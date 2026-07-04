England Domestic One-Day Cup Predictions and Tips 2024

The One-Day Cup is a limited-overs cricket competition played in the counties of England and Wales. The upcoming 2024 season promises exciting cricketing action, with the best teams from eighteen first class counties battling it out for supremacy. Matches will be contested over 50 overs per side, having List A cricket status. The tournament will begin on 24 July 2024, with the final taking place on 22 September 2024. Keeping the upcoming event in mind, we have published a detailed schedule of upcoming One-Day Cup 2024 matches on our best predictions site. We have also added many tips and predictions for each match, so you can choose the most promising outcome and place favorable bets.

Today`s England Domestic One-Day Cup Predictions

Take advantage of free predictions for the One-Day Cup matches that are due to take place today. Each of these events will start within 24 hours. You can choose any of these matches to bet on.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for England Domestic One-Day Cup

One-Day Cup 2024 promises to be exciting and cricket lovers will have a chance to bet on it. In the table, you can check out the schedule of the tournament matches that are coming up in the near future. These events will take place in the upcoming days and weeks, so keep a close eye on the One-Day Cup predictions so that you don't miss the chance to place a profitable bet.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire One-Day Cup NOR VS WAR Prediction Coming Soon Lancashire vs Surrey One-Day Cup LAN VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon Nottinghamshire vs Somerset One-Day Cup NOT VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Middlesex vs Essex One-Day Cup MID VS ESS Prediction Coming Soon Yorkshire vs Hampshire One-Day Cup YOR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon Derbyshire vs Durham One-Day Cup DER VS DUR Prediction Coming Soon Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire One-Day Cup LEI VS GLO Prediction Coming Soon Glamorgan vs Sussex One-Day Cup GLA VS SUS Prediction Coming Soon Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire One-Day Cup NOT VS WAR Prediction Coming Soon

Teams List and Captains

The England Cricket One Day Cup 2024 showcases the best talent from across the country, with each county team bringing their own unique strengths to the competition. This year's tournament features 18 teams divided into two groups. Knowing the line-up of the most important players, team captain and style of play is an advantage to making informed betting decisions. Check out the current list of One-Day Cup teams to pick your favorite:

Yorkshire

Captain: Shan Masood;

Key Acquisition: Adam Lyth;

Key Players: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff and others;

Prediction: first place according to the expert predictions.

Lancashire

Captain: Keaton Jennings;

Key Acquisition: George Bell;

Key Players: Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Bruce, Chris Green, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler and others;

Prediction: sixth place according to the expert predictions.

Northamptonshire

Captain: Luke Procter;

Key Acquisition: George Bartlett;

Key Players: Emilio Gay,James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos and others;

Prediction: eleventh place according to the expert predictions.

Surrey

Captain: Rory Burns;

Key Acquisition: Ben Geddes;

Key Players: Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith and others;

Prediction: seventeenth place according to the expert predictions.

Essex

Captain: Simon Harmer;

Key Acquisition: Charlie Allison;

Key Players: Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard and others;

Prediction: eighteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Worcestershire

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira;

Key Acquisition: Adam Hose;

Key Players: Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen and others;

Prediction: twelfth place according to the expert predictions.

Nottinghamshire

Captain: Joe Clarke;

Key Acquisition: Alex Hales;

Key Players: Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Loten, Tom Moores and others;

Prediction: fifteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Leicestershire

Captain: Peter Handscomb;

Key Acquisition: Ajinkya Rahane;

Key Players: Louis Kimber, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Mike, lan Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Liam Trevaskis, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Wood, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells and others;

Prediction: seventh place according to the expert predictions.

Somerset

Captain: Lewis Gregory;

Key Acquisition: Andrew Umeed;

Key Players: Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe and others ;

Prediction: second place according to the expert predictions.

Sussex

Captain: Iymal Mills ;

Key Acquisition: Cheteshwar Pujara;

Key Players: Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Zach Lion-Cachet, Archie Lenham, Bertie Foreman, Danial Ibrahim, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Charlie Tear and others;

Prediction: thirteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Hampshire

Captain: James Vince;

Key Acquisition: Ali Orr;

Key Players: Felix Organ, Fletcha Migoleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott and others;

Prediction: third place according to the expert predictions.

Glamorgan

Captain: Kiran Carlson;

Key Acquisition: Asa Tribe;

Key Players: Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Thomas Bevan, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle and others;

Prediction: eighth place according to the expert predictions.

Derbyshire

Captain: Samit Patel;

Key Acquisition: David Lloyd;

Key Players: Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Cam Fletcher, Alex Thomson and others;

Prediction: fourteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Durham

Captain: Alex Lees;

Key Acquisition: Ben McKinney;

Key Players: Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson and others;

Prediction: ninth place according to the expert predictions.

Kent

Captain: Sam Billings;

Key Acquisition: Ben Compton;

Key Players: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Charlie Stobo and others;

Prediction: fourth place according to the expert predictions.

Warwickshire

Captain: Alex Davies;

Key Acquisition: Amir Khan;

Key Players: Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Theo Wylie, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess and others;

Prediction: sixteenth place according to the expert predictions.

Gloucestershire

Captain: Graeme van Buuren;

Key Acquisition: Ben Charlesworth;

Key Players: Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft and others;

Prediction: tenth place according to the expert predictions.

Middlesex

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi;

Key Acquisition: Joe Cracknell;

Key Players: Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber and others;

Prediction: fifth place according to the expert predictions.

England Domestic One-Day Cup Brief 2024

The England One-Day Cup 2024, taking place from 24 July to 22 September, showcases the best of cricket in an exciting format. 18 teams will compete for glory in a round-robin format followed by knockout stages. Fans are looking forward to exciting matches, with young and experienced talent offering unforgettable cricketing moments across England. To know more details about One-Day Cup 2024, check out the table below:

Full Name of Championship England Domestic One-Day Cup Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board England Domestic One-Day Cup Chairman Richard Thompson England Domestic One-Day Cup Schedule 2024 24 July – 22 September 2024 England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 Start Date July 24, 2024 Cricket format List A Tournament format(s) Group stage and knockout Team 18 Matches 77 Last Champion Leicestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 Match Venues Northampton, County Ground; Worcester, New Road; Sedbergh, Sedbergh School Ground; Leicester, Grace Road; Chelmsford, County Ground and others

Free Tips and Predictions for England Domestic One-Day Cup Matches

All predictions from the best SportCafe experts on this platform will be useful for you to bet on the One-Day Cup with minimal risk. We do not require any payments or subscriptions and all information is completely free and open to our readers. To increase the chances of success in betting on One-Day Cup matches, you can also follow our few recommendations and tips:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

When betting on cricket, analyzing statistics and data from previous matches and team meetings is crucial. By studying past performances, you can identify patterns and trends that may influence future outcomes. Consider factors such as head-to-head records, individual player statistics, and team dynamics. Understanding these elements helps you make informed decisions and increases your chances of predicting match results accurately. This data-driven approach provides a solid foundation for successful betting strategies.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

When betting on cricket, it is very important to analyze the data from the current season. Focus on team form, player performances and recent match results to assess strengths and weaknesses. Prepared by our professional analysts, the One-Day Cup summary in this review will save you time from studying complex data from news and other sources. You will find information on match schedules, team line-ups and expert predictions for upcoming matches. The expected results are also based on analyses of the teams' performances in previous seasons.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Analyzing weather conditions and the playing field is crucial for cricket betting. Weather can significantly impact match outcomes, affecting pitch behavior and player performance. Check forecasts for rain, humidity, and temperature, as these can alter the dynamics of the game. Additionally, understand the characteristics of the playing field—some pitches favor batsmen, while others assist bowlers. By considering these factors, you can make more informed predictions, tailoring your bets to the conditions and increasing your chances of success.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

The use of mathematical and statistical analysis is essential for effective cricket betting. They are based on the study of various data including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information. Advanced models and algorithms help to calculate probabilities and predict outcomes more accurately. This analytical approach allows you to assess risks and rewards, making your bets more strategic and data-driven.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

In order to increase the probability of a successful bet, it is important to understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. By analyzing the odds provided by bookmakers, you can gauge the expected probabilities of various outcomes. This helps you identify potential value bets where the odds might not fully reflect a team's chances. Comparing odds across different platforms can also reveal discrepancies to exploit. Understanding cricket odds enables more informed decision-making and increases your potential for profit.

Using Software for Prediction

Using prediction software can greatly improve your cricket betting strategy. These tools analyze a huge amount of data including player performance, team statistics and historical results to create predictions. Using algorithms, you can identify patterns and trends that may not be immediately obvious. This approach allows you to make more accurate predictions and gives you a competitive advantage. However, it is crucial to combine this knowledge with your own research to achieve the best results.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To increase the accuracy of your predictions, it is important not to rely on one expert source, but to compare information from different sources. Combining the conclusions of several expert predictors will help you evaluate the chances of the teams. One of the reliable sites you can trust is Sportscafe. It contains recommendations and predictions of the best experts, which are freely available for any user.

Using Machine Learning

Using machine learning in cricket betting can significantly improve your predictions.Machine learning algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and trends that may be missed by humans. By processing player statistics, team dynamics and historical match results, these models can offer more accurate predictions. This advanced technology allows bettors to make informed decisions, potentially increasing their chances of success.

Use Variable Bets

By combining different types of bets, it is possible to get the most out of betting on One-Day Cup. You can choose from a wide range of variable bets. This will increase the overall odds and potential payout. The following options are available to you:

The One-Day Cup Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Sometimes it is better to place single bets on different outcomes, and occasionally it is more profitable to place an express bet.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Apart from the One-Day Cup, you can also look at other ongoing cricket tournaments to evaluate the possibilities of different formats of this sport. In particular, the championships listed below are popular among Indian bettors right now:

SportsCafe has online predictions for many of them. Choose any one and place a favourable bet.

FAQ

We have collected some frequently asked questions from bettors about One-Day Cup 2024. Read the answers below as they may contain the information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of an England One-Day Cup?

Yes it is possible, but any bet has a certain level of risk. Although match outcomes are difficult to predict with 100% accuracy, you can make an in-depth analysis of the upcoming league event using our clear One-Day Cup tips and predictions on this page.

Who Will Win the England One-Day Cup 2024?

You can try to predict the winner of the current season by yourself using tips and predictions from our guide on this page. Take advantage of this opportunity and place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the England Domestic One-Day Cup Using a Prediction?

It is important to consider dozens of aspects when betting, from the statistics of past matches, the current state of the teams, to the weather conditions during the tournament. If you use a ready-made One-Day Cup prediction from our experts, the potential winner is already indicated in it.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 England Domestic One-Day Cup?

Teams such as Yorkshire, Kent and Somerset are often cited as strong contenders due to their historical success and current squad. Last year's winners Leicestershire also have a high chance of winning the One-Day Cup 2024.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 England Domestic One-Day Cup?

The favorite to win the 2024 England Domestic One-Day Cup is likely to be one of the traditionally strong teams in the competition, such as Yorkshire, Kent, or Somerset. These teams have consistently performed well in domestic one-day cricket and have strong squads for the upcoming season.

Who Won the 2023 England One-Day Cup?

Leicestershire won the tournament 2023, beating Hampshire in the final by two runs.