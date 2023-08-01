NORZ (North Zone) vs NOR (North East Zone) Match Prediction NORZ 94 % Chance of Winning NOR 6 % Bet Now! North Zone will be up against North East Zone in Match No. 13 of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 as they will be looking forward to registering their second win of the tournament. On the other hand, North East Zone will be keen on getting out of their horrid form in the competition when the game commences at 9 AM IST.

North Zone vs North East Zone Chance of Winning

North Zone are one the most successful sides in the Deodhar Trophy and have won one fixture in the competition. On the other hand, North East Zone are going through a rough patch losing all the matches in the tournament. Thus, considering the ongoing form of both teams, North Zone are likely to win the fixture.

North Zone’s chances of winning @ 94 %

North East Zone Zone’s chances of winning @ 6 %

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North Zone vs North East Zone Prediction & Betting Tips

North Zone have been able to win only one game in the tournament shaping up a disappointing campaign. Prabhsimran Singh has amassed 160 runs from four innings with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 105.96. Nitish Rana has also played a key role for the side with a contribution of 136 runs. Also, Mandeep Singh and Himanshu Rana have been putting in some quality performances with the bat. Overall, the batting unit has to up their performance to ensure a victory in the upcoming fixtures.

Mayank Yadav has shined with the ball taking nine wickets for the side. Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana have complimented him with the ball taking key scalps for the team. Thus, the team needs a collective performance from the bowling unit which will guide them to victory.

North East Zone have experienced a poor campaign in the Doedhar Trophy losing all their games. Rex Rajkumar has gathered 129 runs from four innings but none of the other batters have scored more than 100 runs in the tournament. Overall, they need some superb performances from the batting unit for the revival of their campaign.

The bowling unit has let down North East Zone the most as only three bowlers have opened their tally of wickets. Lee Yong Lepcha is the highest wicket-taker with three wickets from four matches. Thus, the bowling unit needs to step up to the situation and deliver a memorable performance in the next game.

North Zone vs North East Zone Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches played at the venue. Teams have chosen to opt for fielding thrice while the team winning the toss preferred to bat first only once. Although the results are distributed equally as the chasing team won a couple of matches while the team batting first emerged victorious twice, the trend is likely to continue with the team winning the toss likely to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, a bright and sunny day is on the cards for the most part of the match. However, there would be overcast conditions in the second innings, and that can assist the pacers to get some help from the surface. The temperature will hover between 35 to 40 degree Celsius, but the audiences can expect a full-length contest to take place.

North Zone Player List

North Zone squad:Nitish Rana (c), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter and Wicketkeeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Nitish Rana All-rounder Himanshu Rana Batter Mandeep Singh Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

North Zone Team Form

North Zone started the tournament with a defeat against South Zone in the opening game but scripted a win in the fixture against Central Zone. Then, they suffered losses in the next two games against East and West Zone. Overall, the team have a mixed bag of results but it would be necessary for the team to overcome their lean patch in the upcoming game.

North East Zone Player List

North East Zone squad:Nilesh Lamichaney, Imliwati Lemtur, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Khrievitso Kense, Rex Rajkumar, Anup Ahlawat, Pheiroijam Jotin, Palzor Tamang, Nabam Abo, Larry Sangma

North East Zone Predicted Playing XI:

Jehu Anderson Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Langlonyamba Keishangbam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicketkeeper and Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Abhishek Kumar Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler

North East Zone Team Form

North East Zone have been struggling to find a victory in the tournament and have secured zero points from four games as a result. The team lies at the bottom of the points table and they would like to improve their position with a victory for sure.

North Zone vs North East Zone Head to Head

Both the teams are yet to cross their paths as it is the inaugural season for North East Zone. Thus, it will be the first occasion in the Deodhar Trophy where they will square off against each other.

North Zone vs North East Zone Betting Odds

Prbahsimran Singh to score over 21.5 runs

Prabhsimran Singh has scored more than 40 runs in his three innings out of the last six. Further, the batter has played the lead role with the bat for North Zone and that boosts the probability of him scoring the mentioned mark. Thus, we back Prabhsimran to play a knock of more than 21.5 runs in the fixture.

North Zone vs North East Zone Top Team Batsmen

Nitish Rana is likely to be North Zone’s top batter

Nitish Rana is the most talented batter from North Zone as he has experience featuring in the IPL as well as leading the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has amassed 136 runs from four innings with an average of 34. Further, the batter has scored two fifties in the last three List A games. Thus, we back him to be the top batter for North Zone considering all the factors.

Rex Rajkumar to be North East Zone’s top batter

Rex Rajkumar has been the highest run-getter for the team with 129 runs from four innings with an average of 43. Also, he scored one half-century in the tournament showcasing his ability to shine with the bat. Considering the current form of the all-rounder, he is likely to be the top batter for the team.

North Zone vs North East Zone Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Yadav to be North Zone’s top bowler

Mayank Yadav has been the highest wicket-taker for North Zone scalping nine wickets from four innings with a bowling average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 23.1. Further, he has an impressive tally of 25 wickets from 11 List A games and so the pacer is likely to emerge as the top bowler for North Zone.

Lee Yong Lepcha to be North East Zone’s top bowler

Lee Yong Lepcha has picked three wickets for North East Zone leading the bowling unit. The bowler is likely to continue his form in the upcoming fixture as well and become the top bowler for his team.