Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning WOR 55 % Bet Now! Yorkshire and Worcestershire will go head-to-head against each other in their upcoming County Championship Division 2 contest. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire currently occupies the last position on the points table and is determined to avoid finishing at the bottom. In their recent match against Leicestershire, Yorkshire faced challenging batting conditions and posted scores of 155 and 225/4. Notable contributions came from Adam Lyth (scoring 16 and 40), Wharton (1 and 58*), and Finlay Bean (40 and 43), who played pivotal roles in anchoring the batting lineup. However, despite promising starts, George Hill, Shan Masood, and Ben Mike were unable to convert their innings into substantial scores. On the bowling front, Yorkshire's bowlers performed admirably, restricting the opposition to a total of 233 runs in a single innings. George Hill spearheaded the bowling attack with figures of 4/69 in the innings, while Jordan Thomson and Benjamin Cliff combined to claim 2 wickets each in the match. Ben Coad and Matt Revis also contributed with a wicket each during the game.

Worcestershire has been in exceptional form this season, maintaining an unbeaten streak in their last 8 matches. They are determined to continue this impressive run in order to secure a top-two position on the points table. The batting department of Worcestershire has been particularly strong, with openers George Roderick (scoring 57 runs) and Jake Libby (notching 52 runs) leading the charge in a commanding 96-run opening partnership. Skipper Brett De Oliveria also made valuable contributions with 63 runs, playing crucial innings that facilitated partnerships in the middle order. Azhar Ali and Jack Haynes played brief but impactful cameos to support the team's cause. In their recent game, Worcestershire's bowlers restricted the opposition to a total of 371/4. Ben Allison emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 2 wickets to his name, while Kashif Ali also made a valuable contribution by taking a wicket during the match.

Yorkshire's chance of winning: 45%

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 55%

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Yorkshire's team currently seems to be in a somewhat weakened state. Adam Lyth stands at the top of their run-scoring charts with 957 runs, closely followed by opener Finlay Bean, who has accumulated 941 runs. The team's skipper, Shan Masood, has featured in only 6 matches but has contributed significantly with 578 runs. In the bowling department, Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson are the key figures, having taken 33 and 30 wickets, respectively.

Worcestershire's batting unit heavily relies on Jake Libby as their top run-scorer, having accumulated 1012 runs in 21 innings. Following closely behind is the opener, Gareth Roderick, who has made a valuable contribution with 691 runs. In the bowling department, Worcestershire boasts a talented lineup, led by Joe Leach, who has an impressive tally of 46 wickets from just 22 innings.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Leeds is expected to offer good pace and bounce, which should favour the bowlers, especially with the new ball. Anticipating the conditions, we predict that the average scores in this match will likely fall within the range of 250 to 300 runs. Given the potential for the pitch to become more challenging for batting as the match progresses, both teams are likely to prefer batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 74% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. The likelihood of rain at Leeds is significantly high in the first three days of the game.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese, James Wharton.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (c) Batter Ben Mike Batter George Hill All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder James Wharton Batter Jordan Thompson Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler

Yorkshire Recent Form

Yorkshire has won just one match in their last five matches, and the remaining four ended in draws. They have not been in particularly great form, but they have two wins in the bag overall.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D’Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite, Logan van Beek, Ben Allison.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Brett D’Oliveira (c) All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Recent Form

Worcestershire settled with a draw in their last game. Prior to that, they have won three games in a row. In their last five matches, they have won three and drawn two.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

Yorkshire has a history of outperforming Worcestershire in their previous meetings, with the former securing victory on four occasions.

Yorkshire Won: 4 matches

Worcestershire Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned/Draw: 1 match

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to score over 30.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

In their past five fixtures, Yorkshire posted the scores of 94, 113, 59 & 100, 98 and 45 & 112 runs before their first dismissal. In each of these seven innings, Yorkshire managed to surpass the threshold of 30.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the innings. The opening pair of Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean has been exceptional with the bat, boasting impressive averages of approximately 50.36 and 49.52, respectively. Based on their recent performance, it seems like a good bet to expect Yorkshire to score over 30.5 runs before losing their first wicket.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Shan Masood has participated in a total of nine innings up to this point and has amassed an impressive total of 578 runs. In his penultimate game, the Yorkshire captain displayed his batting prowess by emerging as the highest run-scorer for the team, accumulating a remarkable 192 runs from 256 deliveries. Given his exceptional recent form, he can be counted on to once again be their top batsman in the upcoming game.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby presently holds the distinction of being Worcestershire's top run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 1012 runs from 21 innings. In the recent encounter against Durham, Libby contributed 57 runs to his tally. Notably, he has already recorded three centuries and registered five half-centuries this season. In the previous meeting between these sides, Libby played a crucial unbeaten innings of 61 runs in the second innings, emerging as the team's standout batsman. Given his consistent form, it is highly probable that he will excel as their primary batsman once again in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad presently holds the position of Yorkshire's top wicket-taker with an impressive count of 33 wickets from 17 innings. He has been one of the most economical bowlers for his side, conceding runs at an economy of only 2.61. Earlier this season when the sides met, Coad picked up a fifer in the first innings. In the second innings, he picked up a wicket and emerged as his side’s best bowler. There is a strong expectation that he will once again take the lead as their top bowler.

Joe Leach to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Joe Leach currently stands as the third-highest wicket-taker in County Championship Division Two and holds the honour of being Worcestershire's premier bowler, amassing an impressive count of 46 wickets across 22 innings. Notably, he has maintained the most economical bowling figures for Worcestershire throughout this season. With his unwavering consistency in performance, it is highly probable that he will continue to spearhead their bowling attack as the top bowler.