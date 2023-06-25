Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction YOR 71 % Chance of Winning GLO 29 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in their third match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Queen's Park, Chesterfield from Sunday, June 11. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the more likely team to beat Gloucestershire in their upcoming match. Yorkshire are a confident bunch after winning their first match of the season by beating Derbyshire by three wickets in their last encounter.

Gloucestershire batting unit will be under tremendous pressure in the absence of Marcus Harris, their leading run-scorer. The side were bundled out for 202 runs in their last innings as they lost the match by five wickets. No batter apart from Harris has scored over 300 runs with an average over 32. This is a big concern. In fact, Miles Hammond is the only other batter who has scored over 300 runs for Gloucestershire. The bowling unit of the team also isn't impressive.

The look of the Yorkshire batting unit is also not pretty. Jonny Bairstow and Shai Hope are already unavailable and Yorikshire would be hoping for Shan Masood to play at least one match before leaving to play for Pakistan in their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The onus will also be on Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth who are in red hot form in the T20 Blast 2023.

The bowling group of Yorkshire is expected to keep them ahead in the match. They unit has Ben Coad (16), Matthew Fisher (19), Jordon Thompson (18), George Hill (11) and a world-class spinner in Dom Bess (12).

Yorkshire chances of winning - 71%

Derbyshire chances of winning - 29%

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Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Senior Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan has scored 402 runs in five matches at an average of 40.20 in the ongoing season. With the likes of Shai Hope and Jonny Bairstow not available and Shan Masood is also set to leave for Pakistan's Test series against Sri Lanka, Malan will have a big role to play for Yorkshire.

Gloucestershire's highest run-scorer Marcus Harris is not available due to his Ashes 2023 commitments and it will be important for other batters to chip in. Harris is only one of the two batters who have scored over 300 runs for Gloucestershire in the ongoing season. In case the batting unit does not buck up, the team will face a lot of problems.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Leicestershire opted to bowl in the first match here in Leeds this season. They won the match by three wickets. Yorkshire opted to bowl in the second match here as the match ended in a draw. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bowl could continue at Headingley in Leeds.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy and warm in Leeds on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 25 degree celsius. Partly sunny and warm with a temperature of 23 degree celsius on Day 2. Cloudy and warm with a high temperature of 25 degree celsius. Remaining warm with clouds and sunshine on final Day 4. Chances of rain are minimal on the four days.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood (cap) Batter James Wharton All-rounder Matthew Milnes Bowler George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are placed above Gloucestershire on sixth in the County Championship Division Two table. They defeated Derbyshire by three wickets in their last match to register their first win of the season. Yorkshire kicked off their campaign with a 3-wicket defeat against Leicestershire. Their second match against Gloucestershire was abandoned. The following two matches ended in draws before they lost to Durham by one wicket in their second-last match.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire played five straight draw matches before losing two back-to-back matches. A defeat against Yorkshire will be third in a row for them. Gloucestershire lost to Leicestershire by five wickets in their last match.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

The last match between the two sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In four matches prior to it, Yorkshire have got the better of Gloucestershire on three occasions.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire opening par to score over 22.5 runs

Adam Lyth opened alongside Finlay Bean during Yorkshire's last match against Derbyshire in the County Championship 2023. The duo partnered for 61 runs in the first innings and 38 runs in the second innings. The team registered a three-wicket win and is expected to go with the same combination in the next match as well. Earlier, captain Shan Masood opened alongside Lyth. The fact that Gloucestershire don't boast of a very impressive bowling attack is also going to help Yorkshire openers to score over 22 runs. In their second last match Lyth and Masood partnered for zero and two runs only but they were up against a world-class Durham bowling unit. In the two innings prior to it, Yorkshire openers partnered for 99 and 21 runs. Lyth is in fine form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 and he might take Yorkshire over 22 runs without losing any wicket within no time.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

The opener is the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the five matches he has played, Lyth has scored 383 runs in five matches at an average of 42.55. A hundred and a fifty has come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 214 first-class matches and scored 12886 runs at an average of 37.56.

Graeme van Buuren to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Graeme van Buuren can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. He has played a total of 113 first-class matches and scored 7084 runs at an average of 33.15. He has hit 13 hundreds and 36 fifties in the format. In the ongoing season Buuren has scored 245 runs in five matches at an average of 40.83.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire top bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Jordan Thompson can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in the upcoming match against Gloucestershire. In the five matches Thompson has featured in so far, he has picked 18 wickets at an average of 29.55. In his last outing against Derbyshire, he picked two wickets across the two innings. Overall, Thompson has played 39 first-class matches and scored 126 runs at an average of 26.11.

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Tom Price is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire at the moment. He has picked 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 29.13. In the second last match against Derbyshire, Price picked three wickets across two innings. However, he failed to take any wicket in his last outing against Leicestershire. He would be aiming to make a comeback. Overall, he has featured in 20 first-class matches and picked 63 wickets at an average of 24.25.