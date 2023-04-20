Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction WOR 55 % Chance of Winning GLO 45 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Gloucestershire in their third match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester from Thursday, April 20 at 3:30 PM IST. Worcestershire, on the other hand, won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table and as a result were relegated to Division Two.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire's last match against Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Worcestershire on the other hand, lost the match but only because they took a solid risk, showed character and declared in the first innings against a strong Durham side despite trailing by 59 runs and having five wickets in hand.

Worcestershire would be entering the match as the favourites. The side has a solid batting line-up consisting of Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes and Brett DOliveira. Wicketkeeper-batter Gareth Roderick has also shown good hands. Worcestershire declared at 366/5 against a Durham bowling unit having the likes of Ben Raine, Matthews Potts and Matthew Kunhmemann. That's a huge achievement.

The bowling attack featuring Ashes-bound Jack Leach, Ben Gibbon and Matthew Waite have done a decent job too.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, showed great character after getting bundled out for 165 in the first innings against. Glamorgan put them in further pressure by taking a 239-run first innings lead but Gloucestershire came all guns blazing in the second match.

Hundred from Marcus Harris and Graeme Van Buuren, and fifties from Chris Dent and Miles Hammod saw them declare their second innings at 569/7.

However, the contest would be difficult for them against Worcestershire who have a more potent bowling unit. Gloucestershire's batting unit is expected to come under pressure in the match. Also, Worcestershire's formidable batting line-up is way ahead than that of Gloucestershire's.

What also should be noted is that Glamorgan piled up 404 in the first innings against Gloucestershire and were going strong in the second innings as well. The same showcases the vulnerability of the Gloucestershire bowling unit who will face a tough time against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Worcestershire won their first match by eight wickets. The batting unit consists of big names like Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose and Brett DOliveira. Once the bowling unit gets in the groove, they will be a force to reckon.

Consistency will be the key for Gloucestershire. The batting unit is expected to do their job more often than not but a few batting collapses are on the cards. Bowling is a worry. They will have to sort out these if they are looking to leave an impact in Division Two.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the last county match played at the venue, Middlesex elected to field first but the match against home side Worcestershire ended in a draw. In the match prior to it, Nottinghamshire elected to field first but ended up losing by an innings and 79 runs. Earlier, Worcestershire elected to field first but lost against Durham by 98 runs.

Going by the trend, it's very likely that the team winning the toss might opt to field.

Weather Report

The opening day of the match will be partly sunny and warmer. The Day 2 will be the warmest during the match with temperature hovering around 20 degree celsius. There are chances of rain on the final two days. The temperature on the final two days will hover around 16 to 17 degree celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder Gareth Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon All-rounder Matthew Waite Bowler Josh Tonhue Bowler Joe Leach Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have lost only one of their last five County Championship matches. They have won two matches and played two draws during the period.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Marcus Harris Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are unbeaten in their last five County Championship matches. They have won two of their last three county matches.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire and Worcestershire have won two matches each in their last five contests against each other. One match ended in a draw. Worcestershire won the last match by 8 wickets.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to win

Gloucestershire's last match against Yorkshire was washed out, while Worcestershire in their second match looked at a lot of ease against a strong Durham side.

Worcestershire on the back of a very good batting unit and a decent bowling are expected to race past Gloucestershire who have been relegated to Division T20 after losing eight of their 14 matches in Division One last year.

Their batting unit collapsed to 165 in their first match, however, they bounced back in the second. But the Worcestershire bowling unit is sharper and might not give that reprieve.

Worcestershire appear to be comprehensively ahead of Gloucestershire in both the departments of the game and they would most likely edge past Gloucestershire in the upcoming match.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

Jack Hayner to be Worcestershire's top batter

Middle-order batter Jack Haynes was in top form in the side's second match, scoring a hundred in the first innings and following it up with 40 in the second innings. He would be looking to carry the good form in the second match. He has scored 2011 runs in 35 first-class matches at an average of 41.04.

Marcus Harris to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Senior batter Marcus Harris can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. He scored 59 runs in the first innings against Glamorgan and followed it with another 148 runs in the second. Overall, the Australian batter has scored 9762 runs in 144 matches at an average of 39.84.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire top bowler

Ben Gibbon to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Left-arm pacer Ben Gibbon picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the last match against Durham. The 22-year-old has started off his career on a bright note and eyes will be on him in the second match as well. Overall, he has played 9 matches and picked 29 wickets.

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer was impressive in the last match where he picked six wickets including a 4-wicket haul in the first innings. Gloucestershire will expect him to deliver once again. Overall, he has picked 54 wickets in 16 first-class matches.