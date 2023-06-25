Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction WOR 67 % Chance of Winning DER 33 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Derbyshire in their eighth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at County Ground, New Road, Worcester from Sunday, May 25. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire will walk into the match as the favourites and Derbyshire's dismal run in the tournament has a big role to play in at. Six matches and no win tells about the sad state of affair in the Derbyshire dressing room. In their last match, Yorkshire defeated them by three wickets.

Just one Derbyshire batter has crossed the 300-run mark. One out of them is averaging 30.30. The batting unit is in shambles and cannot be trusted upon. Their best bowler Zak Chappell went wicketless in the last match. He bowled just eight overs in the match. Chappell and Mark Watt have picked 13 wickets each for their team and are the leading wicket-takers.

They are set to face a lot of problems against a batting unit which has Jake Libby (536), Adam Hose (366), Matthew Waite (378), Azhar Ali (438), Jack Haynes (367), Gareth Roderick (291) and Brett D'Oliveira (253). The bowling unit of Waite (19), Adam Finch (14), Ben Gibbon (16) and Josh Tongue (11) also look superior to their Derbyshire counterparts.

Worcestershire should definitely win their next match against Derbyshire.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 67%

Derbyshire chances of winning - 33%

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Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire’s leading wicket-taker Jack Leach is out of action with a back injury. He picked 32 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.96. In his absence, the rest of the bowling unit will have to raise their bar a bit and share the responsibilities.

Haider Ali is in fine form for Derbyshire in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023, and the team would want him to bring his form in County Championship 2023 as well. In the six matches in the ongoing season, the Pakistan star has scored 303 runs at an average of 30.30.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Worcester this season, Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to bat first. The match ended in a draw. In the second match Sussex opted to bowl as the match ended in a draw again. In the last match in Worcester, Worcestershire opted to bowl and defeated Leicestershire by three wickets. With overcast conditions from Day 1 of the match, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 1 in Worcester. Considerable cloudiness and humid with showers in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon on Day 2 as per AccuWeather. Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 3. Cloudy with a thunderstorm on final Day 4. The temperature on each of four days will hover around 24 degree celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Ben Gibbon Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire settled for their third draw of the season in their last outing against Sussex. The defeated Derbyshire by eight wickets to kick off their campaign and their second and last win came in their second last of the season against Leicestershire. They have lost against Durham and Glamorgan.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Harry Came Batsman Haide Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Henry Brookes All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Sam Conners Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire faced a defeat against Yorkshire in their last outing. In the six matches this season, Derbyshire have lost thrice and settled for a draw thrice as well.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Worcestershire defeated Derbyshire by eight wickets in their meeting earlier this season. The last five matches between the two teams have seen Worcestershire win twice, Derbyshire win once and the two teams settle for a draw twice.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Worcestershire kicked off their campaign against Derbyshire and scored 473 runs in the first innings before scoring 193/2 in the second innings to win the match by eight wickets. In their last match against Sussex, they scored 410 in the first innings and 381/8 in the second innings. As many as five of their batters have scored over 350 runs and two more are close to breaching the 300-run mark. Derbyshire bowlers have not performed to their potential so far and it would be no surprise Worcestershire breach the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby was in sublime form for Worcestershire in their last match against Sussex. He scored 198 runs in the first innings and 97 in the second. Overall, Liby has played five matches this season and scored 536 runs at an average of 59.55. The 34-year-old has scored 94 first-class matches till date and scored 5400 runs at an average of 36.48.

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 560 runs in six matches at an average of 80. One hundred and three fifties have come off his bat till now. Overall, Plooy has scored 5948 runs in 94 first-class Test matches at an average of 45.06. He has scored 16 hundreds and 32 fifties in first-class cricket.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire top bowler

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Matthew Waite could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. In his last outing against Sussex, he picked three wickets across the two innings. In total, the 27-year-old has played 23 first-class matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 28.22. In the ongoing County Championship 2023, the pacer has picked 19 wickets in seven matches at an average of 27.47.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The pacer has played four matches in the season so far and picked 13 wickets - maximum from his team - at an average of 33.38. Overall, he has featured in 34 first-class matches and picked 81 wickets at an average of 35.55.