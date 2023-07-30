CEN (Central Zone) vs NOR (North East Zone) Match Prediction CEN 97 % Chance of Winning NOR 3 % Bet Now! Central Zone would be hoping to get their first win of Deodhar Trophy 2023 onboard when they face minnows North East Zone at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 on July 30, with the encounter slated to begin at 9 AM IST. Central Zone have so far failed their expectations terribly but have a chance to revitalize their campaign with a dominant performance on Sunday.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Chance of Winning

Central Zone have historically proved to be a strong cricketing outfit, emerging triumphant in the Deodhar Trophy an impressive five times. The side comprises players from cricketing giants such as Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh among others, ensuring a constant supply of high-class talent, a good number of whom go on to represent India. North East Zone, meanwhile, were only inducted into the Deodhar Trophy this year and hve so far struggled to kepe up with the level of competition in the tournament. Thus, Sunday’s contest looks to be heavily one-sided and Central Zone should end up runaway winners.

Central Zone’s chances of winning - 97%

North East Zone’s chances of winning - 3%

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Central Zone vs North East Zone Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though both Central Zone and North East Zone have lost all their three games in the tournament so far, the manner of those defeats have been remarkable different for the two sides.

Central kicked off their campaign against East Zone and despite tumbling out for 207, they nearly defended their total with disciplined bowling and only lost the match with 23 balls remaining. In the subsequent fixture against North Zone, the side showed good character to chase the total of 308 but were eventually bowled out for 259. They came the closes to victory in their latest clash against West Zone as they had their opponents reeling at 219/9 in a chase of 244 but a heroic 11th wicket stand saw West eventually triumph with just two balls to spare. As a result, their net run rate reads a decent -0.478.

North East Zone, in comparison, have a horrid net run rate of -3.348 and are more or less resigned to finishing last in the tournament given their inexperience and lack of quality. In their first game, they were blow away by West Zone who chased down 208 in just 25 overs, while East Zone bowled them out for 169 and got to the target with eight wickets and 111 balls still in hand. In the third round of fixtures, the side endured their worst defeat yet against South Zone as the team tumbled out North East for a paltry 136 and got to the required mark in just 19.3 overs for the loss of a single wicket.

Thus, little needs to be said about the huge chasm in the potential and performance of both sides, with Central Zone the favourite to end up triumphant on Sunday by miles.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 has only hosted four senior men’s domestic feature, three of which have taken place in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy itself, with teams choosing to bat and field first on two occasions each. However, in the 13 interstate senior women matches that have taken place at the ground since the start of 2022, the captain winning the toss has opted to bat first one on nine occasions, strongly indicating the expected result of the coin flip on Sunday.

Weather Report

A hot and sultry day has been forecast in Puducherry on Sunday, with the temperatures rising as high as 37°C in the afternoon. Even so, the cloud cover is expected to remain at 100% throughout the encounter as perAccuweather,leading to hazy sunshine but with no chances of precipitation. As for the wind, gusts could peak at speeds of 37 km/h.

Central Zone News & Player List

Central Zone squad: Venkatesh Iyer (C), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniketh Chaudhary, Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Kathori Batsman Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Dubey Batsman Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Batsman Venkatesh Iyer (C) All-rounder Rinku Singh Batsman Karn Sharma All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

Central Zone have failed to get their campaign off and running in Deodhar Trophy 2023 despite boasting a formidable team, having fallen to three straight losses to begin the tournament. They currently occupy the second last position in the standings with a net run rate of -0.478.

North East Zone News & Player List

North East Zone squad: Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C), Ashish Thapa, Larry Sangma, Nilesh Lamichaney, Anup Ahlawat, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Rex Rajkumar, Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo, Abhishek Kumar, Imliwati Lemtur, Khrievitso Kense, Nabam Abo, Pheiroijam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Anup Ahlawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Jehu Anderson Batsman Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batsman Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Abhishek Kumar Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler

North East Zone Team Form

North East Zone have begun their debut Deodhar Trophy campaign with three losses on the trot and currently sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.348.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Head to Head

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 matchday four encounter between Central Zone and North East Zone would be the first ever meeting between the two sides across all formats.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Betting Odds

Central Zone to hit more sixes than North East Zone

North East Zone have struggled to clear the fence in the tournament, managing only one maximum in their three games so far. In fact, they have not hit even a single six in their last two games despite being prolific in striking fours. Central Zone, meanwhile, boast some great power-hitter such as Rinku Singh and Shivam Mavi who like to target the boundary ropes. In their three games so far, the team 4, 2, and 6 sixes respectively, bringing the total to an excellent 12. Thus, Central Zone are clearly the favourites to record more sixes than North East Zone in their upcoming clash.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Top Team Batters

Yash Dubey to be Central Zone’s top batter

Yash Dubey has been setting the domestic 50-over stage alight ever since making his debut in 2018 and has already surpassed a tally of 1,000 runs in the List A format. His current record reads 1,049 runs in just 22 innings at a stellar average of 52.45. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy’s latest season, the 24-year-old amassed 476 runs in just outings at an extraordinary average of 95.20, registering two centuries and as many fifties while having a stunning high score of 195*. He has carried the same momentum into the Deodhar Trophy, scoring a steady 78 against North Zone followed by a gritty 49 against West Zone in the latest fixture. Central Zone;s highest run-getter so far in the tournament, yash Dubey is bound to be the most prized wicket for NEZ on Sunday.

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be North East Zone’s top batter

North East Zone faces a formidable challenge against Central Zone's in-form bowling and would be hoping for something special from their captain LM Keishangbam to give them a glimpse of victory. The 25-year-old has an impressive record with 597 runs at an average of 28.42 in List A cricket and has already had two innings of resolve in the ongoing tournament in which his team has been bowled out for 207, 169, and 136. He showcased his mettle with a well-crafted 30 in opener against West Zone before a gritty 23(63) in the latest encounter against South Zone earned him further plaudits. Wth a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign behind his back where he averaged 27.50, Keishangbam is set to be the man to look out for for North East Zone.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Top Team Bowlers

Shivam Mavi to be Central Zone’s top bowler

A much touted talent in the domestic circuit, Shivam Mavi has become a household name after regularly featuring in the IPL. He proved his minerals yet again in the latest Vijay hazare Trophy season, scalping a remarkable 14 wickets in just seven outings at an excellent avearge of 17.64 to be amongst the top 10 perofrming bowlers in the tournament. The 24-year-old thus earned a national call-up and has gone from strength to strength, his latest exploit before the Deodhar Trophy being a six-wicket haul for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. Even though Mavi has not had the best start to the Deodhar Trophy, managing only two wickets in three outings, he looks primed to return to his best against a weak North East Zone batting lineup on Sunday.

Abhishek Kumar to be North East Zone’s top bowler

Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the most promising bowling prospect from the North East in recent times, as he showcased in the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 21-year-old scalped 12 wickets in seven games to be the highest wicket-taker in the tournament amongst those in the North East squad, even managing a five-wicket haul against eventual semi-finalists Assam. The right-arm quick further showcased his brilliance in the Ranji Trophy where his tally of 18 wickets came in just five matches, avraging an excellent 22.94. Thus, Abhishek Kumar is clearly expected to be the most stiff challenge for West Zone in their upcoming match on Sunday.