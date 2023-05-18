Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction WOR 55 % Chance of Winning LC 45 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Leicestershire in their sixth match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester from Thursday, May 18 at 3:30 PM IST. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Third-placed Leicestershire are the more likely team to win their upcoming match against Worcestershire. While Leicestershire are unbeaten in the season so far, Worcestershire have lost two matches and won one to be placed at number five.

The Worcestershire batting unit looks vulnerable. They were bundled out for 109 and 227 in their last match against Glamorgan. Just one batter from the team is averaging over 40. On the flip side, five Leicestershire batters with over 250 runs are averaging over 40.

Just two Worcestershire batters have scored over 300 runs after five rounds of matches. Five Leicestershire batters have scored over 300 runs. The bowling unit of both the teams is not extraordinary and the batters are expected to decide the course of the match. In that case, Leicestershire are clearly the favourites.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 55% (Melbet)

Leicestershire chances of winning - 45% (Melbet)

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Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Leicestershire should be aiming to strengthen their bowling line-up and once that is done, the side can become unstoppable and most certainly finish in top three. Worcestershire need a considerable amount of consistency in both the departments.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Worcester this season, Gloucestershire won the toss and opted to bat first. The match ended in a draw. In the following match at the venue, Sussex opted to bowl first. The match again ended in a draw. Team winning the toss could look to bat first with sunny weather on the cards on the opening day.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny on the opening day of the match and more sun than cloud on Day 2. Sun through high clouds on Day 3 and cloudy with a touch of rain on final Day 4. The temperature will be hovering around 17 to 20 degree celsius through the course of the match.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder Ben Cox (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire lost their last match against Glamorgan by 10 wickets. They played two draws prior to it. Overall, the last five matches have seen Worcestershire play two draws, lost two matches and win one game.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi PatelAll-rounderSol BudingerBatter

Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have settled for draws in each of their last four matches. Overall they have played four draws in their last five outings. They have won one match during the period.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire are unbeaten in their last five matches against Leicestershire. They have won four matches during the period including the last one in May 2022.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to win

Unbeaten Leicestershire are the favourites to beat Worcestershire in their upcoming match. Leicestershire are way ahead of Worcestershire in the batting department and the momentum is also on their side.

The bowling departments of both the teams are ordinary and the batters are expected to decide the result of the match. In this case, Leicestershire are the more likely side to topple Worcestershire.

Just one Worcestershire batter is averaging over 40 and just two batters from the team have scored over 300 runs. Five Leicestershire batters with over 250 runs are averaging over 40. Five Leicestershire batters have scored over 300 runs. The facts clearly signal towards a Leicestershire win.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Azhar Ali to be Worcestershire's top batter

The former Pakistan captain has scored 312 runs in five matches at an average of 34.66 for Worcestershire in the County Championship 2023. The side will expect the experienced campaigner to score big against Leicestershire. Ali slammed an unbeaten hundred in his second-last outing against Sussex. Overall, he has scored 16027 runs in 253 first-class matches.

Peter Handscumb to be Leicestershire's top batter

The Australian batter has scored 395 runs in five matches at an average of 56.42 in five matches for Leicestershire in the ongoing season. He has hit one hundred and three fifties. In the last match against Sussex, he scored 26 and 0 in the two innings. Overall, he has scored 9459 runs in 155 matches at an average of 39.24.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire's top bowler

Ben Gibbon to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Left-arm pacer Ben Gibbon picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul against Durham. In the last match against Sussex, he managed to pick two wickets in the only innings he bowled. The 22-year-old has started off his career on a bright note and eyes will be on him in the fifth match as well. Overall, he has played 11 matches and picked 33 wickets at an average of 34.81. In the County Championship 2023, Gibbon has picked 13 wickets in four matches at an average of 33.53.

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Veteran pacer Chris Wright is once again expected to emerge as a key bowler for his team. In the last match against Sussex, he picked two wickets for 88 runs in the only innings he bowled. In the season so far, he is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire. He has picked 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 31.80.