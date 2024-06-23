Worcestershire vs Surrey Match Prediction WOR 25 % Chance of Winning SUR 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Surrey are going to meet in the County Championship Division One from June 23 to June 26, 2024, with their match being held at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Worcestershire were lucky to end in a stalemate against Nottinghamshire in the last outing due to the abhorrent nature of their batting in the first innings. The former stepped onto home soil with a leg up on the rivals but it quickly dissipated as Nottinghamshire’s bowlers showed them out with just 80 runs on the board. To add fuel to the fire, Worcestershire’s bowlers conceded a total of 234 runs in the second innings and they had nowhere to go but down. However, persistent rains for three days out of four washed out the match and allowed Worcestershire to breathe a sigh of relief.

Surrey encountered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Hampshire in the last outing which came as an absolute shocker. In the most uncharacteristic fashion, Surrey were bowled out for 127 runs in the first innings. Hampshire seized the opportunity to make life difficult for the table toppers and as the home favorites, they were able to pile on 608 runs at which point they felt the total was safe to declare. Notwithstanding the adversity, Surrey were dispatched for 203 runs in the following innings which led to a defeat by an innings and 278 runs.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 25%

Surrey chance of winning - 75%

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Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have the potential to make life nightmarish for the opposition’s bowlers given that they have done that countless times so far this season. Their previous outing against Hampshire was a bit of a deviation from their usual performance since they ended up with stands of 36 and 26 runs. In the four games prior to that, though, the duo scored combined totals of 9, 79, 88, 65, 4 and 147. These partnerships are overwhelmingly on the higher side which makes them rather dependable.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road hosted its first game this season at the end of the first half between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. The latter elected to field first and there was a world of difference in the first and second innings totals where the chasing side were substantially more potent than those setting the target. The toss winning side would not think twice before opting to field first.

Weather Report

A 90% chance of precipitation threatens Worcester on match day and thunder is expected to accompany the rain. The temperature is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Jake Libby All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are entirely on the backfoot as they take on Surrey and with the kind of performance the batters and bowlers alike have displayed, it does not bode well for them.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Cameron Steel Batter Jordan Clark Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have had an excellent season so far and their defeat against Hampshire was a clear outlier. They should not face much difficulty against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have won two back-to-back games against Worcestershire leading up to this one while the latter have registered one victory in the last five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 2

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Surrey and Worcestershire met in the first leg of the tournament and the former’s openers were undoubtedly superior. Although Worcestershire’s bowlers managed to dismiss Rory Burns while a mere nine runs were posted on the board, Surrey got their reprisal in the following innings where Rory Burns and Dom Sibley added 79 runs to the first wicket. During Worcestershire’s innings, Surrey’s bowlers were relentless as they took early wickets on both occasions and left Worcestershire with opening stands of 17 and 11 runs. Surrey enter this match with a major advantage in this aspect.

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Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby is the second highest run-getter for Worcestershire with 384 runs in ten innings, including a century and three half-centuries. In the last match versus Nottinghamshire, the entire team performed miserably and he was no exception to the rule, having been dismissed for two runs. However, he will be anticipated to turn things around and come out on top this time around.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns is the leading run scorer for Surrey with 460 runs in 11 innings. He was the top batter for the team in their previous outing against Hampshire where he scored 33 runs in the first innings. He went on to add 17 runs to the tally in the second innings. Despite this scant contribution, he remains their mainstay and will be expected to be the team’s standout player.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith leads Worcestershire’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in ten innings and an average of 25.42. He was the top bowler against Nottinghamshire in the last outing where he delivered 14 overs, four maidens and picked two wickets while having maintained an economy rate of 2.21. He will be expected to be their premier bowler yet again in the next match.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall leads the charge for Surrey, having picked 28 wickets in nine innings with an average of 14.50. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Hampshire where he took two wickets in his 27-over spell and somehow managed to keep his economy rate down to 1.96. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.