EAS (East Zone) vs WES (West Zone) Match Prediction EAS 46 % Chance of Winning WES 54 % Bet Now! The 2023 Deodhar Trophy has reached an exciting stage with South Zone's convincing victory over East Zone, bringing the competition back to level terms. This result has intensified the upcoming last-round match between East and West, turning it into a virtual knockout game. Both teams, captained by Saurabh Tiwary and Priyank Panchal, respectively, are tied at 12 points each would be fully aware that the game, scheduled for August 1, 2023 (Tuesday) at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, will be crucial to secure a place in the next stage.

East Zone vs West Zone Chance of Winning

West Zone is considered the slight favorite with odds of 1.78 by Melbet, while East Zone is given odds of 2.11. Despite the odds, East's under-the-radar performances suggest that they may spring a surprise and provide an exciting contest.

EZ’s chance of winning is 46%

WZ’s chance of winning is 54%

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East Zone vs West Zone Betting Tips

There is no way Harvik Desai is not scoring runs on Tuesday. One of the most sorted and important players in the West Zone line-up, Desai knows exactly how to navigate through the chartered waters, and he has shown that time and again. While I am banking on him to yield me money from the market, I also understand that Riyan Parag, for the kind of form he is in now, will be a great bet to place your money on. The pattern seems all set.

East Zone vs West Zone Match Toss Prediction

Cricket Association of Puducherry Ground 2 hosted four List A games this Deodhar Trophy season. Batting first, teams averaged 264 runs, with an average winning score being 272. While chasing, teams achieved an average of 217 runs, successfully reaching an average target of 208 runs.

Weather Report

Puducherry's weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. The sky will be fully covered with clouds, but the expected precipitation is minimal, with a 25% probability of rain and a forecasted amount of 0.6 mm.

East Zone Player List

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Rishab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Utkarsh Singh Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Virat Singh Batter Saurabh Tiwary (c) Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mura Singh Bowler Muktar Hussain Bowler

East Zone Team Form

In the current edition of the Deodhar Trophy, East Zone started impressively by winning their first three matches. However, they faced their first setback in the tournament, losing to South Zone in the fourth round of matches. Despite the challenge to dominate further, East Zone's strength lies in the multiple players who have showcased their star performances. East Zone's ability to rely on various key players will be crucial as they aim to bounce back and secure success in the remaining matches of the tournament.

West Zone Player List

Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai (wk), Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut , Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Chintan Gaja, Samarth Vyas, Het Patel, RS Hangargekar

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Rahul Tripathi Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Shivam Dube Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Parth Bhut All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Atit Sheth Bowler Chintan Gaja Bowler

West Zone Team Form

In the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, West Zone made an impressive start with a nine-wicket victory over North East Zone. However, their triumph was short-lived as South Zone, considered the strongest team in the competition, proved formidable, defeating them. Led by Priyank Panchal, West Zone redeemed themselves with consecutive wins against North Zone and Central Zone. As a result, they have secured 12 points, putting them on par with East Zone.

East Zone vs West Zone Head-To-Head

West Zone have showcased an impressive performance against East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, winning 17 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, demonstrating a dominant win percentage of 70.8%. On the other hand, East have won six matches, with one game yielding no result.

East Zone vs West Zone Betting Odds

WZ to dominate the powerplay (Melbet)

Priyank Panchal and Harvik Desai have batted at a strike rate close to 90 in the ongoing edition, and that largely stays consistent with the overall impact that they have been able to generate. The duo have found themselves at the top of the run-scoring chart for West Zone, with 149 and 209 runs, respectively, and that would give us confidence that they can repeat the heroics once again to land us a big chunk of money to bet on the game.

East Zone vs West Zone Best Batters

Tiwary to be EZ’s best batter (Melbet)

Saurabh Tiwary has an outstanding record with 3749 List A runs at an impressive average of 46.86, featuring 24 half-centuries and six centuries. Over the last three seasons, he has maintained a remarkable average of 51.13, making him a reliable and sought-after choice for the team in the ongoing season. Not only does he excel in his own batting, but he also provides valuable mentorship to the young players, enhancing his game and enabling him to stay longer at the crease. Tiwary's all-round contribution and adaptability make him a key asset for any cricket team.

Panchal to be WZ’s best batter (Melbet)

Priyank Panchal is the second-highest run-scorer for West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 after Harvik Desai but his experience is more valuable as West aim for a final berth. He scored an unbeaten 99 to ensure that West had an easy victory against North East. Against South, he was dismissed for a diamond duck; hence, it would be unwise of you to bet against him, for we all know what he is capable of.

East Zone vs West Zone Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be EZ’s best bowler (Melbet)

Shahbaz Ahmed has been impeccable for East Zone this season, scalping nine wickets in four matches. An average of 17.22 further denotes that he is one of the best pieces in the East Zone puzzle and for them to have a crack against West, he has to come good. If this doesn’t make you believe it, then remember, he has an economy rate of 3.92 in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, which means batters have found it extremely difficult to negotiate.

Hangargekar to be WZ’s best bowler (Melbet)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has displayed exceptional bowling prowess in List A cricket, securing an impressive tally of 39 wickets from 20 matches at an outstanding average of 21.82. His economy rate of 5.62 further highlights his ability to maintain tight control over the opposition. Notably, he has achieved three four-wicket hauls in this format, underscoring his consistency and match-winning potential. Betting on Hangargekar's performance can prove to be a safe and rewarding choice.