Worcestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction WOR 36 % Chance of Winning SOM 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Somerset are poised to clash in the County Championship Division One from April 26 to April 29, 2024. The teams will meet at Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Worcestershire enter this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Durham. The former played on home soil and were relegated to field first after losing the toss. They allowed Durham to score 244 runs in the first innings but their chase was ineffective since they were shown the way out after posting 184 runs on the board. Durham furthered their lead by adding 397 runs to their tally and declared the total when they were five down. This left Worcestershire with a massive chase on their hands and after scoring an additional 272 runs, the team were bundled out and Durham clinched victory by 185 runs.

Somerset played a solitary innings versus Nottinghamshire in their previous match and made the most of their outing. Nottinghamshire batted first and posted 193 runs on the board. Somerset upped their rivals during their chase and amassed a score of 454. Tom Banton and Sean Dickson were the major contributors as they piled on individual totals of 83 runs and 72 runs, respectively. Nottinghamshire took it upon themselves to build a gap over their opponents and they added 440 runs to their tally. The match was, unfortunately, halted here since they ran out of time.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 36%

Somerset chance of winning - 64%

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

After a substandard start to the season, Somerset’s openers found their groove in the last match against Nottinghamshire where Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson scored 111 runs together before their first dismissal. Prior to that, the two matches that the team participated in saw the openers secure substandard partnerships. In the first match against Kent, they scored 25 runs and in the second encounter against Surrey, the openers amassed 18 runs in the first innings and failed to achieve a partnership at all in the following innings. Nonetheless, their performance against Nottinghamshire appeared to be quite promising and they will be anticipated to continue to secure decent opening partnerships.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The previous match held at Chester Road North Ground was between Durham and Worcestershire where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. This worked out perfectly for the visiting team who started slow but stretched out their lead in the second innings, leading to a win by a substantial margin. The toss winning skipper will want to follow in Durham’s footsteps and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Kidderminster is expected to be conducive for a game of cricket with a minimal 10% chance of rain and maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Jason Holder Bowler Matthew Waite All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Josh Baker Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s form has taken a dip from the beginning of the tournament. After two matches where they managed a draw, they were dispatched by Durham and humbled on home soil.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Sean Dickson Batter Josh Davey All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is biting time to register a victory in the tournament. So far, they have drawn three matches through no fault of their own. Their current form suggests that they could bounce on any opportunity to win and rise through the ranks.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have been rather dominant in their previous five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire, having won their last three encounters back-to-back. Worcestershire has registered one victory while one match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Somerset - 3

Draw - 1

Worcestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s opening wicket fell apart rather quickly on both occasions against Durham. Gareth Roderick was the weak link both times as he succumbed and gifted his wicket to the opposition before piling on a substantial score. Jake Libby was the one who held the innings together as they ended up with partnerships of two runs and 49 runs against Durham, owing to the wicket-keeper batter’s early dismissals. On the other hand, Somerset’s opening duo of Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson performed brilliantly in their match against Nottinghamshire with an unrelenting total of 111 runs before the fall of their first wicket. It would be safe to rely on Somerset to achieve a better first wicket stand than Worcestershire in the next game.

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was the only batter who tried to keep Worcestershire afloat against Durham in their previous match. While the rest of the order collapsed one by one, the opener managed to make a contribution of 61 runs in the first innings and 50 runs in the second innings. He will be expected to come out on top once again.

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby failed to make an impact against Nottinghamshire given that he was dismissed for 17 runs in their sole innings. However, he will be anticipated to bounce back in the next match, especially after having scored a century and a half-century against Surrey. He has amassed 258 runs in four innings which makes him the top choice for the upcoming match, too.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Adam Finch to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Adam Finch picked up four wickets across two innings against Durham in the last match, where he captured three in the first innings and one more in the following innings. He currently stands as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with ten wickets in five innings. With an average of 25.40, he will be the top pick for the next game.

Craig Overton to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Craig Overton struggled in the initial phase of the season as he claimed a single wicket in two innings. He managed to turn things around against Nottinghamshire with his haul of four wickets in two innings; three in the first innings and an additional one in the second innings. He also maintains an overall economy rate of 3.52 and emerges as the leading choice to be their premier bowler.