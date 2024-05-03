Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction
YOR
70%
Chance of Winning
GLAM
30%
First class
Headingley
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides was won by Yorkshire in 2012.
- Yorkshire is placed at the 5th place whereas Glamorgan is placed at the 8th place.
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning
Yorkshire did not have a breakthrough in the competition yet. The team lost a game in the competition while the other three fixtures ended in a draw. With that, Yorkshire is placed at the 5th place in the points table with 44 points. After their loss against Middlesex at Lord’s, Shan Masood and co. should be confident after their recent outing at home. Their key middle-order batters have found their rhythm and will be crucial in this game. Joe Root and Harry Brook turned things around for Yorkshire with hundreds against Derbyshire in the last match.
Glamorgan has played the least amount of games in the competition. They have faced draws in all their games so far. They are placed at the bottom of the table with 34 points. Glamorgan need to address some major issues in their batting. They’ve suffered a collapse in the 1st innings of their last two consecutive Tests. They will be facing the strong Yorkshire in the next outing.
Glamorgan's chance of winning: 30%
Yorkshire’s chance of winning: 70%
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings ( @ PARIMATCH)
Yorkshire has a spectacular line-up of batters in the team. Yorkshire has Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean who opened for the team in the competition so far. Lyth and Bean average at 59.00 & 27.42 respectively in the competition. The duo has posted the scores of 45, 1, 29 & 46 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of those matches. As observed, the openers did a fairly good job starting the innings for the team in the tournament. Batting against Glamorgan should not be a problem for the Yorkshire batters. That said, they will be hoping to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction
Headingley in Leeds will host the Yorkshire vs Glamorgan match of the County Championship Division Two. It has been a high-scoring venue where the team batting first has the edge. Though there have been games in the past where bowlers have also enjoyed some help, especially with overcast conditions, of late, it is the batters who’ve been on the top. We reckon a 350+ 1st innings score should be quite competitive on this ground. Considering the pitch conditions here, we reckon batting first should be the preferred option for both teams. The team batting first can find itself in a strong position once they cross the 350-run mark. It is not likely that they could lose the game from there on.
Weather Report
There will be rain on Day 1 of the Test in Leeds with a high 15 degrees Celsius.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Tattersall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
|
Mickey Edwards
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has a good squad on paper. They have the potential to do well in the competition and will be looking to clinch their first win in the next game. They have a few players who are doing exceptionally well in the competition.
Glamorgan Player List
Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Root
|
Batter
|
Sam Northeast (C)
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson
|
All-rounder
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Douthwaite
|
Bowler
|
James Harris
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Mir Hamza
|
Bowler
|
Jamie McIlroy
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan seem to have made good use of the break before the start of the season to recuperate and find a different approach. But the team has not managed to win a game in the competition so far. They will be looking for their first win here.
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Yorkshire won one game while the remaining games ended up in a draw.
Glamorgan Won: 0
Yorkshire Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 4
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds
Yorkshire collided against Derbyshire in the last game. Yorkshire batted first in the game and raised 450 runs in the first innings. Adam Lyth (97), Joe Root (119) and Harry Brook (126*) were the best batters from the side. Derbyshire posted 447 runs in reply. Matthew Fisher picked 4 wickets while Joe Root took 3 wickets for Yorkshire. Yorkshire were 59/1 in the second innings when the duration set for the game ended and it had to be called in as a draw. Yorkshire collected their third draw and will be looking to change things around in the next game.
Glamorgan went up against Northamptonshire in the last game. GLA scored 271 runs in the first innings. Northamptonshire did not take it lightly and replied with 605/5 in their initial innings. That left only a few times for Glamorgan to score 104/3 before the game had to be ended in a draw. Colin Ingram scored 82 runs in the 1st innings. Dan Douthwaite (50) & Mason Crane (61) also chipped in their fair share. In the bowling department, Crane and James Harris plucked 2 wickets each.
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan
First class
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters
Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter
Adam Lyth is Yorkshire’s best batter this season. He has scored 354 in 7 innings at an average of 59.00. He scored 97 & 20* runs in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.
Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan's top batter
Sam Northeast is the top batter in the team. He has scored 391 runs in 6 innings at an average of 97.75. He did not do well in the last game but looks in top notch form. He will come in as the best batter from Glamorgan.
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers
Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler
Ben Coad is doing phenomenal in the current competition. He has picked 14 wickets in 6 innings of this season’s County Championship. He picked a single wicket in the last game but looks in terrific form in the current competition.
James Harris to be Glamorgan’s top bowler
James Harris is the top bowler from Glamorgan and picked 7 wickets in 4 innings. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
Glamorgan to win the match @ 2.58 (Parimatch)
Yorkshire to win the match @ 1.42 (Parimatch)
Parimatch