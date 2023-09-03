Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction WOR 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Bet Now! Match 96 of the 2023 County Championship will witness the tussle between Worcestershire and Glamorgan. This Division Two encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Having secured four wins, suffered two defeats, and settled for five draws, Worcestershire currently holds the second position in the Division One table standings. Their points tally stands at 134, showcasing a commendable performance. Their recent victories include convincing margins of 100 and 110 runs against Leicestershire and Gloucestershire, respectively, providing them with momentum. Notably, Jake Libby has emerged as the standout performer for Worcestershire in the ongoing campaign, contributing significantly to their success. The team's batting lineup is robust, featuring exceptional players like Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Adam Hose, and Azhar Ali, all of whom have amassed over 500 runs in this season, underscoring their batting prowess. On the bowling front, Jack Leach has been a key asset for Worcestershire, standing out as their top bowler in the current season. His performances have been instrumental in the team's overall success, as he ranks as the tournament's third highest wicket-taker.

Glamorgan occupies a nearby position to Worcestershire on the league table, having accumulated 120 points. However, their performance has differed, with a record of ten draws and only one victory in their 11 matches played. Interestingly, their last five matches have all concluded in draws, highlighting a trend of consistent outcomes. Glamorgan boasts a strong and imposing batting lineup featuring prominent names such as Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Chris Cooke, and Marnus Labuschagne. Each of these players has made substantial contributions with the bat, amassing over 500 runs individually. This collective effort underscores their batting proficiency and potential. Timm van der Gugten is a pivotal figure for Glamorgan, serving as both their premier bowler and the fourth highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament. Notably, James Harris and Michael Neser have emerged as joint second highest wicket-takers for Glamorgan, each having taken 20 wickets apiece. Their combined efforts have added to the team's bowling prowess and effectiveness.

Worcestershire's chance of winning: 45%

Glamorgan’s chance of winning: 55%

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Adam Hose has accumulated 503 runs this season in the County Championship at an average of 31.43. He has scored three fifties thus far in 16 First-Class innings. Hose scored 35 runs in the second innings of his previous encounter vs Worcestershire. All that said, we have backed Adam Hose to score over 20.5 runs against Glamorgan in the first innings of this forthcoming contest.

Billy Root, 31, hammered 654 runs in 17 innings for Glamorgan this season at an average of 50.30. He scored a fifty in his last First-Class game against Derbyshire. The Englishman has 3265 runs in 105 First-Class innings at an average of 34.36. Therefore, we expect the 31-year-old Billy Root to surpass the mark of 22.5 runs in the first innings of the game against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

In the current season, the County Ground in Worcester has seen only one instance of a team securing victory, and this was achieved when the victorious team chose to bowl first. Among the five matches held at this venue this season, a notable four of them concluded in draws. Therefore, considering this trend, it would be advisable for the team's captain who wins the coin toss to opt for bowling first. This strategic decision aligns with the pattern of success observed at this ground during the ongoing season.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 70% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 6 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Worcestershire Player List

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Jake Libby Batter Azhar Ali Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Josh Baker Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire won their last match against Gloucestershire by 110 runs. They have now picked up wins in back-to-back matches. Before that, they had settled for a draw in each of their previous three games. Overall, in the 11 matches so far, Worcestershire have won four, lost two and settled for a draw five times.

Glamorgan Player List

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

Player Name Role David Lloyd (c) Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin Ingram Batter Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Mcllroy Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan only have a single win to their name and coincidently that came against Worcestershire itself. The side has settled for a draw in each of their remaining ten matches.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

Since 2019, the sides have collided five times out of which Glamorgan have the upper hand with two wins while Worcestershire won one game. The remaining two games ended in draws.

Worcestershire Won: 1 match

Glamorgan Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score under 300 runs in 1st innings

Worcestershire's struggles to surpass the 300-run mark in their batting performances have been evident in the majority of their eleven matches played so far. Impressively, they managed to accumulate 406 runs in their most recent game; however, this breakthrough came after a series of three consecutive matches in which they fell short of the 300-run milestone. Their average score in the first innings this season remains modest, measuring at just 266 runs – a figure that falls below our desired target.

Looking back to a previous encounter earlier this season, when these two sides clashed, Worcestershire faced a challenging situation, being dismissed for a mere 109 runs. Given these trends, it's reasonable to anticipate that Worcestershire may face difficulty once more in surpassing the 300-run threshold in the first innings. Their batting struggles in the ongoing season could potentially lead to a repeat of this pattern, underscoring the likelihood of them falling short in their first innings efforts once again.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby has displayed exceptional form for Worcestershire in the current season of cricket. He stands out as the top run-scorer for his team during this period. Remarkably, Libby has amassed an impressive total of 909 runs across nine matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 56.81. His performances have been consistently outstanding, as evidenced by his achievement of three centuries and four half-centuries in the ongoing season. In his most recent First-Class appearance, Libby continued to shine by registering a century. This success adds to his growing reputation as a proficient right-handed batter. Looking at his broader career, spanning 98 first-class matches, Libby has accumulated a commendable tally of 5773 runs, with an average of 37.24. His contributions both in the current season and throughout his career underscore his skill and reliability as a key player for Worcestershire.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson has emerged as the foremost run-scorer for Glamorgan, amassing an impressive total of 888 runs in eleven matches during the ongoing season. This feat comes with a notable batting average of 52.23, reflecting his consistent and impactful contributions. Within this period, Carlson has remarkably notched up four centuries and three half-centuries, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level. Zooming out to view his overall first-class career, spanning 77 matches, Carlson has accumulated a total of 4187 runs. His career batting average stands at 34.04, indicating his ability to consistently contribute with the bat. Impressively, he boasts a tally of 11 centuries and 18 half-centuries in this format, further underscoring his proficiency and potential as a dependable and formidable batsman for Glamorgan.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Joe Leach to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Joe Leach could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. Leach picked up five wickets in total in his previous game. He has as many as 41 wickets to his name in only 11 games. He is the tournament’s 3rd highest wicket-taker at the moment. In total, the 32-year-old has played 125 first-class matches and picked 443 wickets at an average of 26.38.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 37 wickets at an average of 26.40 in eleven matches. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. He picked up three wickets in his last game. He would be hoping to do the same against Worcestershire. The 32-year-old has played 78 first-class matches and picked 253 wickets at an average of 27.56.