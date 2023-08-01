SOU (South Zone) vs CEN (Central Zone) Match Prediction CEN 36 % Chance of Winning SOU 64 % Bet Now! South Zone take on Central Zone in the final group game of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Stadium, Puducherry. Both teams head into this game in contrasting forms and expectations. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 01 at 1:30 PM IST.

South Zone vs Central Zone Chance of Winning

With the fate of both teams already decided, this seems to be a dead rubber game with both teams in either end of the tables. On one hand, South Zone head into this game after sealing a place in the finals, they are bound to have one eye on the game between East Zone and West Zone as the winner would play South Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy Finals. On other hand, a result in the final game would not have much relevance for Central Zone as they are already knocked out of the competition. As per our calculations, South Zone should have enough quality to register their fifth consecutive win of the season and inflict more pain to Central Zone in the upcoming fixture.

South Zone’s chances of winning - 64%

Central Zone’s chances of winning - 36%

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South Zone vs Central Zone Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Central Zone batting has struggled throughout the season and is one of the key reasons why they have struggled this term. In the last two games, Central Zone made some changes in the batting line up and promoted Yash Kothari to open the innings. Unfortunately in each of the last two games, Kothari has got out on a duck and has only played five balls in two games. Considering the fact South Zone has bowled well in early overs and have managed to get quick wickets so far this season we believe Kothari would struggle to score once again which gives you a great opportunity to earn some quick money.

South Zone vs Central Zone Match Toss Prediction

In the 12 games so far, only four times the team batting first has won the game. What's more interesting is the fact each of the last four games in Puducherry has been won by the chasing team. Looking into these stats we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect warm and sunny weather at the venue with chances of any disruptions down to bare minimum. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37C in the south and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C making it a great day for cricket.

South Zone News & Player List

South Zone Player List

Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rohit Rayudu, Arjun Tendulkar, Sijomon Joseph, Mohit Redkar, Ricky Bhui, Vasuki Koushik

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter N Jagadeesan (wk) Wicket-keeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Arun Karthik Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Rohit Rayudu Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

South Zone Team Form

South Zone has been flawless this season with four wins in first four games thus far and have a four point cushion at the top of the table. In the last game against East Zone, South Zone managed to chase down 229 and won the game with five wickets to spare

Central Zone News & Player List

Venkatesh Iyer (C), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniketh Chaudhary, Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal

Central Zone Player List

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Kathori Batsman Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Dubey Batsman Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Batsman Venkatesh Iyer (C) All-rounder Rinku Singh Batsman Karn Sharma All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

Central Zone’s struggle has been evident this season, with one win in four games, Central Zone are fourth on the table and are out of contention to make the finals this term. They registered their first points on board after a convincing victory against North East Zone as they won the game with eight wickets to spare

South Zone vs Central Zone Head to Head

South Zone have had a slight edge over Central Zone in this tie. Since 2000, both teams have gone head to head 12 times with South Zone holding an advantage 6-5. But in recent past Central Zone have held the bragging rights in this fixture as they have won four of the last five games.

Head to Head since 2000:

Total Games: 12

South Zone Win: 6

Central Zone win: 5

No Result: 1

South Zone vs Central Zone Betting Odds

South Zone to have a better opening partnership than Central Zone

One of the key differences between the two teams have been the performance of their openers throughout the tournament. South Zone have consistently done well in terms of getting a good opening partnership in games. This season they have managed to bag opening stands of 117, 11, 95 and 47 and in each of the four games they have managed to bag a better opening stand than their opponents thus far. What really caught our eye is the fact on the flip side Central Zone has struggled to get a good opening stand and have been outperformed by their opponents in each of the four games. In the last two games, Central Zone has failed to score a single run and have lost the opening wicket without troubling the scorers. We believe this is a great opportunity to earn some easy money and you shouldn’t let this pass through.

South Zone vs Central Zone Top Team Batters

Mayank Aggarwal to be South Zone’s top batter

Mayank Aggarwal has been the standout player in the tournament for South Zone. With 278 runs, he is the leading run scorer this term. With three half centuries in four games he would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture

Yash Dubey to be Central Zone’s top batter

It's fair to say Central Zone’s batting order has underperformed this season but Yash Dubey has done his job especially in the last two games for Central Zone bagging 49 and 72 in those games. He is the leading run scorer for Central Zone and is our top pick for the game.

South Zone vs Central Zone Top Team Bowlers

Vidhwath Kaverappa to be South Zone’s top bowler

Vidhwath Kaverappa has had a phenomenal campaign thus far and with 11 wickets is the leading wicket taker in the tournament. His ability to take early wickets is second to none and has been trusted to bowl at the death which he has excelled in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.

Karn Sharma to be Central Zone’s top bowler

Karn Sharma has been consistent with the ball this season even though he has bowled with economy of 4.94 in this tournament which is slightly higher than his compatriots he has ended up with seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Central Zone this year and is our top pick in the upcoming fixture.