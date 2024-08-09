Derbyshire vs Kent Match Prediction
DER
65%
Chance of Winning
KEN
35%
List a
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides was won by Kent by 133 runs in 2023.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Kent (3-2).
Derbyshire vs Kent Chance of Winning
Derbyshire had a phenomenal start in the competition with three consecutive wins. The team faced a few irregularities after that. They are coming from a loss against Hampshire in the competition. With four wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.131. They will be ready for another clash in their next outing.
Kent began their campaign with a loss but returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. However, that did not last long as the team faced two losses after that. Their recent defeat came against Worcestershire. The team has two wins and three losses in five games. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the Group A standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.286.
Derbyshire's chance of winning: 65%
Kent’s chance of winning: 35%
Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Tips
Derbyshire to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)
Derbyshire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 82, 60 & 0 before their 1st dismissal in the last three outings. Luis Reece and Harry Came usually open for the side. Reece averages at 45.20 while Came holds an average of 58.75 in the current competition. That said, Derbyshire will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening partnership: Derbyshire
Derbyshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs
Kent’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Derbyshire vs Kent Toss Prediction
The County Ground in Derby had an average first innings score of 296 in the 2023 One-Day Cup matches. During the same period, the second innings score on average was 263. All teams who won the toss on this ground in the 2023 season elected to bowl first. The overwhelming choice for toss winners at the County Ground in Derby has been to field first. Out of the four matches in the 2023 One-Day Cup, the toss winners have decided to field first on all four occasions. The toss winners’ decision has proved right in 50% of the four games.
Weather Report
The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 22 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.
Predicted Playing XI
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Harry Came
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Batter
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Luis Reece
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All-rounder
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Brooke Guest
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Wicket-keeper
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David Lloyd
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Batter
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Matthew Lamb
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Batter
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Samit Patel (C)
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All-rounder
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Anuj Dal
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Batter
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Zak Chappell
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Bowler
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Mitchell Wagstaff
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Bowler
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Harry Moore
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Bowler
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Samuel Conners
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Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have a good squad but they have looked out of form lately. The team batted very poorly in the last game and bundled out for 152 runs, losing the game by a huge margin. The team will be booking to do better in the next game.
Kent Player List
Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett
Predicted Playing XI
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Marcus O’Riordan
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Batter
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Joey Evison
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Batter
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Harry Finch
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Wicket-keeper
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Jaydn Denly
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Batter
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Jack Leaning ©
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All-rounder
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Ekansh Singh
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Batter
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Beyers Swanepoel
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All-rounder
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Charlie Stobo
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Bowler
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Grant Stewart
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Bowler
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Matt Parkinson
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Bowler
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Nathan Gilchrist
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Bowler
Kent Player List
Kent won the lost game by 3 wickets. Their batters did well in the game and raised 259 runs in the game. The bowlers conceded a lot of runs and lost the game. The team has a lot of areas to focus on. They are coming from two losses and must do better in order to win games here.
Derbyshire vs Kent Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Kent by 3-2.
Derbyshire Won: 2
Kent Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Odds
Derbyshire had an unfortunate outing in their last game. Hampshire batted first in the game going against Derbyshire. Hampshire scored 295/8 in the game. It was a huge score. Daryn Dupavillon picked 3 wickets whereas Samit Patel took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the batters failed miserably and dismissed out cheaply in the game. Brooke Guest scored 44 runs whereas Samit Patel mustered 35 runs in the game. Derbyshire settled at 152, losing all their wickets in the process. Derbyshire lost the game by 143 runs.
Kent went against Worcestershire in the last game of the One Day Cup. Kent batted first in the game and were bundled out for 259 runs in the game. Charlie Stobo and Grant Stewart were the top scorers from the side with the scores of 72 & 78 runs respectively. Chasing the target, Worcestershire scored 260/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Grant Stewart took 3 wickets while Nathan Gilchrist took 2 wickets in the game.
Derbyshire vs Kent
List a
County Ground in Derby, null
Derbyshire vs Kent Top Batters
Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter
Harry Finch is the top scorer of Kent. He has scored 142 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.50. He scored 4 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire's top batter
Luis Reece leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 226 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 45.20. He will come in as the best batter from Derbyshire in the next game.
Derbyshire vs Kent Top Bowlers
Beyers Swanepoel to be Kent's top bowler
Beyers Swanepoel is the top bowler from Kent. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 3.94 in the competition. He was wicketless in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.
Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler
Zak Chappell is the top bowler from Derbyshire. He has picked 13 wickets in 6 games. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
Derbyshire to win the match @ 1.55 (Parimatch)
Kent to win the match @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch