Worcestershire vs Kent Match Prediction WOR 56 % Chance of Winning KEN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Kent’s head-to-head clash in the County Championship Division One is going to be held on August 22, 2024. Meeting at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, the encounter will start at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

After eight fixtures on the trot oscillating between draws and defeats, Worcestershire were able to bring home their first triumph of the season in their previous encounter against Durham. It was not a particularly challenging chase for Worcestershire whose bowlers sent Durham packing for 190 in the first innings. Durham’s chances of victory were very much alive as Worcestershire managed 112 runs in the chase, and the former extended their lead by adding 152 runs to the tally. Worcestershire pulled off an impressive fourth-innings chase as they banded together and surpassed Durham’s target, thanks to Kashif Ali’s 76*, Adam Hose’s 50 and Gareth Roderick’s 38 which ensured a six-wicket win.

Kent faced yet another defeat this season as they went up against Hampshire in the last match. They were tasked with chasing down a mammoth total of 505 and Kent got to 343 before getting bundled out. Jack Leaning and Feroze Khushi did most of the grunt work with 118 and 53 runs, respectively. Following on, they added 340 runs and took the lead with the help of Ben Compton and Harry Finch who scored 92 and 84, respectively. However, this was not a very substantial threat to Hampshire as they amassed 180 runs with ease and enjoyed a six-wicket victory.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 56%

Kent chance of winning - 44%

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Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley were touted as a promising opening lineup for Kent, especially after the latter’s success during national duty. However, apart from the occasional purple patch, Kent’s first wicket quickly proved that they lacked the firepower to give the others a run for their money. Subsequently, Crawley’s absence caused an upheaval and it became clear that with or without him, the opening order was going to suffer. In the last five games, Kent’s various opening pairs added 12, 20, 33, 14, 24, 1, 8, 194, 0 and 13 runs to the first wicket. The lack of consistency makes it challenging for Kent’s first partnership to make headway.

Worcestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction

The toss winners seem to prefer fielding first at County Ground in New Road, having opted to do so in both games held here this season. Even though Surrey were the victors in the last match against Worcestershire while batting first, the pitch is known to support the chasing side and the toss winning skipper of the next match will be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

There is a looming 30% chance of rainfall at Worcester and scattered showers are predicted with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby (C) All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Tom Taylor All-rounder Ben Allison Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have two losses, two draws and a sole win in their last five games in the tournament.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Charlie Stobo All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

The margins of Kent’s defeats in the last four games are far too devastating to ignore and puts them on the backfoot against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head

In Worcestershire and Kent’s last five outings, the latter has a minor advantage with two victories as opposed to Worcestershire who registered a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Kent - 2

Draw - 1

Abandoned - 1

Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent have had three different pairs of openers in the last three matches and Ben Compton has been the only regular in their attempt to find a partner for him. Needless to say, this has hindered the progress of their first wicket and they have ended up with stands of 12, 20, 33, 14, 24 and 1 in the last three games. Worcestershire have been steady in comparison with Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby at the front, having scored 15, 56, 30, 33 and 3 runs together in the previous three outings. They are unequivocally the favored opening partnership in the upcoming match.

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Worcestershire vs Kent Best Batters

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali has been mighty impressive in the tournament so far and even though he took part in fewer innings than his teammates, he is much further ahead with 613 runs in 11 innings. In the last encounter against Durham, he scored two back-to-back half-centuries with 55 and 76* runs, making him the top contender against Kent.

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

Jack Leaning is averaging at 45.80 in the tournament so far and has 458 runs in 11 innings. He notched up a century in the first innings against Hampshire last time out, having scored 118 runs, and narrowly missed out on a half-century in the following innings as he was dismissed for 43. He remains the top pick for the next match.

Worcestershire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith has been completely unstoppable so far, having picked a whopping 27 wickets in 12 innings with an average of 21.14, making him Worcestershire’s top bowler. In the last outing against Durham, he took four wickets in each of the two innings in significantly shorter time than the rest of the bowlers. He will be relied upon to be their premier bowler.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson leads Kent’s bowling attack in the County Championship with 22 wickets in 11 innings thus far. In the previous outing against Hampshire, he went wicketless during his first spell but went on to take two wickets in the second innings. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.