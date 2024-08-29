Yorkshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction YOR 57 % Chance of Winning MID 43 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From August 29 to September 1, 2024, Yorkshire and Middlesex will go up against each other in the County Championship Division Two. Their clash is going to take place at Headingley, Leeds, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire kept table-toppers Sussex from extending their lead over the others by outperforming them in their previous encounter. The latter’s score of 189 while batting first did not help their cause at all and put them on the backfoot at the very beginning. Yorkshire made haste to snatch the lead by racking in 326 runs during the chase; William Luxton and wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow were instrumental in this usurping as they scored 59 and 57 runs, respectively, and this mounted a great deal of pressure on Sussex who had one chance left at making an impact. Having scored 239 runs at the second time of asking, they failed to give Yorkshire a challenge. As the latter made up their deficit of 103 runs in the final innings, they were able to take home a four-wicket victory.

Middlesex retained second place on the table with their fourth win of the season as they took on Northamptonshire last time out. The latter were the first to bat and it is safe to say that their first innings was a major contributor to their defeat as they found themselves dismissed for 207 by Middlesex’s rampaging bowling attack, particularly thanks to skipper Toby Roland-Jones’ fifer. However, even though Middlesex took the lead during the chase, it was not a particularly substantial gap since they scored 264 runs before getting bowled out and Leus du Plooy’s 71 was the standout performance, followed by opener Sam Robson’s 58. Northamptonshire were worse off in their second innings considering they scored an additional 167 runs with great difficulty which Middlesex had no trouble chasing down to take victory, winning by a margin of eight wickets.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 57%

Middlesex chance of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

More often than not, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have taken Yorkshire’s first wicket to new heights with a steady upswing in performance. Scanty opening totals are a rarity on their part and they have sustained a thriving partnership over the course of the season. In the previous five matches, the pair garnered 26, 17, 61, 307, 86, 0, 8 and 12 runs together. Lyth and Bean are also averaging at 55.60 and 37.06, respectively, and they are undoubtedly among the fiercest opening partnerships in the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In the three matches that have been held at Headingley this season, a draw was reached on all occasions with no obvious advantage for the teams batting or fielding first. However, teams do seem to prefer fielding first, having opted to do so two out of three times so far, since the surface is not necessarily known for supporting big totals. The same is expected of the toss winning side in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Sunshine and clear skies are predicted at Leeds with a lowly 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonathan Tattersall (c), Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr, Jonny Bairstow.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall (C) Batter Matthew Revis Batter George Hill All-rounder Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won three games on the bounce leading up to this one and they are in highly convincing form.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Stephen Eskinazi Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ethan Bamber Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had a mixed bag of results in the last five games with three wins, a loss and a draw.

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex are supremely dominant in their head-to-head encounters with Yorkshire, having won four out of the last five games between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 0

Middlesex - 4

Draw - 1

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman, Middlesex’s opening duo, have been mediocre for the team despite a few big knocks along the way. To put this into perspective, they have added 59, 26, 6, 18, 0 and 0 to the first wicket in the last three games which underlines the inconsistency they have shown. Yorkshire’s openers do not seem to have this problem and even though their previous match saw a slight dip in performance, it is enough to warrant a better display than their counterparts. Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have scored 26, 17, 61 and 307 runs together in the previous three fixtures, making them the favored first partnership in the next matchup.

Yorkshire vs Middlesex First class Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth continues to be Yorkshire’s most dominant batter with a grand total of 834 runs in 16 innings. Previously against Sussex, he was dismissed for 24 in the first innings but emerged as the top batter in the second innings with 40 runs. Given that he has four centuries and two half-centuries, the opener remains the leading pick against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Sam Robson absolutely knocked it out of the park in the last match against Northamptonshire, having scored two back-to-back half-centuries. He amassed 58 runs in the first innings and went on to add an unbeaten 64 to the tally in the second innings. He has 601 runs in 11 innings thus far with an average of 60.10, making him a lucrative pick for the next game.

Yorkshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Ben Coad was the top wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the previous encounter against Sussex where he picked two wickets in the first innings and upped himself to take his second fifer of the season in the following innings. He also maintains a bowling average of 17.37 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones was in a league of his own in the previous game against Northamptonshire. He was simply unparalleled as he took a fifer in the first innings and added six more wickets to the tally in the following innings, amping up his grand total to 37 wickets in 13 innings. To top it off, he has a stellar average of 23.78 and continues to be endorsed to come out on top.