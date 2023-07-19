Yorkshire vs Sussex Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning SUS 55 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Sussex in their ninth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Headingley in Leeds from Wednesday, July 19. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Third-placed Sussex are red-hot favourites to beat Yorkshire in their next game. The two sides have met each other in the tournament once but the match ended in a draw. However, things have changed a lot since then.

While Sussex are still unbeaten, Yorkshire have lost two matches and are occupying the sixth spot. They have a lot of problems in both their departments. With Shan Masood also gone and Dawid Malan also not a regular. Four batters have scored over 300 runs but only two of them are averaging on the healthy side of 40.

In the bowling group, Jordan Thompson has not played the last two matches for his team. Matthew Fisher has picked just two wickets in the last two matches. Ben Coad is the pacer who has been delivering for them.

On the flip side, Sussex boasts of one of the strongest batting line-up in the County Championship 2023. Tom Aslop (569), Oli Carter (510), James Coles (581), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (465) and Tom Haines (432) have piled up handsome runs for the team.

Lack of firepower in the bowling department has denied unbeaten Sussex of a second win. However, the group looked pumped up in their last outing and would expect Henry Shipley, Aristidas Karvelas and Nathan McAndrew, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and off-spinner Jack Carson to come hard against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 45%

Sussex chances of winning - 55%

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ollie Robinson will not be available for Sussex in the upcoming matches due to Ashes 2023 commitments and therefore the remaining pacers in the team will have to take more responsibility. Due to the lack of firepower in the bowling group, Sussex have been forced to settle for draws despite a very strong batting unit.

Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad will have to combine together to form a formidable pace duo for Yorkshire who have missed on winning opportunities due to the lack of firepower in their bowling department. The two joined hands together in the last match and almost won Yorkshire their second game of the season.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Leicestershire opted to bowl in the first match here in Leeds this season. They won the match by three wickets. Yorkshire opted to bowl in the second match here as the match ended in a draw. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bowl could continue at Headingley in Leeds. In the last match here, Yorkshire opted to bat but the match again ended in a draw. With overcast conditions on the cards on Day, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun with a shower in the area on Day according to Accuweather. The high temperature on the day will hover around 19 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy on Day 2 but without any rain. Mostly cloudy; a little morning rain followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon on Day 3. The temperature would drop to 18 degree celsius. Considerable cloudiness with a touch of rain on final Day 4.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C & WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Wharton All-rounder Matthew Milnes Bowler George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have settled for a draw in each of their last two matches. They registered a 3-wicket win in their third-last match against Derbyshire. Overall, they have won just one match, lost two and settled for a draw four times this season. One match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have won just one match in the season. The win came in the first match of their season against Durham. Sussex have settled for a draw in each of their next eight matches thereafter.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Head to Head

The two teams have locked horns against each other earlier this season in April. The match ended in a draw. Yorkshire won each of the previous three matches before that. The fifth-match between the two sides was a draw.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

The Sussex unit has been in a blazing form. Leaving apart their second-last last match scores of 203 and 273/9, Sussex have scored 384/9, 402, 348, 447/7, 481, 1/0, 430 and 373 runs in their remaining last eight innings. The Yorkshire bowling unit does not have much firepower. Jordan Thompson hasn't played in the last two matches. Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad are the only two bowlers who have picked more than 20 wickets. Coad is the only bowler averaging under 25.

Cheteshwar Pujara could miss the match as he is in India, however, the likes of Tom Aslop (569), Oli Carter (510), James Coles (581), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (465) and Tom Haines (432) are expected to hold fort fort for the team once again and score over

300 runs in the first innings.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

The opener is the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the seven matches he has played, Lyth has scored 531 runs at an average of 44.25. A hundred and three fifties have come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 216 first-class matches and scored 13034 runs at an average of 37.67.

Tom Aslop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Aslop will have a big role to play for Sussex in the upcoming match. It's uncertain if Cheteshwar Pujara will not turn up as he is in India and just completed playing the Duleep Trophy 2023 final on Sunday, July 16. Aslop is the highest run-scorer for his team currently. Aslop has scored 569 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.41. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has played five matches and picked 22 wickets at an average of 16.54. In the last match against Worcestershire, the 29-year-old picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He will look to carry forward his good. Overall, Coad has played 58 first-class matches and picked 232 wickets at an average of 19.90.

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

The Australian pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 29 wickets in six matches at an average of 24.17. The six matches have seen him pick two five-wicket hauls. In his last outing against Derbyshire, he picked three wickets in the second innings. The 29-year-old missed a few matches due to the arrival of Steve Smith. Overall, McAndrew has played 33 first-class matches and picked 115 wickets at an average of 30.01.