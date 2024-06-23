Worcestershire vs Surrey Match Prediction
WOR
25%
Chance of Winning
SUR
75%
First class
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Nathan Smith is Worcestershire’s leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in ten innings.
- Surrey’s Daniel Worrall is the third highest wicket-taker of the County Championship Division One with 28 wickets in nine innings.
Worcestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Worcestershire were lucky to end in a stalemate against Nottinghamshire in the last outing due to the abhorrent nature of their batting in the first innings. The former stepped onto home soil with a leg up on the rivals but it quickly dissipated as Nottinghamshire’s bowlers showed them out with just 80 runs on the board. To add fuel to the fire, Worcestershire’s bowlers conceded a total of 234 runs in the second innings and they had nowhere to go but down. However, persistent rains for three days out of four washed out the match and allowed Worcestershire to breathe a sigh of relief.
Surrey encountered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Hampshire in the last outing which came as an absolute shocker. In the most uncharacteristic fashion, Surrey were bowled out for 127 runs in the first innings. Hampshire seized the opportunity to make life difficult for the table toppers and as the home favorites, they were able to pile on 608 runs at which point they felt the total was safe to declare. Notwithstanding the adversity, Surrey were dispatched for 203 runs in the following innings which led to a defeat by an innings and 278 runs.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 25%
- Surrey chance of winning - 75%
Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Tips
Surrey to score high before first dismissal
Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have the potential to make life nightmarish for the opposition’s bowlers given that they have done that countless times so far this season. Their previous outing against Hampshire was a bit of a deviation from their usual performance since they ended up with stands of 36 and 26 runs. In the four games prior to that, though, the duo scored combined totals of 9, 79, 88, 65, 4 and 147. These partnerships are overwhelmingly on the higher side which makes them rather dependable.
Worcestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction
County Ground in New Road hosted its first game this season at the end of the first half between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. The latter elected to field first and there was a world of difference in the first and second innings totals where the chasing side were substantially more potent than those setting the target. The toss winning side would not think twice before opting to field first.
Weather Report
A 90% chance of precipitation threatens Worcester on match day and thunder is expected to accompany the rain. The temperature is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Brett D'Oliveira (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Joe Leach
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Ben Gibbon
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire are entirely on the backfoot as they take on Surrey and with the kind of performance the batters and bowlers alike have displayed, it does not bode well for them.
Surrey Player List
Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rory Burns (C)
|
Batter
|
Dominic Sibley
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Foakes
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Steel
|
Batter
|
Jordan Clark
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have had an excellent season so far and their defeat against Hampshire was a clear outlier. They should not face much difficulty against Worcestershire.
Worcestershire vs Surrey Head-to-Head
Surrey have won two back-to-back games against Worcestershire leading up to this one while the latter have registered one victory in the last five head-to-head matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Surrey - 2
Worcestershire - 1
Draw - 2
Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds
Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Surrey and Worcestershire met in the first leg of the tournament and the former’s openers were undoubtedly superior. Although Worcestershire’s bowlers managed to dismiss Rory Burns while a mere nine runs were posted on the board, Surrey got their reprisal in the following innings where Rory Burns and Dom Sibley added 79 runs to the first wicket. During Worcestershire’s innings, Surrey’s bowlers were relentless as they took early wickets on both occasions and left Worcestershire with opening stands of 17 and 11 runs. Surrey enter this match with a major advantage in this aspect.
Worcestershire vs Surrey
First class
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Batters
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Jake Libby is the second highest run-getter for Worcestershire with 384 runs in ten innings, including a century and three half-centuries. In the last match versus Nottinghamshire, the entire team performed miserably and he was no exception to the rule, having been dismissed for two runs. However, he will be anticipated to turn things around and come out on top this time around.
Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter
Rory Burns is the leading run scorer for Surrey with 460 runs in 11 innings. He was the top batter for the team in their previous outing against Hampshire where he scored 33 runs in the first innings. He went on to add 17 runs to the tally in the second innings. Despite this scant contribution, he remains their mainstay and will be expected to be the team’s standout player.
Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Bowlers
Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Nathan Smith leads Worcestershire’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in ten innings and an average of 25.42. He was the top bowler against Nottinghamshire in the last outing where he delivered 14 overs, four maidens and picked two wickets while having maintained an economy rate of 2.21. He will be expected to be their premier bowler yet again in the next match.
Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler
Daniel Worrall leads the charge for Surrey, having picked 28 wickets in nine innings with an average of 14.50. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Hampshire where he took two wickets in his 27-over spell and somehow managed to keep his economy rate down to 1.96. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.98 (Parimatch)
- Surrey to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
Parimatch