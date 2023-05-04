Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction YOR 64 % Chance of Winning GLAM 36 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Glamorgan in their third match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Headingley, in Leeds from Thursday, May 4. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One. Glamorgan, on the other hand, finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Seventh-placed Yorkshire are more likely to beat fifth-placed Glamorgan in the upcoming match. Yorkshire lost their first match against Leicestershire only because they showed and took the brave decision of declaring their second innings with two well set batters in the middle and two wickets still remaining.

Their second match against Sussex ended in a draw. Chasing 201, Yorkshire were 138/3 when the match was declared a draw. It's won't be wrong to say that Yorkshire were unlucky on both the occasions.

Glamorgan have settled for a draw in each of their first three matches. Their bowling unit is a concern and the batting unit also failed and were made to follow on in their second last match against Durham. In their last outing against Leicestershire, four out of their top seven batters scored less than 11 runs. A hundred from wicketkeeper Chris Cooke and 90 from pacer Michael Nesser helped them post a respectable target.

Yorkshire's bowlers are not as penetrative as their Durham's counterpart but have enough in their arsenal to test Glamorgan batters. The likes of Ben Coad, Matt Milnes, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess and Matthew Fisher form a very potent bowling unit. The bowlers and a decent Yorkshire batting unit consisting of Shai Hope, Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth are expected to keep the host in good stead.

The fact that Glamorgan have relied heavily on pacer Timm van der Gugten in the bowling department can also work in Yorkshire's favour.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 64%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 36%

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Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Yorkshire have the team to finish in the top three. They have shown intent and a favourable result can put that fire in their bell. The side, however, will look to have improvements in both the departments.

Glamorgan have a lacklustre bowling attack which will have to work hard if the side are to make any impact this season. The batters also failed in the last match as the team was forced to follow on.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in this season, Leicestershire elected to field first and won the match by three wickets. In the last County Championship match played at the venue, Gloucestershire elected to bat first and won the match against Yorkshire by 18 runs. Essex elected to field first in the match prior to it and won the match by one wicket.

Rain is the forecast for the final two days. The team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Weather Report

Chances of rain are low on the first two days of the match. The temperature on the first two days will hover around 11-12 degree celsius with precipitation level less than 25 percent. Rain is the forecast on the final two days. The precipitation level will be over sixty percent on Day 3 and Day 4 of the match.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Milnes All-rounder Shai Hope (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have lost three of their last four matches. Their last match was a draw. They lost their first match of the season against Leicestershire by three wickets but could have enforced a draw by batting through their second innings without declaring.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Michael Nesser Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. They won their fourth-last match against Derbyshire by an innings and 24 runs. They faced defeat at the hands of Middlesex in their fifth-last match.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Four of the last five matches between the two teams have ended in draws. Yorkshire won the third-last match between the two teams by eight wickets.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Yorkshire to win

Yorkshire look very much influenced by the 'Bazball' approach and would be the team to watchout for in the upcoming match. A very good bowling unit accompanied with a decent batting unit can make life difficult for Glamorgan who were forced to follow on in their last match against Durham.

Glamorgan's bowling issues are also a concern. They leaked 569/7 in the second innings of the first match against Gloucestershire. Durham posted 417/9 in the only innings they batted against them. The overall team combination of Yorkshire, their positive approach and intent has made them favourites to win their upcoming match against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire's top batter

England international Dawid Malan would be the key batter for Yorkshire. In the two matches so far, he has scored 174 runs at an average of 43.50. The 35-year-old smashed 132 in the first innings against Leicestershire in the first outing of the season. Overall, he has scored 12833 runs in 207 first-class matches at an average of 38.53.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan's top batter

Marnus Labuschagne could score only 17 and 5 runs in his first outing of the season against Durham. In the following match, the right-hander scored 64 runs in the only innings he batted. With the Ashes 2023 around, he would be aiming to score big against Yorkshire. Overall, he has played 130 first-class matches and scored 9636 runs at an average just under 47.

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan top bowler

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Ben Coad is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the season so far. In two matches, he has picked nine wickets at an average of 23.55. In his last outing, he picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Overall, he has played 55 first-class matches and picked 219 wickets at an average of 20.39.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan's top bowler

The 32-year-old pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked 15 wickets in three matches at an average of 21.66. He picked a six-wicket haul in the first innings of his previous outing against Leicestershire. Overall, he has 231 wickets in 70 first-class matches.