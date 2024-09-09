Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction WOR 48 % Chance of Winning WAR 52 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Warwickshire are poised to face off in the County Championship Division One at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The match is scheduled to take place between September 9 and 12, 2024, starting at 3:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire had an unusual game against Essex in the last outing where it looked like things were not going in their favor for a long time before they found a way to salvage the match. Batting first, Worcestershire’s total of 266 was not convincing in the slightest and there was no way it would hold up against Essex. After the top order collapsed rather quickly, skipper Brett D'Oliveira anchored the innings with 68 runs. Tom Taylor, Ethan Brookes and Amar Virdi followed suit with totals of 62*, 46 and 42, respectively. However, Essex made light work of this and piled on 404 runs in their chase but Worcestershire did not take this lying down as they snatched the lead right back by adding 321 runs to the original tally. Jake Libby, Adam Hose and Brett D'Oliveira were particularly helpful with scores of 65, 64 and 51, respectively. They were still on tenterhooks but breathed a sigh of relief as Essex got bowled out for 140, leading to win by 43 runs.

After ten winless games, Warwickshire finally achieved their first victory of the season in their previous match against Kent. The latter were bowled out for an embarrassingly low total of 156 runs, courtesy of Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Chris Rushworth and Michael Booth who picked three wickets each. During Warwickshire’s chase, Will Rhodes was towering over the other batters with his extraordinary double century, having scored 201 runs. Ed Barnard was next in line with his half-century as he amassed 65 runs. Warwickshire took the lead and showcased their batting prowess with 420 runs on the board. Essex set out to chase it down but their hopes came crashing down as they got dismissed for 243 runs. In the end, Warwickshire brought home victory by an innings and 21 runs.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 48%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 52%

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Warwickshire’s opening order has consistently been delivering fine performances for the team. It is a well-balanced partnership, although between Rob Yates and Alex Davies the latter tends to be more proactive with scoring runs. In the previous five encounters, they have set up totals of 62, 52, 5, 19, 106, 48, 29, 38 and 15 before the first dismissal. Given the trajectory of the pair, another spectacular display is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

In the three games played at County Ground in New Road this season, there have been three entirely different results. There has been one victory each for the teams batting and fielding first and the remaining match was drawn. Despite this, the toss winners all seem to concur that fielding first is the favorable option since they elected to do so in all games so far.

Weather Report

There seems to be no note of rainfall at Worcester on match day, albeit the skies are predicted to be rather gloomy. The temperature is anticipated to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir, James Hartshorn, Amar Virdi.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Tom Taylor All-rounder Joe Leach Bowler Amar Virdi Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire won three games on the bounce prior to this fixture and their batting, in particular, has been impressive.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Michael Booth Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have three draws, a defeat and a win in the five games before this match but they have been far too assertive to remain dormant for much longer.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire and Warwickshire have drawn their last four head-to-head games in a row, prior to which the latter edged out a victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 0

Warwickshire - 1

Draw - 4

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have had a great deal of instability in their opening stands for Worcestershire which makes it difficult to gauge their true form. To put things into perspective, they have amassed 7, 3, 89, 13, 15 and 56 runs together in the last three games. On the other hand, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have forged a reliable partnership over the course of the season, having secured opening totals of 62, 52, 5, 19 and 106 for Warwickshire in the previous three outings. Naturally, the bookmakers are inclined to back Warwickshire’s openers in the next match.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire First class County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira scored two consecutive half-centuries in the last game against Essex, having amassed 68 and 51 runs. He has 418 runs in 12 innings with an average of 38.00. He has shown his batting prowess since his return to the tournament and the skipper will be anticipated to emerge as Worcestershire’s standout batter.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies stands as Warwickshire’s leading batter with 966 runs in 18 innings and an average of 56.82. He only managed to score 37 runs in the solitary innings against Kent last time out but it was a minor blemish in his otherwise brilliant campaign. He has four centuries and a half-century, making him the top pick for the upcoming encounter.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor is among the top wicket-takers for the team with 16 wickets in seven innings and an average of 26.62. He took a total of three wickets in the previous match against Essex wherein he picked one in the first innings and two more in the second. He will be anticipated to come out on top in the next game.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is absolutely unparalleled at the top with 43 wickets in 21 innings so far and an incredibly impressive bowling average of 21.23. In the last match against Kent, he bagged three wickets in the first innings and went on to claim six wickets in the following innings. After this stellar display, he is the top choice against Worcestershire.