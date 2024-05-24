Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WOR 38 % Chance of Winning NOT 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from May 24 to May 27, 2024, at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The teams are going to meet at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire suffered their second defeat of the season as they took on Surrey in the previous game. The odds were never really in their favor to begin with but their performance was painfully substandard against a top team in the tournament. Surrey batted first and scored a mere 213 runs which, ideally, should have been surpassed by Worcestershire but the latter demonstrated why they are among the tail-enders this season as they got bowled out for 128 runs. Surrey went hammer and tongs after the fact and added 427 runs to the scoreboard while Worcestershire’s attempt to chase it down was so miserable that they missed the mark by 281 runs.

Nottinghamshire, too, had a tough time getting past Hampshire in their last outing but their effort was commendable at the very least. The former batted first and scored 235 runs on home soil but Hampshire only went ahead marginally as they scored 276. Nottinghamshire regressed in their second innings which led to a knockout for 209. Hampshire somehow showed signs of struggle in chasing down a low total but they eventually made it over the line by five wickets.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s openers made a decent start to the season but their performance worsened over the course of time. Skipper Haseeb Hameed has been their mainstay on the opening front but his partners tend to change and the choice is between Ben Slater and Ben Duckett. In the six matches they have played so far, the opening pair has added 0, 0, 18, 44, 16, 12, 0, 8, 18, 91, 33 and 15 runs to the first wicket. Not only have their partnerships been weak but also rather blow hot and cold in the season so far. It does not seem likely that Nottinghamshire will put on a competitive first wicket partnership against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road is proven to be a good surface for the batters to play their shots freely and take advantage of the short boundaries. The venue has not hosted a match in the County Championship this season but chasing might be the preferred strategy since three out of seven test matches played here went in favor of the teams fielding first.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of precipitation at Worcester around the time of the match, although overcast conditions are likely to prevail at the venue. The temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler Yadvinder Singh Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s trajectory has been entirely uninspiring this season with four drawn matches and two defeats. Their inability to put up a decent performance is holding them back a great deal.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Tom Moores Batter Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have endured a mixed bag of results so far with three draws, two defeats and a win but their form is undoubtedly more convincing than that of Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a slight edge over Worcestershire with two wins in their last five outings while the latter registered one victory. The remaining two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Nottinghamshire - 2

Draw - 2

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater took turns to gift their wickets to Hampshire in their last match since in both innings, the pair failed to establish a partnership for Nottinghamshire at all. Their two matches prior to that witnessed the pair score 18, 44, 16 and 12 runs before their first dismissal which is not a particularly inspiring trajectory. Worcestershire’s openers are a tad more consistent in their partnerships, if nothing else. In the last three matches, they have added 17, 11, 31 and 23 runs to the opening wicket which gives them a decent chance of outperforming Nottinghamshire in terms of first wicket total.

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali is the leading run-getter for Worcestershire with 399 runs in seven innings so far, including two centuries and a half-century. He was not particularly remarkable against Surrey as he scored 15 runs in the first innings and 12 runs in the second innings but he will be expected to bounce back and be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke continues to lead Nottinghamshire’s run charts with 556 runs in ten innings and three centuries to his credit. He amassed his first half-century of the season against Hampshire, having scored 57 runs in the second innings. With an average of 61.77, he is the top choice for the match against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Matthew Waite was the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire in their last outing against Surrey where he bagged three wickets in each of the two innings. He has 12 wickets under his belt in nine innings so far and will be anticipated to be at the top of his game in the next match as well.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with 21 wickets in eight innings thus far and has a bowling average of 26.04. He was also the top wicket-taker for the team in their last match versus Hampshire where he bagged three wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings. He will be expected to come out on top again in the upcoming game.