
  • Worcestershire to win @ 2.74 (Parimatch)
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