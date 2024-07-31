Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction DER 38 % Chance of Winning LAN 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.983 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Lancashire are going to face off in the One-Day Cup on July 31, 2024. Meeting at County Ground, Derby, the sides will kick off the action at 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire are now two for two after taking down Middlesex in the last encounter in a rather simple chase. Middlesex were limited to 266 runs in the first innings which is not a guaranteed safe score and Derbyshire’s batters made light of the situation. Openers Harry Came and Luis Reece’s imposing 216-run opening stand set the team up for a surefire victory. Came amassed his first ton of the season with 111* runs and Reece posted 88 runs on the board before departing. The two almost finished the chase on their own but wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest helped score the winning runs with an individual contribution of 32* runs. Derbyshire brought home an assertive nine-wicket triumph.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have been a major let down this season so far, having lost both the games that they played. The previous fixture against Kent was especially disheartening and there is no possible excuse for their egregious last-minute choke. Kent batted first and found themselves all out for 209 which is a terrible performance in limited overs cricket. Lancashire’s bowlers did their job and it was up to the batters to finish it, except they created a right royal mess of a simple chase. Skipper Keaton Jennings’ knock of an unbeaten 107 was the only acceptable performance since he was left stranded by every other batter in the team who failed to offer even an ounce of support from the other end. His efforts went down the drain and Lancashire were dismissed for 204, resulting in a five-run defeat.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 38%

Lancashire chance of winning - 62%

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

Harry Came and Luis Reece disproved all the odds in the last match against Middlesex where the opening duo notched up an otherworldly partnership of 216 runs. They nearly completed the chase all by themselves until the latter faced an unfortunate dismissal. In the first match, the pair scored 26 runs together but they took their partnership to new heights thereafter and they will be riding this wave of momentum into the upcoming fixture as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby favored the chasing side in the previous encounter between Derbyshire and Middlesex where the home team opted to field first and annihilated the opposition. The first innings total was not particularly convincing and a chase was not very difficult. Further, the teams fielding first won two out of four fixtures played here in the last season which gives the toss winner all the more reason to opt for this strategy again.

Weather Report

The forecast predicts a mere 10% possibility of rain with partially cloudy skies and a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Matthew Lamb Batter Muhammed Naeem Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s batting and bowling performance have both been on the money and they have a balanced lineup going into this fixture.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Will Williams Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler Ollie Sutton Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s batting has been awful thus far and it has been the reason behind their failures. Despite that, they are expected to put their rough patch to an end.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire head into this game with a dominant streak of five victories over Lancashire in their previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Lancashire - 5

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

George Bell has been the weak link in Lancashire’s opening lineup while skipper Keaton Jennings has had to pick up his partner’s slack. In the two matches they have played so far, Lancashire have paltry opening partnerships of 9 and 19 runs to show for themselves. In contrast, Derbyshire’s openers have a promising trajectory ahead of them as they secured outstanding stands of 216 and 26 runs in the previous two games. Harry Came and Luis Reece were on the backfoot during the last match but they turned their form on its head and did justice to Derbyshire’s first wicket. Naturally, after such a staggering performance, they are on course to outgun Lancashire’s opening order.

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

After getting dismissed for a measly 21 in the first match of the season, Harry Came went guns blazing against Middlesex in the previous encounter and scored an unbeaten 113 runs, making him the top batter of the match. He has a hefty lead at the top with 134 runs across two innings and his streak of good performances is expected to pervade the next game, too.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

As predicted previously, skipper Keaton Jennings was miles ahead of the other batters against Kent and amassed his first ton of the season, having scored an unbeaten 107. He is a single run behind the top scorer overall with 151 runs in two innings and will be expected to put on yet another big showing in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell made a grand start to the season with a four-wicket haul in the first match but he came off with a single wicket against Middlesex last time around. Despite that, he was able to keep his economy rate down to 6.40 and remains tied as the top bowlers with five wickets in two innings. He also maintains an average of 20.60 and is anticipated to come out on top again.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Chris Green’s first outing of the season was rather fruitful as he delivered 9.4 overs, bowled a maiden, allowed just 38 runs and earned an excellent economy rate of 3.93. He is now the joint highest wicket-taker with three wickets but has a stellar average of 12.66, making him a lucrative choice for the next fixture.