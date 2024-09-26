Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction WOR 43 % Chance of Winning LAN 57 % Place a bet Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Lancashire are slated to take on each other in the County Championship Division One for the first time in five years. The stage is set for their clash at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, from September 26 to 29, 2024. The match will begin at 3:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire added one more defeat to their tally this season as they lost to Hampshire in the last outing. There was no excuse for the former in any aspect as they allowed Hampshire to secure a commanding total of 462. When it was Worcestershire’s turn to chase it down, they fumbled horribly. Although opener and wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick made a fabulous start with a 94-run knock, the five batters who came after him did virtually nothing to help the team. Ethan Brookes shouldered the responsibility of a big knock and scored 132 runs, and it was thanks to his performance that Worcestershire were able to mount 273 runs at the very least. Hampshire managed to add another 204 runs to the scoreboard but Worcestershire ended up collapsing for 158, losing by 235 runs.

In an astounding turn of events, Lancashire managed to upset Somerset in their last encounter to achieve their third victory of the season. They made a horrendous start to the match by scoring 140 runs in the first innings where nearly half the work was done by skipper and opener Keaton Jennings who crafted a 56-run knock. Although it looked like their prospects were doomed, the bowlers came through by restricting Somerset to 146 which allowed Lancashire to redeem themselves by scoring an additional 398 runs; this was largely due to Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon and George Balderson’s efforts who scored 130, 60 and 47 runs, respectively. With such a formidable chase ahead of Somerset, they tripped over themselves to get bundled out for 224, leading to a 168-run pasting.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 43%

Lancashire chance of winning - 57%

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Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score under 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

There has been a noticeable downtrend in Worcestershire’s opening partnerships as Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby are not quite proactive as they used to be. In the five games prior to this fixture, the pair added 2, 16, 19, 7, 3, 89, 13, 15 and 56 runs to the first wicket. Barring a few occasions where they managed a big knock, they have not done anything out of the ordinary and the same is expected of them this time as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The record is split between the teams batting and fielding first at County Ground in New Road with one win apiece in the present season. The remaining two games were drawn but the teams have shown a keen interest in fielding first at this venue, having opted to do so on all four occasions. This is likely going to be the toss winner’s choice in the next match, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is not particularly favorable as there is an 80% possibility of rainfall at Worcester with the temperature touching 16 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir, James Hartshorn, Amar Virdi.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Amar Virdi Bowler Tom Taylor All-rounder

Worcestershire Team Form

In the last five games, Worcestershire were on a three-match winning streak before they suffered a draw and a defeat.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon, Chris Green, Rocky Flintoff, Venkatesh Iyer, Anderson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Anderson Phillip Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire broke their three-match losing streak by taking down Somerset in the last game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire are ahead of Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their last five matches against the latter’s single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Both sides have had a severely underperforming opening lineup this season and the stands they have produced are quite terrible. For Worcestershire, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have been the mainstay openers and in the last three matches, they have scored 2, 16, 19, 7 and 3 runs together. Lancashire, on the other hand, have experimented with a new partner for Keaton Jennings as Harry Singh partnered him in the last match. The team posted opening totals of 21, 10, 0, 2, 12 and 6 in the previous three games. This is a double whammy for the bookmakers but they have placed their faith in Lancashire’s opening pair for the upcoming fixture.

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Worcestershire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira had a bad day in office during the last match against Hampshire where he scored 19 and 0 runs. However, in the 15 innings he has played thus far, he has amassed 513 runs with an average of 36.64. Although the previous game was fruitless, the skipper is expected to emerge as the team’s leading batter.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings has been lugging the weight of the entire team this season and stands at the top with 1005 runs in 22 innings. He scored his third half-century of the season in the last match against Somerset, having amassed 56 runs in the first innings. Averaging at 47.85, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor currently leads Worcestershire’s bowling attack with 27 wickets in ten innings and an excellent average of 21.48. In the last match against Hampshire, he delivered a single 17-over spell which yielded four wickets and an economy rate of 5.05. He is the leading choice for the next match as well.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson is Lancashire’s top wicket-taker at the moment with 34 wickets in 20 innings. He did a brilliant job in the last outing versus Somerset, having captured a four-wicket haul in the first innings and added two more wickets to the tally in the following innings. Given his consistency, he is the top pick for the match against Worcestershire.