Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction
YOR
41%
Chance of Winning
DUR
59%
First class
North Marine Road Ground
Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023.
Facts
- Durham earlier defeated Yorkshire by eight wickets in the County Championship 2023.
- Adam Lyth has scored 446 runs for Yorkshire and is their leading wicket-taker.
- Alex Lees of Durham has scored 1087 runs at an average of 67.93 in the season.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Table-toppers Durham are the favourites to beat Yorkshire in their upcoming match. Durham started off their campaign with a 2-wicket defeat but have since turned the table to win five of their next nine matches. They have settled for a draw in their remaining four games. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have won just one match in the entire season.
Yorkshire batting has revolved around just a few batters. Adam Lyth, Finlay Bean and Dawid Malan are the only three batters who have scored over 500 runs for Yorkshire this season. No other batter from the team has scored over 300 runs with an average in excess of 300. The key pacers haven't played together, however, they turned up in the last match against Sussex.
Regardless. the Durham batting unit consisting of Alex Lees, Brydon Carse, Ollie Robinson, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones and Scott Borthwick are a force to reckon with. One batter has scored over 1000 runs, one over 800 runs, one over 700 runs, two over 500 runs and one over 400 runs. The formidable bowling line-up combined with a bowling unit consisting of Ben Raine (44), Matthew Potts (42) and Brydon Carse (19), make Durham the absolute favourites to win against Durham
Yorkshire chances of winning - 41%
Durham chances of winning - 59%
Yorkshire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Alex Lees has been nothing but sensational in the County Championship 2023. He has scored 1087 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67.93. Four hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat this season. Durham would want him to continue with the same intensity in the last five matches.
Senior Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan scored 92 runs in his last outing against Sussex. Overall, the southpaw has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69. Two hundreds and a fifty have come off his bat this season. Yorkshire would want their senior batter to propel them to a higher spot in the 10-team table before the end of season in September.
Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue last, Yorkshire elected to bat first but Hampshire won by seven wickets. Yorkshire elected to bat first in the second-last match as well but again lost to Surrey by four wickets. The team winning the toss in the upcoming match can aim to bat first.
Weather Report
Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers with a high temperature of 18 degree celsius on the opening Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers in the afternoon on Day 2. Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers on Day 3. Breezy in the morning; otherwise, pleasant with clouds and sun (temperature of 21 degree celsius) on Day 4.
Yorkshire Player List
Yorkshire Squad
Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)
Yorkshire Predicted XI
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Adam Lyth
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Batsman
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Finlay Bean
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Batsman
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Dawid Malan
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Batter
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Jonathan Tattersall (C & WK)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Ryan Rickelton
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All-rounder
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George Hill
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All-rounder
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Jordan Thompson
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All-rounder
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Daniel Moriarty
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Bowler
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Mark Steketee
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Bowler
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Ben Coad
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Bowler
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Matthew Fisher
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Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. They registered a 3-wicket win in their fourth-last match against Derbyshire. Overall, they have won just one match, lost two and settled for a draw five times this season. One match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.
Durham Player List
Durham Squad
Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)
Durham Playing XI
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Alex Lees
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Batter
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Michael Jones
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Batter
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Scott Borthwick
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Batter
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David Bedingham
|
Batter
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Ollie Robinson
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Graham Clark
|
Batter
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Liam Trevaskis
|
Batter
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Ben Raine
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All-rounder
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Matthew Parkinson
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All-rounder
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Brydon Carse
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All-rounder
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Mathew Potts
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Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham played a draw against Derbyshire in their last match. In their second-last match, they defeated Gloucestershire by nine wickets. They settled for a draw in two matches before the match against Gloucestershire. The team kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Sussex. However, they went on to win four of their next five matches.
Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head
Durham defeated Yorkshire earlier this season by one wicket.However, Yorkshire have defeated Durham thrice in their last five attempts. One match during the period has ended in a draw.
Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings
Table-toppers Durham scored 575 runs in their last outing against Derbyshire. In their second-last outing against Gloucestershire, they scored 453 runs in the first innings. The third-last match against Leicestershire saw them score 517/6 and 343/4 in the two innings. Quite clearly, the forms of the Durham batters are blatantly visible. One batter from the team has scored over 1000 runs, one has scored over 800 runs, one over 700 hundred and two over 500 runs. The Yorkshire bowling unit isn't very threatening and Durham shouldn't find it very difficult to cross the 300-run mark.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen
Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter
The opener is the highest run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the eight matches he has played, Lyth has scored 646 runs at an average of 49.69. Two hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 217 first-class matches and scored 13149 runs at an average of 37.89.
Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter
The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 58 first-class and scored 2969 runs at an average of 34.92. He has scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In ten matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 764 runs at an average of 58.76. The last four innings have seen him score 23, 7 and 167 not out and 102 runs.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Team Bowlers
Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler
The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has played six matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 16.23. In the last match against Sussex, he picked four wickets across the two innings. In the second-last match against Worcestershire, the 29-year-old picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He will look to carry forward his good form against Durham. Overall, Coad has played 59 first-class matches and picked 236 wickets at an average of 19.81.
Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler
Ben Raine will again be expected to play a key role for Yorkshire. He is the highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 44 wickets in ten matches at an average of 25.31. In his third-last outing against Leicestershire, he picked eight wickets (4 in each innings). The last two matches have seen him pick six wickets. Overall, Raine has played 119 first-class matches and picked 410 wickets at an average of 25.72.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Durham
With a very strong batting and bowling unit on their side, table-toppers Durham are the absolute favourites to beat sixth-placed Yorkshire in their upcoming match. Unlike Durham, Yorkshire are just dependent only on three batters. Moreover, the deadly Durham pace duo of Ben Raine and Matthew Potts have wreaked havoc throughout the season and they will be a major threat for Yorkshire. The addition of leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson has added further variety in the Durham bowling line-up.
Yorkshire to win - 2.08 (Parimatch)
Durham to win - 1.70 (Parimatch)Bet Now!