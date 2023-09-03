Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning DER 55 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Derbyshire in their 11th match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough from Sunday, September 03.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire has faced a challenging season so far, being at the bottom of the table with one win, two losses, and six draws in ten fixtures. Their total of 50 points indicates that they have struggled to consistently perform well. In their recent matches, Yorkshire has managed to secure draws, with their batting being a key factor. Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean played a significant role in the last game, contributing to Yorkshire's impressive total of 340 runs in the first innings. These two, along with Dawid Malan, have been the main run-scorers for Yorkshire this season, each having scored over 500 runs. It's notable that the batting lineup seems to heavily rely on these three players. On the bowling front, Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher have stood out as Yorkshire's prominent bowlers in the current campaign. They might have played a crucial role in containing opposition teams and picking up important wickets. However, the team's overall performance indicates some challenges, particularly with other batters not consistently contributing substantial runs, and the bowlers possibly needing more support to consistently dismiss opponents. It's important for Yorkshire to address these areas to improve their standing in the Division Two table and achieve better results in the remaining fixtures.

Derbyshire has also faced some challenges, being winless in their ten matches so far. Their record shows three losses and seven draws, which indicates that they have struggled to convert matches into wins. Similar to Yorkshire, Derbyshire has also been settling for draws in their recent games. They currently hold the 6th position in the table with 82 points from 10 games, showcasing a decent point accumulation despite the lack of victories. Leus du Plooy seems to have been a standout performer with the bat for Derbyshire this season. Additionally, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, and Luis Reece have all contributed significantly, each scoring over 500 runs. This demonstrates a more distributed batting performance compared to Yorkshire, where multiple players have made notable contributions. In terms of bowling, Luis Reece and Sam Conners have emerged as the top two wicket-takers for Derbyshire this season. Their ability to take wickets consistently could have a significant impact on the team's performance, although the challenge remains in converting draws into wins. Overall, while Derbyshire might be struggling to secure wins, the performances of individual players like du Plooy, Guest, Madsen, Reece, and Conners indicate potential for improvement. Addressing key areas such as converting draws into victories and maintaining a balanced team effort will be crucial for Derbyshire to climb up the Division Two table and achieve better results in the remainder of the season.

Yorkshire's chance of winning: 45%

Derbyshire’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Pakistan star Haider Ali scored 146 runs in the 2nd innings of his last outing against. The 22-year-old has scored 481 runs in ten matches. The right-handed batter has played some fantastic knocks in the One Day Cup for Derbyshire and emerged as his side’s 2nd highest scorer. He is expected to surpass the total of 24.5 runs in the first innings of this game against Yorkshire.

Finlay Bean, 21, has been a force to reckon with this season. In the current campaign, the southpaw has accumulated 660 runs in only 9 matches at an average of 47.14. He has three hundreds for Yorkshire this season and is certainly expected to continue with his fine form with the bat in the upcoming match as well. Hence, we expect Finlay Bean to surpass the 21.5 run mark in the first innings of the game against Derbyshire.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough has hosted a single game this season so far which ended in a draw. Yorkshire posted 340 runs on the board in the first innings, batting first. However, the team winning the toss will be aiming to bat first and put up a massive score on the board.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough on Sunday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 69% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. Foggy conditions are expected during the gametime on Sunday at Scarborough.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C & WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have settled for a draw in each of their last four matches. They registered a 3-wicket win in their previous meeting against Derbyshire. Overall, they have won just one match, lost two and settled for a draw six times this season. One match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.

Derbyshire Player List

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Harry Came Batsman Haider Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Samual Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire settled for a draw in each of their last four matches. They lost their previous meeting against Yorkshire by three wickets. Overall the team has lost three matches and played seven draws in the ongoing season.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2012, the sides have collided five times out of which Yorkshire have the upper hand with three wins. The remaining two games ended in draws.

Yorkshire Won: 3 matches

Derbyshire Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Derbyshire are very likely to score over 300 runs in the first innings of their match against Glamorgan. They scored 340 in their last match against Glamorgan. In their second-last outing against Durham, they scored 443 and 89/0. The third-last match against Sussex saw them score 407 & 361 runs for the loss of eight wickets. One can realise that the team batters are in top form lately. Leus du Plooy (1022), Wayne Madsen (582), Brooke Guest (570) and Haider Ali (481) are expected to make life tough for Yorkshire bowlers.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

With 757 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.07, Adam Lyth is definitely making a significant impact as the opener for his team. His three hundreds and three fifties in these matches indicate his consistency and ability to convert starts into big scores. What's even more remarkable is his overall first-class career record. With 13260 runs in 217 matches at an average of 38.10, Lyth has demonstrated his longevity and skill in the format over the years. The fact that he's still performing at a high level even at the age of 35 speaks volumes about his dedication and talent. His recent century against Durham further cements his reputation as a reliable and impactful batsman. It's clear that Lyth is an integral part of his team's batting lineup and plays a crucial role at the top of the order.

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy's performance in the current cricket season is truly remarkable. As the leading run-scorer for his team and the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, he's clearly making a significant impact with the bat. With 1022 runs in just nine matches at an astonishing average of 92.90, du Plooy's ability to consistently convert his starts into substantial scores is impressive. The fact that he has already hit three hundreds and four fifties in this tournament highlights his ability to not only get set but also go on to make substantial contributions. His unbeaten innings of 238 runs against Worcestershire is a testament to his skill and determination at the crease. Scoring such a high number of runs in an innings requires a mix of talent, patience, and focus, and he seems to possess all these qualities. When you consider his overall first-class career statistics of 6410 runs in 98 matches at an average of 47.13, it's evident that he has consistently performed well over the years. The fact that he has scored 18 hundreds and 33 fifties in first-class cricket showcases his ability to consistently find himself amongst the runs. At 28 years of age, du Plooy is in his prime and seems to be making the most of his skills. His contributions will likely be pivotal for his team's success and hence we back him to be the top batter for Derbyshire in the game.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Jack Brooks is in outstanding form and is also the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the current County Championship season. With 26 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 17.57, his ability to consistently take wickets is proving to be a major asset for his team. His recent performance against Sussex, where he picked up four wickets across the two innings, underscores his match-winning potential. Such contributions are pivotal in determining the outcome of matches, and his consistency in delivering breakthroughs is certainly valuable for Yorkshire's bowling attack. When you consider his overall first-class career statistics of 236 wickets in 59 matches at an average of 19.96, it's evident that he has been a significant force in the longer format of the game. His ability to maintain a low bowling average over such a span showcases his skill and effectiveness as a pacer. Overall, this pacer's performances are making a significant impact on Yorkshire's County Championship campaign, and his contributions will likely play a crucial role in their success going forward.

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Sam Conners can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He picked a five-wicket haul in the only innings he bowled against Durham in his second last outing. He is Derbyshire’s joint highest wicket-taker at the moment. Conners has now picked 18 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 47.66. He would be hoping to replicate his performance against Yorkshire in the upcoming match. Overall, he has picked 108 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 35.54.