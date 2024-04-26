Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction YOR 68 % Chance of Winning DER 32 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire are poised to take on Derbyshire in the County Championship Division Two from April 26 to April 29, 2024. Meeting at Headingley, Leeds, the sides will begin their clash at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire lost to Middlesex in the last game which could have been prevented if the batting order did not rely so heavily on Adam Lyth, who failed to deliver against Middlesex. The rest of the batters collapsed one by one and they ended up with a meager score of 159 runs. Middlesex surpassed them but only just as they amassed 246 runs and led by a narrow margin. Yorkshire did not have the firepower to keep Middlesex at bay considering they were bundled out for 244 runs in the second innings. Middlesex had a relatively easy task ahead of them but Yorkshire did their best to keep up a fighting spirit, having captured four wickets. However, the total was just not defendable and Middlesex edged out their first victory of the season by six wickets.

Leicestershire put Derbyshire under tremendous pressure last time out but the rain allowed the losing side to have some respite. Leicestershire scored 574 runs and declared while their bowling attack was poised to defend it. They made sure to keep Derbyshire down to 167 runs which forced them to follow on. The pressure continued to build up as they lost six wickets in the second innings and the finish line was nowhere in sight, having scored 224 runs. A washout prevented Derbyshire from encountering their first defeat of the season and the team can count themselves lucky for ending with a draw.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 68%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 32%

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Harry Came and Luis Reece have not been able to make their partnership work well this season, barring their second innings against Leicestershire in the previous encounter. In the two matches that they have participated in so far, the opening duo have amassed 2, 7, 0 and 57 runs together before their first dismissal. Their collaboration of 57 runs seems to be an aberration since they faced a great deal of trouble leading up to it. Derbyshire are projected to set up a low total before their first wicket is broken up.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The home team played against Leicestershire in the last match held at the venue. Yorkshire won the toss and opted to field first but Leicestershire did not let the former have any respite during the match. They posted a mediocre target but Yorkshire’s batters struggled to reach it and ended up declaring the score prematurely. The toss winning side may have more confidence batting first after the events of the previous match.

Weather Report

A 50% chance of rain threatens to halt the match while the temperature is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius. Showers are anticipated on match day.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Joe Root All-rounder Harry Brook Batter George Hill All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire do not look to be in particularly good shape after a puzzling defeat at the hands of Middlesex. This definitely raises doubts about their overall form as the batting department are unable to make a difference in the game.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd (C) Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Sam Conners All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have not been remarkable either but they are undoubtedly in a better position than Yorkshire. Their overall form is good enough to overcome Yorkshire as it currently stands.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have been incredibly dominant in their previous five matches against Derbyshire, having won four out of those five fixtures while the other match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 4

Derbyshire - 0

Draw - 1

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Surprisingly, Adam Lyth did not seem to be in the best shape as Yorkshire took on Middlesex last time around, considering he was the one to collapse early on both occasions. In the first innings, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean scored just 29 runs together and the second innings was far worse given that they added five runs to the first wicket. Derbyshire faltered against Leicestershire during the first innings where Harry Came was bowled out before any runs were scored. The second time around, his partnership with Luis Reece was quite decent as they notched up 57 runs. Unless Adam Lyth returns to a position where he can contribute, Derbyshire are anticipated to secure a decent opening stand.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was rather disappointing in the last game against Middlesex his wicket was captured quite early on both occasions. He scored 15 runs and one run in the first and second over, respectively. However, he is still the leading batter for the team with 237 runs in five innings and there is a rather high expectation that he will come good in the next match.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen departed from the first innings against Leicestershire after a humiliating golden duck dismissal. He did, however, come back significantly stronger in the second innings as he scored 59 runs. With a total of 147 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries, he is the top pick for the game against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has done the most damage to the opposition so far, having bagged 13 wickets in five innings. He showcased yet another fruitful spell against Middlesex where he captured four wickets in the first innings and two more in the following innings. He will be anticipated to lead the way for Yorkshire’s bowling unit once again.

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Alex Thomson did not make much of an impact on Leicestershire in the previous game but his form in the matches prior to that was too good to overlook. He has picked 13 wickets in just three innings and maintains an average of 25.46. He is projected to bounce back from the slump in the next fixture.