Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction WOR 33 % Chance of Winning YOR 67 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Yorkshire in their ninth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at County Ground, New Road, Worcester from Monday, July 10. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire are the absolute favourites to beat Yorkshire in the upcoming match. Both the batting as well as the bowling units of the team are stronger than that of Yorkshire's.

Jake Libby (631), Matthew Waite (411), Adam Hose (395), Gareth Roderick (454), Jack Haynes (367), Azhar Ali (455) and Brett D'Oliveira (253) have scored handy runs for the team. On the flip side, Shan Masood would be absent from the Yorkshire line-up due to his Pakistan commitment. Adam Lyth, Finlay Bean and Dawid Malan are the only three batters who can be relied upon.

The same batting unit is expected to keep Worcestershire, who have a problem of plenty in their bowling department, afloat. Worcestershire allowed Derbyshire to score 578/5 in the last match and lost the grip on the match. Yorkshire have also given 400-plus runs in their last three innings but have a slightly better bowling group but if all their bowlers are available.

Things are expected to boil down to the batting performances of the two teams. Worcestershire hold an upper hand in that department.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 33%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 67%

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Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire’s leading wicket-taker Jack Leach is out of action with a back injury. He picked 32 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.96. In his absence, the rest of the bowling unit will have to raise their bar a bit and share the responsibilities.

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan scored 28 and 20 in his last two innings. Yorkshire would want the highly experienced batter to score high in the remaining matches. Shan Masood would not be available and that would ask for Malan to step in friendly. He has scored 450 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 as of now.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Worcester this season, Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to bat first. The match ended in a draw. In the second match Sussex opted to bowl as the match ended in a draw again. In the last match in Worcester, Worcestershire opted to bowl and defeated Leicestershire by three wickets. Sussex elected to field first in the last match here in Worcester again. With overcast conditions on Day 1 of the match, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 1 with a high temperature of 23 degree celsius according to AccuWeather. Clouds and sunny spells; humid with a thunderstorm on Day 2. Warmer with partial sunshine on Day 3 and Humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a thunderstorm in the afternoon on Day 4. The temperature is expected to rise to 28 degree celsius on Day 2, and then 32 and 30 degree celsius on Day 3 and Day 4.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Ben Gibbon Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have settled for a draw in each of their last two matches. They won their third-last match against Leicestershire by three wickets. Overall, in the eight matches so far, Worcestershire have won two, lost two and settled for a draw four times.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter Jonathan Tattersall Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Wharton All-rounder Matthew Milnes Bowler George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Seventh-placed Yorkshire played a draw against Gloucestershire in their last match. They defeated Derbyshire by three wickets in their second-last match. Their second match of the season against Gloucestershire was abandoned due to rain. Overall the season has seen them win one and lose two of their seven matches.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Worcestershire and Yorkshire last played a match against each other in 2018. Yorkshire won the match by seven wickets. Worcestershire won the second last match by an innings and 186 runs. Overall, Yorkshire have won four of their last five matches against each other.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Worcestershire kicked off their campaign against Derbyshire and scored 473 runs in the first innings before scoring 193/2 in the second innings to win the match by eight wickets. In their last second-last match against Sussex, they scored 410 in the first innings and 381/8 in the second innings. In the last match, the side scored 237 in the first innings and 243/6 in the second innings. The Yorkshire bowling unit is not up to the mark and they have leaked 400-plus runs in two of their last three outings. As many as five of their batters have scored over 350 runs and two more are close to breaching the 300-run mark. Considering all the factors, the probability of Worcestershire scoring over 300 runs is really high.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby was in sublime form for Worcestershire in the ongoing season. He scored 198 runs in the first innings and 97 in the second against Sussex in his second-last outing. In his last match against Derbyshire, he scored 78 runs in the first innings and 17 in the second. Liby has played six matches this season and scored 631 runs at an average of 57.36. The 34-year-old has played 95 first-class matches till date and scored 5495 runs at an average of 36.63.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

The opener is the leading run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the six matches he has played, Lyth has scored 452 runs in six matches at an average of 41.09. A hundred and two fifties have come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 215 first-class matches and scored 12955 runs at an average of 37.55.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire top bowler

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Matthew Waite could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. In his last outing against Sussex, he picked three wickets across the two innings. However, he failed to take any wicket against Derbyshire in his last outing. In total, the 27-year-old has played 24 first-class matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 29.84. In the ongoing County Championship 2023, the pacer has picked 19 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.42.

Matthew Fisher to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has gone wicketless in his last outing but is the leading wicket-taker for his team. The 25-year-old has played 31 first-class matches and picked 102 wickets at an average of 26.56. The deteriorated bowling unit of Yorkshire does not have a better bowling option than Fisher who has picked 19 wickets at an average of 26.05 in five matches in the ongoing season.