Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
YOR
72%
Chance of Winning
GLO
28%
First class
North Marine Road Ground
Facts:
- Yorkshire’s Ben Coad is the third highest wicket-taker of the County Championship Division Two with 21 wickets in ten innings.
- Skipper Graeme van Buuren is Gloucestershire’s leading run scorer with 584 runs in nine innings.
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire concluded their match in a draw for a fifth time this season as they clashed against Northamptonshire before the end of the first leg. They batted first as the visiting side and scored 362 runs during the first innings, largely thanks to Adam Lyth, Shan Masood and Jordan Thompson who scored 109, 60 and 53 runs. They managed to keep Northamptonshire at bay by bowling them out for 301 which allowed Yorkshire to further their lead by adding 264 runs to the tally. Shan Masood came through in the second innings as well with an unbeaten 131 but all these efforts went down the drain as the time came to an end halfway through Northamptonshire’s fourth innings.
Gloucestershire did not back down against Derbyshire in the slightest even though they let the latter notch up 526 runs in the first innings. James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren made the chase possible for Gloucestershire by adding 144 and 187 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard and the rest did just enough to reach 530. Derbyshire scored an additional 166 runs but a lack of time forced the sides into a draw.
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 72%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 28%
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal
In the first leg of the tournament, there was absolutely no consistency between Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean who regularly opened the innings for the team. They have had an incredibly tumultuous run so far with too many ups and downs. Together, they have scored 86, 0, 8, 12, 26, 46, 59, 29, 5, 1, 180 and 45 runs in the previous seven games. It is quite evident that big opening totals are few and far between and their consistency, or the lack thereof, is a major problem area for the openers. With their return to the tournament, it is likely that they will take a bit to settle in and get into their groove.
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
North Marine Road Ground hosted two games in the previous edition of the tournament where the batting side held the advantage throughout. The first game between Yorkshire and Durham was drawn since the match was not played to completion but the second time around, Yorkshire took on Derbyshire and won by a margin of 277 runs after having batted first. This makes setting a target quite an attractive option and one that the toss winner would want to elect.
Weather Report
Scarborough is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. A 10% chance of rainfall is not expected to have a bearing on the match.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
William Luxton
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Tattersall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Revis
|
Batter
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
|
Vishwa Fernando
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have not done anything to exert themselves so far but they have the chance and the drive to turn their form on its head.
Gloucestershire Player List
Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren (C)
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Ed Middleton
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have not strayed away from taking risks but they are not immune to facing defeat. To give credit where it’s due, their firepower is incredibly strong at the moment.
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Yorkshire and Gloucestershire have one win apiece in the previous five matches. Two games were drawn and the remaining match was abandoned.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Yorkshire - 1
Gloucestershire - 1
Draw - 2
Abandoned - 1
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have the potential to extract more performance and do better for Yorkshire’s opening order but the latter has been weighing them down immensely. In the previous three matches, Yorkshire has ended up with opening stands of 86, 0, 8, 12 and 26 runs. Adam Lyth has single handedly been lifting the burden of their responsibility which makes it challenging to rely on them. Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth, on the contrary, have taken Gloucestershire’s opening partnerships to new heights. Both batters have been pulling their own weight and that has landed them scores of 15, 316, 44 and 98 runs in the last three games. Gloucestershire’s first wicket is the favorite in this match without a second thought.
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire
First class
North Marine Road Ground, null
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Adam Lyth has been Yorkshire’s most reliable batter this season, owing to the fact that he has amassed 603 runs in 12 innings which makes him their top run scorer. He also achieved three centuries and two half-centuries during the season. In the last match against Northamptonshire, he scored 109 runs in the first innings and 33 runs in the second innings. He is absolutely the favorite for the next match.
Graeme van Buuren to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Graeme van Buuren leads Gloucestershire’s run charts so far this season with 584 runs in nine innings, including two centuries and three half-century. In the team’s sole innings against Derbyshire last time around, the skipper went hammer and tongs on the opposition with a knock of 187 runs. He is, without a doubt, the top pick for the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Vishwa Fernando to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Vishwa Fernando participated in his first match of the season against Northamptonshire before they disbanded for the Vitality Blast. During the match, he picked four wickets in 19 overs in the first innings and added one more to the tally in the second innings. He also had a bowling average of 14.80 after two innings which makes him a rather lucrative choice.
Beau Webster to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Beau Webster pulled off an incredible spell against Derbyshire, particularly during the first innings where he boasted a six-wicket haul in 26 overs and kept his economy rate down to 3.84. In the four innings that he took part in during the season, he captured a total of eight wickets with an average of 20.75. He remains the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.39 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch