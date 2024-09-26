Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction YOR 65 % Chance of Winning NOR 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Northamptonshire’s second County Championship Division Two match of the season is going to take place between September 26 and 29, 2024. They will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire retained second place on the table after defeating Glamorgan in dominant fashion in their last outing. The former made a brilliant start to the match by scoring 361 runs in the first innings; the entire lineup were pulling their weight as George Hill, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Adam Lyth and Jonathan Tattersall made valuable contributions of 90, 63, 50, 46 and 41 runs, respectively. Glamorgan responded by adding 239 runs to the tally but Yorkshire quickly furthered their edge as they scored 273 runs in their second innings. This time Finlay Bean, Adam Lyth, Dom Bess and Jonathan Tattersall - the usual suspects - helped with individual scores of 57, 55, 47 and 40 runs, respectively. At this juncture, Glamorgan had too much of a deficit to make up and they succumbed after 209 runs, losing by 186 runs.

Northamptonshire got lucky with a second win in their campaign against Leicestershire last time out. The latter’s substandard batting effort resulted in a total of 203 which was a cakewalk for Northamptonshire. They took the lead and scored 383 runs which was starting to put pressure on Leicestershire, and the latter lasted long enough to score 316 runs during their second attempt. However, Northamptonshire were guaranteed victory at this point as they quickly notched up 137 runs to win by nine wickets.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 65%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 35%

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Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are the epitome of consistency with the amount of stability they bring to Yorkshire’s first wicket. They have been absolutely astounding in the last five matches, having posted opening totals of 67, 115, 19, 68, 66, 26, 17 and 61 runs. Moreover, Lyth and Bean are averaging at 53.40 and 35.00, respectively, which indicates that the team’s opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Headingley is conducive for batters who can rack in big runs but simultaneously, high scoring chases are also a possibility here. All four matches played here this season concluded in draws but the toss winners elected to bat first in the last two games which makes it the preferred strategy in the final fixture of the season.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be disruptive at Leeds considering there is a whopping 80% likelihood of rain on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to peak at 13 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonathan Tattersall (c), Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr, Jonny Bairstow.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C) Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire turned things around completely after a bleak start to the season and persevered all the way to the top with four wins in their previous five fixtures.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke, Dominic Leech, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Gus Miller Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire come into this game with a mixed bag of results with two wins, two losses and a draw in the last five matches.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire and Northamptonshire drew the two matches prior to this meeting but the former emerged victorious in three consecutive matches before that.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 3

Northamptonshire - 0

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire have worked with a new opening combination in nearly every match which has held them back from making any sustainable progress. Gus Miller and Luke Procter opened together in the last match but for the previous three fixtures, the team has recorded first wicket stands of 47, 17, 4, 3 and 57 runs. Although this is quite good, it does not compare to Yorkshire’s openers, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean, who have absolutely knocked it out of the park with their collaboration. Together, they have added 67, 115, 19, 68 and 66 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings, making them the favorite for the upcoming game, too.

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Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was incredible in the last outing against Glamorgan. He missed out on a half-century in the first innings, having been dismissed for 46, but he quickly made up for that by scoring 55 runs in the second innings. He leads the charge for Yorkshire with 1068 runs in 21 innings and an average of 53.40, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Luke Procter achieved his seventh half-century of the season in the previous match against Leicestershire, having scored 38 and 68* runs. He is among the leading batters for Northamptonshire with 898 runs in 21 innings. With an average of 49.88, he is the leading pick against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has been nothing short of phenomenal in the tournament so far as he leads Yorkshire with 52 wickets in 19 innings and an average of 16.03. In the previous encounter against Glamorgan, he picked four wickets in each of the two innings and, naturally, will be expected to perform just as well in the next match.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal was absolutely otherworldly in the previous encounter versus Leicestershire wherein he took four wickets in the first innings and a fifer in the following innings. Overall, he has captured 19 wickets in seven innings with a brilliant average of 21.10, making him the top contender for the next game as well.