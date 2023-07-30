EAS (East Zone) vs SOU (South Zone) Match Prediction EAS 42 % Chance of Winning SOU 58 % Bet Now! East Zone and South Zone are on a roll of their own, having won their first three encounters in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy in a fashion many could only dream of, and that has ensured that they have donned the two top spots on the points table. So when both sides will take on each other in the fourth round match at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry on July 30, 2023 (Sunday), at 9:30 AM IST. This will determine which team will finish at the top of the table.

East Zone vs South Zone Chance of Winning

Considering the kind of squad they have at their disposal, it is natural why South Zone are considered favourites by the oddsmakers, with Melbet giving odds of 1.57 to South Zone as against 2.34 odds provided to East Zone.

EZ’s chance of winning is 42%

SZ’s chance of winning is 58%

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East Zone vs South Zone Betting Tips

With The kind of form that Rohan Kunnummal is in, I would be a fool to dismiss him and move ahead. If he goes on to score a 70, that’d be a regulation thing. Further, how can you really discount Vidhwath Kaverappa? He has been on a spree of his own, with holistic bowling performances for three seasons now and this Deodhar Trophy has seen his coming of age. Go for him.

East Zone vs South Zone Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association of Puducherry Ground 3 has hosted only three List A games, all in the ongoing season of the Deodhar Trophy. Batting first, teams have managed an average score of 250 runs, with the average winning score being 272 runs. On the other hand, while chasing, teams have successfully achieved an average score of 217 runs, and the average target successfully chased is 208 runs.

Weather Report

In Puducherry, the weather forecast indicates mostly cloudy conditions with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. Despite the sky being fully covered with clouds at 100%, the expected precipitation is minimal, with only a 25% probability of rain and a forecasted amount of 0.0 mm.

East Zone Player List

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Rishab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Utkarsh Singh Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Virat Singh Batter Saurabh Tiwary (c) Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mura Singh Bowler Muktar Hussain Bowler

East Zone Team Form

East Zone have won all three games in the ongoing edition and they’re coming into the match with a superb record. The fact that multiple people have put their hands up - Abhimanyu Easawaran, Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra, and Subhranshu Senapati - will make them more confident of their approach.

South Zone Player List

Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rohit Rayudu, Arjun Tendulkar, Sijomon Joseph, Mohit Redkar, Ricky Bhui, Vasuki Koushik

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter N Jagadeesan (wk) Wicket-keeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Arun Karthik Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Rohit Rayudu Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

South Zone Team Form

Like East Zone, South Zone have secured three wins in their first three matches and the manner with which they have won their games is a testament to their prowess as a team. Every single player has contributed and that has made them the most threatening team in the competition.

East Zone vs South Zone Head-To-Head

East Zone and South Zone have played 20 matches against each other in the Deodhar Trophy in which South Zone have emerged victorious in 14 encounters, whereas the East securing six wins. The last time both sides met each other was back in 2013 at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati in which South Zone won by 11 runs .

East Zone vs South Zone Betting Odds

SZ to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In three matches in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, Rohan Kunnummal has scored a 70 and an 85* - which propelled the South Zone to have a solid standing. With him opening for the side, they can breathe a sigh of relief but what will make them more rounded in their approach is the presence of an assured Mayank Agarwal as the duo look to dominate the game for the side. Trust them to deliver.

East Zone vs South Zone Best Batters

Tiwary to be EZ’s best batter (Parimatch)

Saurabh Tiwary, a reliable batsman in List A cricket, boasts an enviable record with 7872 runs at 47.70, including 21 centuries and 34 fifties. In the last three seasons, he maintained an impressive average of 52, making him a promising choice to deliver consistently. Even though his innings didn’t go as planned against North Zone, we know whom to trust.

Kunnummal to be SZ’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rohan Kunnummal has been in exceptional form in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, contributing significantly with scores of 70 and an unbeaten 85*. With an impressive List A average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 105.64, Kunnummal proves himself as a potential star performer, having scored 879 runs in the format. His consistent and impactful displays make him a player to watch out for.

East Zone vs South Zone Best Bowlers

Akash Deep to be EZ’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Deep is the main enforcer for East Zone, along with Mura Singh. With an impressive record of 30 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 27.44, Akash Deep has proven his ability to get the job done effectively. East Zone will be relying on his bowling prowess to make an impact. Having performed well for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the talented player from Sasaram has the potential to be a devastating force in the upcoming matches.

Vidhwath Kaverappa to be SZ’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Vidwath Kaverappa is on absolute roll at this moment, and after starring in the Duleep Trophy final, he has now taken the mantle forward to dominate the show in the Deodhar Trophy. What is even more impressive is the fact that he has 29 wickets in the List A format in just 16 matches at a terrific average of 12.00. That’s as good as it can get.