EAS (East Zone) vs CEN (Central Zone) Match Prediction EAS 55 % Chance of Winning CEN 45 % Bet Now! It is that time of the year again. After South Zone emerged victorious in the Duleep Trohy - the curtain raiser of the Indian domestic season - the Deodhar Trophy will mark its entry into the year in the zonal format for the first time since 2014-15 season. On the opening day, East Zone and Central Zone will take on each other at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry on July 24, 2023 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. After losing the Duleep Trophy quarter-final to Central Zone last month, East will be eager to exact revenge.

East Zone vs Central Zone Chance of Winning

Both East Zone and Central Zone are given similar odds to win the game, with Parimatch valuing both teams at 1.83 each. The fact of the matter being this is the best odds available in the market, we should latch on to it and make sure we fill our wallet with extreme amount of money.

EZ’s chance of winning is 55%

CZ’s chance of winning is 45%

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East Zone vs Central Zone Betting Tips

If I have to predict a pattern here, I will definitely go with Venkatesh Iyer scoring a fine 50 here. That is the least we could expect from the Madhya Pradesh batter, but discount Rinku Singh at your own peril. The Uttar Pradesh had a rather indifferent Duleep Trophy but he would be eager to make sure that the output value in the Deodhar Trophy match the standard set in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

East Zone vs Central Zone Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry ground is yet to host a List A game till date, but it has hosted six T20 games in which chasing sides have always come out on top. With an average first innings score of 169 runs, it is a batting friendly venue, hence, both sides will be relying on their batters to get the job done in the opening day of the Deodhar Trophy.

Weather Report

In Puducherry, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 6% probability of thunderstorms. Although the cloud cover is at 100%, the precipitation is forecasted to be 0.0 mm, with only a 25% probability of precipitation. However, residents should be prepared for a couple of showers later in the day.

East Zone Player List

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Singh Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Saurabh Tiwary (c) Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mura Singh Bowler Muktar Hussain Bowler

East Zone Team Form

The last time the Deodhar Trophy was played in the zonal formats was back in 2014-15 in which East Zone was the champion. Apart from Virat Singh and Saurabh Tiwary, none of the players who are in the current squad was there in the championship winning side. The fact that Central Zone got the better of East Zone pretty convincingly in the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy diminishes the chances of the East Zone by a substantial margin.

Central Zone Player List

Venkatesh Iyer (c), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary (vc), Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Yash Dubey Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yash Kothai All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

In the Duleep Trophy, Central Zone, led by Shivam Mavi, got the better of East Zone in the quarter-finals, but eventually, West Zone turned out to be too strong a side for them in the semi-final at the KSCA Oval in Alur. Led by Venkatesh Iyer this time, the Central Zone would want to flip the narrative by sticking it across in Puducherry.

East Zone vs Central Zone Head-To-Head

East Zone and Central Zone have played 23 matches against each other in the Deodhar Trophy in which Central Zone have emerged victorious in 14 encounters, whereas the East securing nine wins. The last time both sides met was in the 2014-15 season, in which East thumped them to qualify for the final, where they beat West Zone to win the trophy.

East Zone vs Central Zone Betting Odds

CZ to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Venkatesh Iyer and Madhav Kaushik opening for Central Zone - there is a high chance that Central Zone will be the stronger performer with the bat in the powerplay. Iyer has a powerplay strike rate of 109 in List A cricket and that will reflect in the performance of Central Zone. Madhav Kaushik has a List A average of 54.21 and he surely knows how to navigate through the chartered waters.

East Zone vs Central Zone Best Batters

Tiwary to be EZ’s best batter (Parimatch)

When Saurabh Tiwary is your man, you can rest easy knowing that he will score abundantly. One of the most sorted batters in List A cricket, Tiwary has 7872 runs in the format, at an average of 47.70 with 21 centuries and 34 fifties. That is an enviable record to look at. Furthermore, in the last three seasons, Tiwary has a List A average of 52, which makes it clear that we should back him to deliver.

Rinku Singh to be CZ’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rinku Singh has already played 50 List A matches, amassing a total of 1749 runs at an average of 53.00. With 16 fifties and one century in the format, Rinku has been one of the best domestic batters and that reflected in his batting in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. That he can sustain the momentum to guide the side to a better position is a given.

East Zone vs Central Zone Best Bowlers

Akash Deep to be EZ’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In the absence of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep is going to be the prime enforcer alongside Mura Singh. With 25 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 27.44, Akash Deep surely knows how to get the job done and that is something East Zone are going to bank on. Having done well for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Sasaram-born player can have a devastating impact.

Shivam Mavi to be CZ’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shivam Mavi has a knack of taking wickets in every match, and that reflects from his List A performance of 59 wickets in 35 innings. The average of 22.84 is the best in the side and can certainly be judged from the prospect of ensuring he is well equipped to be the highest wicket-taker in the CZ’s side. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead.