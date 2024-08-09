Derbyshire vs Kent Match Prediction DER 65 % Chance of Winning KEN 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.566 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Kent will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Derby on August 9, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Derbyshire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Derbyshire had a phenomenal start in the competition with three consecutive wins. The team faced a few irregularities after that. They are coming from a loss against Hampshire in the competition. With four wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.131. They will be ready for another clash in their next outing.

Kent began their campaign with a loss but returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. However, that did not last long as the team faced two losses after that. Their recent defeat came against Worcestershire. The team has two wins and three losses in five games. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the Group A standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.286.

Derbyshire's chance of winning: 65%

Kent’s chance of winning: 35%

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Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Derbyshire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 82, 60 & 0 before their 1st dismissal in the last three outings. Luis Reece and Harry Came usually open for the side. Reece averages at 45.20 while Came holds an average of 58.75 in the current competition. That said, Derbyshire will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Derbyshire 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby had an average first innings score of 296 in the 2023 One-Day Cup matches. During the same period, the second innings score on average was 263. All teams who won the toss on this ground in the 2023 season elected to bowl first. The overwhelming choice for toss winners at the County Ground in Derby has been to field first. Out of the four matches in the 2023 One-Day Cup, the toss winners have decided to field first on all four occasions. The toss winners’ decision has proved right in 50% of the four games.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 22 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have a good squad but they have looked out of form lately. The team batted very poorly in the last game and bundled out for 152 runs, losing the game by a huge margin. The team will be booking to do better in the next game.

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O’Riordan Batter Joey Evison Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly Batter Jack Leaning © All-rounder Ekansh Singh Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Player List

Kent won the lost game by 3 wickets. Their batters did well in the game and raised 259 runs in the game. The bowlers conceded a lot of runs and lost the game. The team has a lot of areas to focus on. They are coming from two losses and must do better in order to win games here.

Derbyshire vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Kent by 3-2.

Derbyshire Won: 2

Kent Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Derbyshire had an unfortunate outing in their last game. Hampshire batted first in the game going against Derbyshire. Hampshire scored 295/8 in the game. It was a huge score. Daryn Dupavillon picked 3 wickets whereas Samit Patel took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the batters failed miserably and dismissed out cheaply in the game. Brooke Guest scored 44 runs whereas Samit Patel mustered 35 runs in the game. Derbyshire settled at 152, losing all their wickets in the process. Derbyshire lost the game by 143 runs.

Kent went against Worcestershire in the last game of the One Day Cup. Kent batted first in the game and were bundled out for 259 runs in the game. Charlie Stobo and Grant Stewart were the top scorers from the side with the scores of 72 & 78 runs respectively. Chasing the target, Worcestershire scored 260/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Grant Stewart took 3 wickets while Nathan Gilchrist took 2 wickets in the game.

Derbyshire vs Kent List a County Ground in Derby, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.427 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Kent Top Batters

Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter

Harry Finch is the top scorer of Kent. He has scored 142 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.50. He scored 4 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire's top batter

Luis Reece leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 226 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 45.20. He will come in as the best batter from Derbyshire in the next game.

Derbyshire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Kent's top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is the top bowler from Kent. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 3.94 in the competition. He was wicketless in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

Zak Chappell is the top bowler from Derbyshire. He has picked 13 wickets in 6 games. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.