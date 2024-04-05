Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction YOR 76 % Chance of Winning LEI 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Leicestershire are set to clash from April 5 to April 8, 2024, during the County Championship Division Two. The sides will meet at Headingley, Leeds, with the match beginning at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire put an end to their rather drab campaign last season with a draw against Leicestershire. Batting first, the former scored just 155 runs in the first innings and found themselves bundled out after low contributions from every player in their batting order. This allowed Leicestershire to take the lead and they went on to post 233 runs on the board. Although Yorkshire fought hard to add 225 runs to their tally, the match was drawn since there was no play on the second day and, consequently, Leicestershire did not have the time to bat a second time.

Leicestershire were on the same level as Yorkshire in the previous season in terms of performance. Their penultimate match against Sussex saw them put up a near-successful chase of a formidable target. The latter batted first and put up a total of 262 runs while Leicestershire were all out for a meager 108. Sussex posted 344 additional runs on the board which set up a brilliant chase from Leicestershire who scored 483 runs and lost out by a mere 15 runs in the end.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 76%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 24%

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score more 4s than Leicestershire

Leicestershire did not demonstrate particularly great boundary-hitting ability in the last few matches of the previous season as their batting order ended up with 16, 13, 31, and 19 fours in their final three matches. Yorkshire’s batsmen, on the other hand, were much more proactive with big knocks during their final three matches of the season since they scored 44, 44, 21, 36 and 52 fours. The latter are projected to score more boundaries in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Headingley has seen the chasing side come out on top on more occasions as they have won 35 out of 89 matches while 29 matches have swung in favor of the teams batting first. The first innings score averages around 300 at the venue but chasing is considered more advantageous. The toss winning side will opt to bowl first in the next match.

Weather Report

Wind and rain is expected on match day with a 30% possibility of rainfall with the temperature likely to hover around 13 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Harry Duke Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Matt Milnes Bowler Ben Coad Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire played for damage limitation towards the end as they endured four draws and one victory in their last five matches of the season. Their victory over Derbyshire was particularly convincing since they won by a whopping 277 runs.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sam Evans Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Umar Amin All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Harry Swindells Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Will Davis Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s form towards the end of the season was heavily inconsistent as they registered two draws, two defeats and a victory in the last five fixtures of their campaign.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a slight upper hand in their head-to-head record against Leicestershire with two wins while the latter bagged one. The other two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Leicestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Although Rishi Patel, Leicestershire’s opener, emerged as the team’s leading run scorer with 1075 runs in 25 innings, he showed signs of struggle towards the end of the season. It did not help that he was responsible for the collapse of the first wicket in three out of the last five innings. Moreover, Yorkshire and Leicestershire went up against each other towards the end of the 2023 season where the latter failed to establish an opening stand at all. During the same match, Yorkshire’s openers were in a different class as they added 45 runs and 112 runs to the first wicket. Their openers are in a significantly better place and are projected to outdo Leicestershire’s openers.

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was the leading batter for Yorkshire in the previous season with 1019 runs in 22 innings. During their final match against Worcestershire, he scored a half-century in the second innings with 51 runs. He was rather consistent and will be relied upon to be their standout batter in the upcoming game as well.

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Lewis Hill accumulated 880 runs in 24 innings of the 2023 season and seemed to have found his rhythm towards the tail end of their campaign. In the team’s last two matches, he scored 20 and 42 runs. He has the potential to come out on top in the next match as well, having done it against Yorkshire in the last season.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad bagged 36 wickets in 19 innings in the 2023 season of the tournament, making him the team’s leading wicket-taker. Against Worcestershire, he took two wickets in the first innings and an additional wicket in the second innings. He is a highly dependable player and emerges as the leading choice for the next match.

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Chris Wright emerged as Leicestershire’s leading wicket-taker with 48 wickets in 22 innings during the last edition of the tournament. The last match of the season against Durham saw him pick up three wickets in his 18 over spell. He was also relatively inexpensive through the course of the season, having maintained an economy rate of 3.17. He will be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.