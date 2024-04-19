Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction WOR 41 % Chance of Winning DUR 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Durham are going head-to-head in the County Championship Division One from April 19 to April 22, 2024. The sides will meet at Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Worcestershire took on Nottinghamshire in their previous outing and gave the latter a tough fight as the visiting team. The home side batted first and scored 399 runs in the first innings which left Worcestershire with an uphill battle ahead of them. Rob Jones, Brett D'Oliveira and Nathan Smith kept Worcestershire afloat with scores of 90, 54 and 58, respectively. Nottinghamshire batted a second time, having scored 151 runs this time but the match was drawn subsequently as the time was up.

Durham and Warwickshire had a cutthroat battle in their previous encounter where the latter batted first on home soil and went hammer and tongs to set up an unattainable target of 698 runs. Durham’s batters took it upon themselves to chase it down and keep themselves in the game. Alex Lees, Durham’s opener, did the bulk of the scoring with 145 runs to his credit while David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark and Ben Raine helped bring the total to a competitive level; they scored 49, 60, 76 and 93 runs, respectively. Following on, Durham found a way to surpass Warwickshire’s target with an additional 293 runs on the board but it was in vain since they had to settle for a draw.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 41%

Durham chance of winning - 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Alex Lees to score big for Durham

Alex Lees has been a mainstay for Durham and, over time, has proved to be a highly reliable batter for the side. In the previous season, he was the leading run scorer of the County Championship Division Two with 1347 runs in 21 innings. As it stands, he is the second highest run scorer for the team this season with 146 runs in two innings. Moreover, the fact that he was able to score a century in his first match speaks volumes about his continued form from the previous season. Lees remains a dependable choice to help Durham set a competitive total.

Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Chester Road North Ground has a slow wicket that requires batters to be patient and get through the initial phase of the game without losing too many wickets. After that, the pitch tends to allow batters to play their strokes freely. With that in mind, the toss winning side will want to field first so that they do not have to face the brunt of the track settling in.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of precipitation is predicted on match day with temperatures likely to remain around 13 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies can be anticipated as well.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Josh Baker Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire stand much higher than Durham on the points table as they occupy third place but this does not necessarily indicate that they are in a position to overcome Durham. Worcestershire have room for improvement in areas where Durham are already in top form, especially in terms of batting.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s bowling unit conceded far too many runs against Warwickshire but their batting order certainly made up for it. Durham appear to be in great shape at the moment.

Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham holds the advantage in their last five head-to-head fixtures against Worcestershire, having won on two occasions. The remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 0

Durham - 2

Draw - 3

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Durham participated in their first match of the season against Warwickshire and their openers made hay during the first innings, having scored 42 runs together. However, Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick could not keep their partnership alive long enough in the second innings and ended up with an opening stand of just two runs. This was still much better than Worcestershire’s opening duo, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby, who failed to post a partnership at all since the former departed on the third ball of the innings without having scored a single run. Durham’s opening wicket appears to be safe in the hands of Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick.

Worcestershire vs Durham First class Chester Road North Ground, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali was not a major contributor in the previous game against Nottinghamshire but he will be expected to come out on top this time. He departed for 40 runs and achieved a strike rate of 47.05. Having scored two successive centuries in the first match, there is a good possibility he will bounce back.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees played a brilliant first innings against Warwickshire as he opened the innings and scored 145 runs for the team with a strike rate of 60.41. He failed to make a mark in the second innings as he was dismissed for a single run but he will be expected to be their standout batter against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith was absolutely destructive in the last match versus Nottinghamshire. He took three wickets during his first spell and bagged four more in the following innings. With ten wickets in just three innings, he will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again as they take on Durham.

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Callum Parkinson stands as the top wicket-taker for Durham with two wickets in a single innings. He delivered a 40-over spell against Warwickshire, allowed 206 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 5.15. He will be the top choice for the next game as well.