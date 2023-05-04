Worcestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction WOR 42 % Chance of Winning SUS 58 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Sussex in their fourth match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester from Thursday, May 4 at 3:30 PM IST. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

The match between the two sides is expected to be an intriguing one. Both the sides boast of a solid batting unit and decent bowling attack. However, we are backing Sussex to beat Worcestershire in the upcoming match.

The Sussex batting order is in decent form and the top-order has been firing runs. Their captain Cheteshwar Pujara blasted his second hundred of the season during the last match against Gloucestershire. They haven't yet lost a match.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, lost their second match and were dominated by Gloucestershire who bundled them out for 157 and had them four down for 51 in the second innings. Notably, Worcestershire were given a 301-run target to chase in the second innings. Clearly, Worcestershire are not in that zone.

Worcestershire have only one bowler who has picked more than 10 wickets from the first three wickets of the side. The Sussex pace trio of Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew and Henry Crocombe have 7, 15 and 10 wickets each. Off-spinner Jack Carson has also picked seven wickets. In case England international Ollie Robinson turns up for the visitor, the bowling attack will only increase in strength.

An in-form top-order and a decent bowling unit is expected to keep Sussex in good stead against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 42% (Melbet)

Sussex chances of winning - 58% (Melbet)

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Worcestershire vs Sussex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Worcestershire won their first match by eight wickets. However, despite the big names like Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose and Brett DOliveira - the bowling unit has looked vulnerable from time to time. All the bowlers are averaging close to 30 and they need to step up. The team needs to improve in both the departments to put their campaign back on track.

Sussex are unbeaten so far and they will look to only improve from here on. The bowling unit was a doubt but it has done well so far. Hopefully they carry forward the momentum. The team looks set for a top-three finish for now.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue Gloucestershire opted to bat and the match ended in a draw. In the second last county match played at the venue, Middlesex elected to field first but the match against home side Worcestershire ended in a draw. In the match prior to it, Nottinghamshire elected to field first but ended up losing by an innings and 79 runs. Earlier, Worcestershire elected to field first but lost against Durham by 98 runs.

The overcast conditions might see the teams opting to bat second in the match.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast on the opening day of the match. The precipitation level will be around 80 percent on the day. Similar weather conditions on the second day. The precipitation level will drop to 25 on Day 3 with partly sunny conditions. Partly sunny and warmer on Day four with temperature hovering around 22 degree celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder Ben Cox (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have won two of their last five matches. During the period they have lost one match and played two draws. Their last match against Gloucestershire was a draw.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara (cap) Batter Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson/Ollie Robinson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have lost just one match in their last five matches. In their last four matches, they have played three draws and won one match.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Head to Head

Worcestershire have won two of their last five matches against Gloucestershire. The other three matches have ended in draws.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to win

Sussex are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Worcestershire. The top order has looked good in the three matches so far. Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 332 runs at an average of 66.40. Tom Alsop has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.20. Tom Haines and Ali Orr have also scored 149 and 122 runs respectively. Wicketkeeper-batter Oli Carter has scored 216 runs at an average of 72.

The pace trio of Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew and Henry Crocombe have also done a good job alongside off-spinner Jack Carson to keep Sussex unbeaten so far.

Worcestershire have been bundled out under-200 for two times in their last four innings. Jack Leach has played a huge role in their bowling department and pacers haven't looked very penetrative. All the bowlers in the team are averaging close to 30.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Jack Haynes to be Worcestershire's top batter

Middle-order batter Jack Haynes was in top form in the side's second match, scoring a hundred in the first innings and following it up with 40 in the second innings. However, he registered two ducks in the following match. Overall, he has scored 2011 runs in 36 first-class matches at an average of 39.43.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be sussex's top batter

The Indian stalwart has already slammed two hundreds in three matches of County Championship 2023. In the last match against Gloucestershire, he scored 151 in the only innings he got a chance to bat. He has scored 332 runs in three matches at an average of 66.40 so far.

Worcestershire vs sussex's top bowler

Ben Gibbon to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Left-arm pacer Ben Gibbon picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul against Durham. In the last match against Gloucestershire, he managed to pick only two wickets. The 22-year-old has started off his career on a bright note and eyes will be on him in the fourth match as well. Overall, he has played 10 matches and picked 31 wickets at an average of 34.64.

Nathan McAndrew to be sussex's top bowler

The pacer has picked 15 wickets in three matches at an average of 20.60. In the last match against Gloucestershire, the 29-year-old picked six wickets including a five-wicket in the first innings. Overall, he has picked 101 wickets in 30 first-class matches at an average of 30.29.