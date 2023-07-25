Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction YOR 41 % Chance of Winning DUR 59 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Durham in their tenth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough from Tuesday, July 25. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Durham are the favourites to beat Yorkshire in their upcoming match. Durham started off their campaign with a 2-wicket defeat but have since turned the table to win five of their next nine matches. They have settled for a draw in their remaining four games. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have won just one match in the entire season.

Yorkshire batting has revolved around just a few batters. Adam Lyth, Finlay Bean and Dawid Malan are the only three batters who have scored over 500 runs for Yorkshire this season. No other batter from the team has scored over 300 runs with an average in excess of 300. The key pacers haven't played together, however, they turned up in the last match against Sussex.

Regardless. the Durham batting unit consisting of Alex Lees, Brydon Carse, Ollie Robinson, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones and Scott Borthwick are a force to reckon with. One batter has scored over 1000 runs, one over 800 runs, one over 700 runs, two over 500 runs and one over 400 runs. The formidable bowling line-up combined with a bowling unit consisting of Ben Raine (44), Matthew Potts (42) and Brydon Carse (19), make Durham the absolute favourites to win against Durham

Yorkshire chances of winning - 41%

Durham chances of winning - 59%

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Yorkshire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Alex Lees has been nothing but sensational in the County Championship 2023. He has scored 1087 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67.93. Four hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat this season. Durham would want him to continue with the same intensity in the last five matches.

Senior Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan scored 92 runs in his last outing against Sussex. Overall, the southpaw has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69. Two hundreds and a fifty have come off his bat this season. Yorkshire would want their senior batter to propel them to a higher spot in the 10-team table before the end of season in September.

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue last, Yorkshire elected to bat first but Hampshire won by seven wickets. Yorkshire elected to bat first in the second-last match as well but again lost to Surrey by four wickets. The team winning the toss in the upcoming match can aim to bat first.

Weather Report

Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers with a high temperature of 18 degree celsius on the opening Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers in the afternoon on Day 2. Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers on Day 3. Breezy in the morning; otherwise, pleasant with clouds and sun (temperature of 21 degree celsius) on Day 4.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C & WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. They registered a 3-wicket win in their fourth-last match against Derbyshire. Overall, they have won just one match, lost two and settled for a draw five times this season. One match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Liam Trevaskis Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Parkinson All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Mathew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham played a draw against Derbyshire in their last match. In their second-last match, they defeated Gloucestershire by nine wickets. They settled for a draw in two matches before the match against Gloucestershire. The team kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Sussex. However, they went on to win four of their next five matches.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head

Durham defeated Yorkshire earlier this season by one wicket.However, Yorkshire have defeated Durham thrice in their last five attempts. One match during the period has ended in a draw.

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Table-toppers Durham scored 575 runs in their last outing against Derbyshire. In their second-last outing against Gloucestershire, they scored 453 runs in the first innings. The third-last match against Leicestershire saw them score 517/6 and 343/4 in the two innings. Quite clearly, the forms of the Durham batters are blatantly visible. One batter from the team has scored over 1000 runs, one has scored over 800 runs, one over 700 hundred and two over 500 runs. The Yorkshire bowling unit isn't very threatening and Durham shouldn't find it very difficult to cross the 300-run mark.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

The opener is the highest run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the eight matches he has played, Lyth has scored 646 runs at an average of 49.69. Two hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 217 first-class matches and scored 13149 runs at an average of 37.89.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 58 first-class and scored 2969 runs at an average of 34.92. He has scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In ten matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 764 runs at an average of 58.76. The last four innings have seen him score 23, 7 and 167 not out and 102 runs.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Team Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has played six matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 16.23. In the last match against Sussex, he picked four wickets across the two innings. In the second-last match against Worcestershire, the 29-year-old picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He will look to carry forward his good form against Durham. Overall, Coad has played 59 first-class matches and picked 236 wickets at an average of 19.81.

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

Ben Raine will again be expected to play a key role for Yorkshire. He is the highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 44 wickets in ten matches at an average of 25.31. In his third-last outing against Leicestershire, he picked eight wickets (4 in each innings). The last two matches have seen him pick six wickets. Overall, Raine has played 119 first-class matches and picked 410 wickets at an average of 25.72.