NORZ (North Zone) vs WES (West Zone) Match Prediction NORZ 45 % Chance of Winning WES 55 % Bet Now! North Zone will be up against West Zone at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in the Match No. 8 of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 with an aim to revive their campaign which is in trouble. On the other hand, West Zone will have a chance to take their points tally to 12 with a victory against Noth Zone when the game commences at 1:30 PM IST.

North Zone vs West Zone Chance of Winning

West Zone are placed at a better position than their rivals in the points table as they have won two games so far while their opponents managed to sneak in just one win in the tournament. Thus, West Zone are likely to continue their winning momentum in the fixture as well and emerge triumphant in the game.

North Zone’s chances of winning @ 45%

West Zone’s chances of winning @ 55%

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North Zone vs West Zone Prediction & Betting Tips

North Zone have been struggling to find their form in the competition as they have won just a single game out of the three matches. Prabhsimran Singh has impressed with the bat accumulating 134 runs from three innings with an average of 44.66 while Mandeep Singh has been the consistent performer with an average of 55.50. Overall, the batting unit has disappointed despite the presence of some quality names on the roster.

Mayank Yadav has scalped eight wickets from three innings bowling some top-notch spells in the competition. Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana have been superb in the supporting role taking five wickets each. The bowling performance doesn’t show much to worry but it seems that North Zone should get their act together with the bat as soon as possible in order to get success.

West Zone have proved themselves to be a strong outfit in the competition and if they keep giving solid performances, the team can also lift the silverware. They beat North East Zone and Central Zone while losing against South Zone. Harvik Desai has been the top contributor for the team scoring 153 runs while Priyank Panchal has accumulated 135 runs in the competition. The duo has been playing a key role but they will need other batters to step up and showcase a collective performance.

Shams Mulani and Parth Bhut have made key contributions with the ball taking six wickets and five wickets respectively. Apart from them, Arzan Nagwaswalla has also supported the cause taking four wickets. Overall, the bowling unit has been clicking well for West Zone but they will need their batters to create a winning streak for them in the competition.

North Zone vs West Zone Match Toss Prediction

Three matches of the tournament were played at the venue so far with teams preferring to bat first on a couple of occasions. Only once, the team winning the toss chose to field first. However, the results favour the chasing team as they won the match twice. But, the game between Central and West Zone showed that chasing is a tough task on the surface, Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

As per the weather report by worldweatheronline.com, a bright and sunny day is on the cards and so, the audiences shouldn’t worry about rain interrupting the match. Also, the pace bowlers might get some help in the powerplay of the second innings as the playing conditions are going to be overcast. Overall, full 100 overs are to be played in the contest as the weather will be assisting the cause.

North Zone Player List

North Zone squad:Nitish Rana (c), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh Batter and Wicketkeeper Himanshu Rana Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Mandeep Singh Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

North Zone Team Form

North Zone started Deodhar Trophy with a loss versus South Zone but regained their form with a victory against Central Zone. The form dipped in the previous encounter once again in the fixture East Zone as they lost the match by 88 runs.

West Zone Player List

West Zone squad:Harvik Desai (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Atit Sheth, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut , RS Hangargekar, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel, Samarth Vyas

West Zone Predicted Playing XI:

Harvik Desai Wicketkeeper and Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Atit Sheth All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Parth Bhut All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler

West Zone Team Form

West Zone won their opening game against North East Zone but suffered a defeat in the next match with a margin of 12 runs. Then, they lost their next match versus South Zone but regained winning momentum with a victory against Central Zone.

North Zone vs West Zone Head to Head

West Zone have dominated the last five games between these outfits winning the last three matches. North Zone won on a couple of occasions and so the recent head to head record clearly favours the former.

North Zone vs West Zone Betting Odds

Priyank Panchal to score over 21.5 runs

Priyank Panchal has registered scores of 99*,0, and 36 in the tournament crossing the mentioned mark twice. One more factor working in his favour might be his List A average of 41.13 which is well above the limit the batter is required to cross. Hence, considering the recent form and the career stats of Panchal, it is likely that he will ensure returns on the following bet.

North Zone vs West Zone Top Team Batsmen

Mandeep Singh is likely to be North Zone’s top batter

Mandeep Singh has scores of 18*, 53, and 40 in the tournament being the second highest run-getter for North Zone. Also, he has List A record of scoring 3727 runs with an average of 37.64 Further, when batters at the other end were struggling, Mandeep looked solid on the crease for North Zone, and that boosts chances of him becoming the top batter in the game.

Harvik Desai to be West Zone’s top batter

Harvik Desai has been in prolific form in the competition scoring two fifties from three matches. He has scored 936 List A runs from 31 innings averaging 31.20 which highlights his ability to be consistent in the format, The batter has anchored the West Zone’s innings whenever they have required and he is likely to shine with the bat once again in the contest.

North Zone vs South Zone Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Yadav to be North Zone’s top bowler

Mayank Yadav has picked eight wickets across three innings with a bowling average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 20. Further, he has scalped 24 wickets from 10 List A Innings with a strike rate of 21.7. Hence, all these stats makes him a likely candidate to emerge as the top bowler for North Zone in the fixture.

Shams Mulani to be West Zone’s top batter

Shams Mulani has been the highest wicket-taker for West Zone picking six wickets across three innings with a bowling average of 20.16. He is one of the quality all-rounders in the domestic circuit and has picked 65 List A wickets from 45 matches with a bowling average of 29.35.