EAS (East Zone) vs WES (West Zone) Match Prediction
EAS
46%
Chance of Winning
WES
54%
List a
Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2
Facts
- Hangargekar outstanding bowling average of 21.82 in List A Cricket.
- Shahbaz Ahmed has an bowling average of 17.22 this season.
- Panchal is the second-highest run-scorer for West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.
East Zone vs West Zone Chance of Winning
West Zone is considered the slight favorite with odds of 1.78 by Melbet, while East Zone is given odds of 2.11. Despite the odds, East's under-the-radar performances suggest that they may spring a surprise and provide an exciting contest.
EZ’s chance of winning is 46%
WZ’s chance of winning is 54%
East Zone vs West Zone Betting Tips
There is no way Harvik Desai is not scoring runs on Tuesday. One of the most sorted and important players in the West Zone line-up, Desai knows exactly how to navigate through the chartered waters, and he has shown that time and again. While I am banking on him to yield me money from the market, I also understand that Riyan Parag, for the kind of form he is in now, will be a great bet to place your money on. The pattern seems all set.
East Zone vs West Zone Match Toss Prediction
Cricket Association of Puducherry Ground 2 hosted four List A games this Deodhar Trophy season. Batting first, teams averaged 264 runs, with an average winning score being 272. While chasing, teams achieved an average of 217 runs, successfully reaching an average target of 208 runs.
Weather Report
Puducherry's weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. The sky will be fully covered with clouds, but the expected precipitation is minimal, with a 25% probability of rain and a forecasted amount of 0.6 mm.
East Zone Player List
Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Rishab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Utkarsh Singh
|
Batter
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Virat Singh
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Tiwary (c)
|
Batter
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Riyan Parag
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Mura Singh
|
Bowler
|
Muktar Hussain
|
Bowler
East Zone Team Form
In the current edition of the Deodhar Trophy, East Zone started impressively by winning their first three matches. However, they faced their first setback in the tournament, losing to South Zone in the fourth round of matches. Despite the challenge to dominate further, East Zone's strength lies in the multiple players who have showcased their star performances. East Zone's ability to rely on various key players will be crucial as they aim to bounce back and secure success in the remaining matches of the tournament.
West Zone Player List
Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai (wk), Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut , Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Chintan Gaja, Samarth Vyas, Het Patel, RS Hangargekar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyank Panchal
|
Batter
|
Harvik Desai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batter
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
Batter
|
Shams Mulani
|
All-rounder
|
Parth Bhut
|
All-rounder
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Atit Sheth
|
Bowler
|
Chintan Gaja
|
Bowler
West Zone Team Form
In the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, West Zone made an impressive start with a nine-wicket victory over North East Zone. However, their triumph was short-lived as South Zone, considered the strongest team in the competition, proved formidable, defeating them. Led by Priyank Panchal, West Zone redeemed themselves with consecutive wins against North Zone and Central Zone. As a result, they have secured 12 points, putting them on par with East Zone.
East Zone vs West Zone Head-To-Head
West Zone have showcased an impressive performance against East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, winning 17 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, demonstrating a dominant win percentage of 70.8%. On the other hand, East have won six matches, with one game yielding no result.
East Zone vs West Zone Betting Odds
WZ to dominate the powerplay (Melbet)
Priyank Panchal and Harvik Desai have batted at a strike rate close to 90 in the ongoing edition, and that largely stays consistent with the overall impact that they have been able to generate. The duo have found themselves at the top of the run-scoring chart for West Zone, with 149 and 209 runs, respectively, and that would give us confidence that they can repeat the heroics once again to land us a big chunk of money to bet on the game.
East Zone vs West Zone Best Batters
Tiwary to be EZ’s best batter (Melbet)
Saurabh Tiwary has an outstanding record with 3749 List A runs at an impressive average of 46.86, featuring 24 half-centuries and six centuries. Over the last three seasons, he has maintained a remarkable average of 51.13, making him a reliable and sought-after choice for the team in the ongoing season. Not only does he excel in his own batting, but he also provides valuable mentorship to the young players, enhancing his game and enabling him to stay longer at the crease. Tiwary's all-round contribution and adaptability make him a key asset for any cricket team.
Panchal to be WZ’s best batter (Melbet)
Priyank Panchal is the second-highest run-scorer for West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 after Harvik Desai but his experience is more valuable as West aim for a final berth. He scored an unbeaten 99 to ensure that West had an easy victory against North East. Against South, he was dismissed for a diamond duck; hence, it would be unwise of you to bet against him, for we all know what he is capable of.
East Zone vs West Zone Best Bowlers
Shahbaz Ahmed to be EZ’s best bowler (Melbet)
Shahbaz Ahmed has been impeccable for East Zone this season, scalping nine wickets in four matches. An average of 17.22 further denotes that he is one of the best pieces in the East Zone puzzle and for them to have a crack against West, he has to come good. If this doesn’t make you believe it, then remember, he has an economy rate of 3.92 in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, which means batters have found it extremely difficult to negotiate.
Hangargekar to be WZ’s best bowler (Melbet)
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has displayed exceptional bowling prowess in List A cricket, securing an impressive tally of 39 wickets from 20 matches at an outstanding average of 21.82. His economy rate of 5.62 further highlights his ability to maintain tight control over the opposition. Notably, he has achieved three four-wicket hauls in this format, underscoring his consistency and match-winning potential. Betting on Hangargekar's performance can prove to be a safe and rewarding choice.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Zone
West Zone boasts an impressive batting line-up, from Harvik Desai to Priyank Panchal and Shivam Dube. Their batting prowess is undoubtedly one of the best in any domestic competition. On the other hand, East Zone lack such a strong impetus, relying heavily on the performances of several players who are yet to have a breakout game, barring Riyan Parag. Considering the strengths and form of both teams, the bet is on West Zone to take on the challenge confidently and emerge victorious in the crucial match.
EZ to win @ 2.11 (Melbet)
WZ to win @ 1.78 (Melbet)Bet Now!