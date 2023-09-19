Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction WOR 52 % Chance of Winning DUR 48 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Durham are set to face each other in the County Championship Division Two from September 19 - 22 at Worcester, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Worcestershire heads into this fixture in excellent form, having secured a victory against Glamorgan in their most recent match. In that encounter, Glamorgan won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that would later prove to be a mistake. Worcestershire posted scores of 284 and 145 in their first and second innings, respectively. They defended their total effectively as Glamorgan managed only 170 and 179 runs in their innings. Ultimately, Worcestershire emerged victorious with an 80-run win.

Durham, too, enjoyed a triumph in their last match against Sussex. Sussex won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a respectable total of 266 in the first innings and 295 in the second innings. However, Durham had no trouble in chasing down this target, amassing 505/9 in their first innings and adding 57/3 in their follow-on innings, ultimately winning the match by seven wickets.

Worcestershire is currently on a winning streak, whereas Durham has been involved in a series of drawn matches, giving the former the upper hand in the upcoming fixture.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 52%

Durham chance of winning - 48%

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Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Worcestershire currently relies on Jake Libby as their top batsman, with a total of 955 runs amassed in 20 innings. Following closely behind is opener Gareth Roderick, who has contributed 639 runs to the team's cause. Their bowling lineup showcases remarkable talent, with Joe Leach leading the way with an impressive 46 wickets to his name from just 21 innings.

Durham's squad has been in exceptional form, boasting both the top batsman and bowler in the County Championship Division Two. Alex Lees has emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 1281 runs, while Matthew Potts has claimed the title of leading wicket-taker with a remarkable tally of 51 wickets.

Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the New Road Stadium in Worcester. In the most recent match held at this venue, Worcestershire faced off against Glamorgan. Glamorgan, winning the toss, decided to field first but ultimately fell short, losing the match by a margin of 80 runs. Given the prevailing conditions, it is highly probable that the toss winner in the upcoming fixture will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions for cricket appear conducive, with sunny skies expected to dominate and only a slight 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is forecasted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D’Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite, Logan van Beek, Ben Allison.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Brett D’Oliveira (C) All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has been on a winning streak, having won three matches in a row. In their last five matches, they have won three and drawn two.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs, Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood, Matt Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler George Drissell Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham is at the top of the points table with six wins. In their last five matches, they won two matches and drew the remaining three.

Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Worcestershire has struggled to prevail over Durham in their recent face-offs, with Durham holding a clear advantage.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 0

Durham - 3

Draw - 2

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Alex Lees to be the top batsman of the match

Alex Lees, the opening batsman for Durham, currently stands at the top of the run charts in County Championship Division Two, boasting an impressive total of 1281 runs in just 19 innings. This remarkable achievement includes five centuries and four half-centuries, highlighting his unwavering consistency throughout the tournament. Lees has recorded a high score of 195 runs so far. His exceptional form at the moment makes him a dependable choice as the most valuable player in the upcoming match against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby currently holds the position of Worcestershire's leading run-scorer, having accumulated an impressive 955 runs in 20 innings. In his initial innings against Glamorgan in their previous match, he managed 6 runs from 15 deliveries, which was somewhat underwhelming. However, he bounced back strongly in the second innings, scoring 40 runs from 93 deliveries. Anticipating his return to stellar form in the upcoming match, it is likely that he will once again shine as their top batsman.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees has accumulated a total of 1281 runs in 19 innings to date. In their recent encounter against Sussex, he demonstrated his remarkable consistency by scoring 103 runs off 155 balls in the first innings and following it up with 26 runs from 27 deliveries in the second innings. Given his impressive performance throughout the tournament, there is a strong expectation that he will once again be the top batsman for his team.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Joe Leach to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Joe Leach currently ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker in County Championship Division Two and holds the distinction of being Worcestershire's leading bowler, with an impressive tally of 46 wickets from 21 innings. He showcased his skills effectively against Glamorgan in their recent match. During the first innings, he secured two wickets in 13 overs while conceding 39 runs, maintaining an economy rate of 3.00. In the second innings, he added three more wickets to his tally in 15 overs while giving away 39 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.60. Given his consistent performance, it is highly likely that he will continue to lead as their top bowler.

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts stands as the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship Division Two, having secured an impressive total of 51 wickets in just 19 innings. He has been supremely consistent and reliable. In the match against Sussex, he exhibited his prowess by claiming two wickets in the first innings, bowling 20 overs and conceding 49 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.45. In the second innings, he continued his dominance, taking three wickets in 25 overs and giving away 58 runs, with an economy rate of 2.32. It is highly likely that he will maintain his position as their top bowler given his remarkable form.