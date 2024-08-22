Yorkshire vs Sussex Match Prediction YOR 57 % Chance of Winning SUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Yorkshire will meet Sussex in their upcoming County Championship Division Two encounter to be held from August 22 to 25, 2024. They will take on each other at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire commenced their charge to the top of the table with their second victory of the season against Derbyshire. In a rather embarrassing showing, the Derby outfit could not put up any resistance whatsoever against Yorkshire’s feisty bowling and were entirely dismissed for a lowly 76. Naturally, Yorkshire seized the opportunity to take the lead and run away with it so as to double down on the rivals, and they were able to pile on 451 runs before declaring the total. James Wharton’s 188 and Jonathan Tattersall’s 107 made sure the team had the necessary runs on the board and even that was too much of a challenge for Derbyshire who had a dismal day in office. Yorkshire’s bowlers were on the money again and as they bowled out the Derby-based side for 171, they celebrated an innings and 204-run victory.

Sussex added yet another victory to their tally this season and it came by rather easily against a struggling Northamptonshire in the last game. Sussex made an uncertain start to the match as they were bowled out for 143 in unseemly fashion. Under normal circumstances, this would not be safe in any way but Northamptonshire found a way to make a meal of their chase by getting bundled out for 97. Sussex kicked it up a notch and scored 237 runs in their second innings and the rivals were no match for the table toppers, having been dismissed for 220 which handed Sussex a 63-run triumph.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 57%

Sussex chance of winning - 43%

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have absolutely taken off after a series of substandard showings at the start of the season. Their upward momentum has been rather convincing, especially since they were able to sustain their performance. In the five matches prior to this one, they have scored 61, 307, 86, 0, 8, 12 and 26 runs together and it is also worth noting that the only time they failed to set up a partnership at all was in the absence of Finlay Bean. They are far too dominant to brush away and will be on for another big showing against Sussex.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground has served as host to one game this season and it was between Yorkshire and Gloucestershire. The latter opted to field first but it was all to no avail since Yorkshire’s total of 456 was too difficult to surpass. Despite that, the toss winner of the upcoming game will be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

There is a 20% possibility of rain at Scarborough on match day with a prominent cloud cover. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire won two games on the bounce prior to this fixture but they will be forced to tread lightly against Sussex. Their batters and bowlers alike are in stellar form, though.

Yorkshire Team Form

Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Sussex Player List

Sussex have three wins in their previous five matches, including two back-to-back wins leading up to this game. In the nine matches they have played, they have only suffered defeat on one occasion.

Sussex Team Form

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Haines Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Yorkshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have two victories in their previous five games against Sussex but the latter won their encounter earlier this season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Sussex - 1

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Tom Haines has settled in as Sussex’s mainstay opener but the problem arises in the fact that he has had three different partners in the previous three games and the instability is quite glaringly obvious, having scored 29, 19, 18, 50 and 66 runs. The steady decline is also not a promising sign considering they have to outdo Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean, one of the most formidable opening lineups in the tournament. The latter have shown a level of consistency that is seldom seen, evidenced by the fact that they added 61, 307, 86 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Sussex’s openers are on the backfoot in this fixture.

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth is absolutely phenomenal and has a massive lead over the rest of his team in terms of runs with 770 runs in 14 innings. This includes a whopping four centuries and two half-centuries coupled with an average of 59.23. Despite the fact that his score of 38 was somewhat unimpressive in the last outing against Derbyshire, he continues to be the top pick for the next match.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes’ first match for Sussex this season was perhaps not as fruitful as he hoped it might be as he scored 35 and 13 runs in each of the two innings. Although he has a combined total of 48 runs in two innings, he got the chance to settle in and will be expected to go all out against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has been exceptionally consistent for Yorkshire and leads their bowling attack with 28 wickets in 12 innings. During the previous encounter against Derbyshire, he picked a single wicket in the first innings but went ham on the opposition in the second innings, having claimed six wickets. Given that he also has a bowling average of 17.39, he is the top choice for the upcoming game.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson is the top wicket-taker for the team with 27 wickets in 13 innings thus far along with an average of 24.33. His consistency makes him a lucrative choice, seeing as he took four wickets in the first innings against Northamptonshire during the previous match and added two more to the tally in the following innings. He remains the leading pick against Yorkshire.