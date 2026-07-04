England Domestic One-Day Cup Predictions and Tips 2024

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
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The One-Day Cup is a limited-overs cricket competition played in the counties of England and Wales. The upcoming 2024 season promises exciting cricketing action, with the best teams from eighteen first class counties battling it out for supremacy. Matches will be contested over 50 overs per side, having List A cricket status. The tournament will begin on 24 July 2024, with the final taking place on 22 September 2024. Keeping the upcoming event in mind, we have published a detailed schedule of upcoming One-Day Cup 2024 matches on our best predictions site. We have also added many tips and predictions for each match, so you can choose the most promising outcome and place favorable bets.
Take advantage of free predictions for the One-Day Cup matches that are due to take place today. Each of these events will start within 24 hours. You can choose any of these matches to bet on.
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One-Day Cup 2024 promises to be exciting and cricket lovers will have a chance to bet on it. In the table, you can check out the schedule of the tournament matches that are coming up in the near future. These events will take place in the upcoming days and weeks, so keep a close eye on the One-Day Cup predictions so that you don't miss the chance to place a profitable bet.
One-Day Cup
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The England Cricket One Day Cup 2024 showcases the best talent from across the country, with each county team bringing their own unique strengths to the competition. This year's tournament features 18 teams divided into two groups. Knowing the line-up of the most important players, team captain and style of play is an advantage to making informed betting decisions. Check out the current list of One-Day Cup teams to pick your favorite:
The England One-Day Cup 2024, taking place from 24 July to 22 September, showcases the best of cricket in an exciting format. 18 teams will compete for glory in a round-robin format followed by knockout stages. Fans are looking forward to exciting matches, with young and experienced talent offering unforgettable cricketing moments across England. To know more details about One-Day Cup 2024, check out the table below:
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Full Name of Championship
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England Domestic One-Day Cup
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Host Country
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England and Wales
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Administrator
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England and Wales Cricket Board
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England Domestic One-Day Cup Chairman
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Richard Thompson
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England Domestic One-Day Cup Schedule 2024
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24 July – 22 September 2024
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England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 Start Date
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July 24, 2024
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Cricket format
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List A
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Tournament format(s)
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Group stage and knockout
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Team
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18
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Matches
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77
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Last Champion
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Leicestershire
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England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 Match Venues
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Northampton, County Ground; Worcester, New Road; Sedbergh, Sedbergh School Ground; Leicester, Grace Road; Chelmsford, County Ground and others
All predictions from the best SportCafe experts on this platform will be useful for you to bet on the One-Day Cup with minimal risk. We do not require any payments or subscriptions and all information is completely free and open to our readers. To increase the chances of success in betting on One-Day Cup matches, you can also follow our few recommendations and tips:
When betting on cricket, analyzing statistics and data from previous matches and team meetings is crucial. By studying past performances, you can identify patterns and trends that may influence future outcomes. Consider factors such as head-to-head records, individual player statistics, and team dynamics. Understanding these elements helps you make informed decisions and increases your chances of predicting match results accurately. This data-driven approach provides a solid foundation for successful betting strategies.
When betting on cricket, it is very important to analyze the data from the current season. Focus on team form, player performances and recent match results to assess strengths and weaknesses. Prepared by our professional analysts, the One-Day Cup summary in this review will save you time from studying complex data from news and other sources. You will find information on match schedules, team line-ups and expert predictions for upcoming matches. The expected results are also based on analyses of the teams' performances in previous seasons.
Analyzing weather conditions and the playing field is crucial for cricket betting. Weather can significantly impact match outcomes, affecting pitch behavior and player performance. Check forecasts for rain, humidity, and temperature, as these can alter the dynamics of the game. Additionally, understand the characteristics of the playing field—some pitches favor batsmen, while others assist bowlers. By considering these factors, you can make more informed predictions, tailoring your bets to the conditions and increasing your chances of success.
The use of mathematical and statistical analysis is essential for effective cricket betting. They are based on the study of various data including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information. Advanced models and algorithms help to calculate probabilities and predict outcomes more accurately. This analytical approach allows you to assess risks and rewards, making your bets more strategic and data-driven.
In order to increase the probability of a successful bet, it is important to understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. By analyzing the odds provided by bookmakers, you can gauge the expected probabilities of various outcomes. This helps you identify potential value bets where the odds might not fully reflect a team's chances. Comparing odds across different platforms can also reveal discrepancies to exploit. Understanding cricket odds enables more informed decision-making and increases your potential for profit.
Using prediction software can greatly improve your cricket betting strategy. These tools analyze a huge amount of data including player performance, team statistics and historical results to create predictions. Using algorithms, you can identify patterns and trends that may not be immediately obvious. This approach allows you to make more accurate predictions and gives you a competitive advantage. However, it is crucial to combine this knowledge with your own research to achieve the best results.
To increase the accuracy of your predictions, it is important not to rely on one expert source, but to compare information from different sources. Combining the conclusions of several expert predictors will help you evaluate the chances of the teams. One of the reliable sites you can trust is Sportscafe. It contains recommendations and predictions of the best experts, which are freely available for any user.
Using machine learning in cricket betting can significantly improve your predictions.Machine learning algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and trends that may be missed by humans. By processing player statistics, team dynamics and historical match results, these models can offer more accurate predictions. This advanced technology allows bettors to make informed decisions, potentially increasing their chances of success.
By combining different types of bets, it is possible to get the most out of betting on One-Day Cup. You can choose from a wide range of variable bets. This will increase the overall odds and potential payout. The following options are available to you:
Sometimes it is better to place single bets on different outcomes, and occasionally it is more profitable to place an express bet.
Apart from the One-Day Cup, you can also look at other ongoing cricket tournaments to evaluate the possibilities of different formats of this sport. In particular, the championships listed below are popular among Indian bettors right now:
SportsCafe has online predictions for many of them. Choose any one and place a favourable bet.
We have collected some frequently asked questions from bettors about One-Day Cup 2024. Read the answers below as they may contain the information you are looking for.
Yes it is possible, but any bet has a certain level of risk. Although match outcomes are difficult to predict with 100% accuracy, you can make an in-depth analysis of the upcoming league event using our clear One-Day Cup tips and predictions on this page.
You can try to predict the winner of the current season by yourself using tips and predictions from our guide on this page. Take advantage of this opportunity and place a successful bet.
It is important to consider dozens of aspects when betting, from the statistics of past matches, the current state of the teams, to the weather conditions during the tournament. If you use a ready-made One-Day Cup prediction from our experts, the potential winner is already indicated in it.
Teams such as Yorkshire, Kent and Somerset are often cited as strong contenders due to their historical success and current squad. Last year's winners Leicestershire also have a high chance of winning the One-Day Cup 2024.
The favorite to win the 2024 England Domestic One-Day Cup is likely to be one of the traditionally strong teams in the competition, such as Yorkshire, Kent, or Somerset. These teams have consistently performed well in domestic one-day cricket and have strong squads for the upcoming season.
Leicestershire won the tournament 2023, beating Hampshire in the final by two runs.