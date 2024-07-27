Derbyshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction DER 55 % Chance of Winning MID 45 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Middlesex are poised to square off in the One-Day Cup on July 27, 2024. Their outing will be hosted at County Ground, Derby, and it is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Derbyshire defied the odds to overcome Northamptonshire in the first match of the One-Day Cup. Northamptonshire notched up a relatively low first innings score of 235 which is not necessarily a safe score in limited overs cricket. Northamptonshire’s bowlers were absolutely on the charge to bowl out Derbyshire but in a surprising turn of events, the lower order got Derbyshire over the line. Ross Whiteley and Zak Chappell anchored the innings and the latter, especially, had a purple patch with an otherworldly allround display. They scored 65 and 94*, respectively, and Chappell had a field day with the ball, too, as he claimed four wickets. Derbyshire were able to edge out their first win of the season by a margin of two wickets.

Middlesex’s poor form from the Vitality Blast does not seem to have any respite in the ongoing tournament as well, having been defeated by Worcestershire in a heavily one-sided affair. Worcestershire’s innings was reduced to 48 overs and their masterclass batting helped them achieve a daunting 371-run total. Middlesex were already on the backfoot before the match and to make matters worse, their batters were completely hapless against Worcestershire’s bowlers. Skipper Mark Stoneman’s 75 was the only standout performance and none of the others were able to do anything worthwhile for the team which led to a whopping 183-run loss.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 55%

Middlesex chance of winning - 45%

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Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Derbyshire’s Harry Came and Luis Reece failed to make an impression in the brief period where they opened for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast. They were averaging at 13.66 and 12.00, respectively, which was embarrassingly low for a pair of batters who were responsible for leading the innings. Moreover, they were dropped from the front quite quickly and they have not warranted a return just yet, making it unlikely that Derbyshire’s opening wicket has a chance of succeeding.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby had an average first innings total of 296 after four matches in the 2023 season. Three of those matches were comfortably won by the teams batting first by substantial margins and the chasing side eked out just one victory. Both teams will vie to bat first at the venue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall is projected at Derby on the day of the match. Cloudy skies are anticipated with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s batters and bowlers alike were in top form in the first match and their victory cannot be reduced to a result of good luck.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex were simply inferior in all aspects against Worcestershire and it is unlikely that they will find their footing in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex got the better of Derbyshire in four out their last five meetings in the tournament, including their previous three outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 1

Middlesex - 4

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire’s Harry Came and Luis Reece managed to put 26 runs on the board against Northamptonshire in the first match and much of it was thanks to the former. The two batters opened for Derbyshire at the start of the Vitality Blast but their partnership did not click at all, which led to them being dropped. On the other hand, Joe Cracknell has been promoted to the opening position after spending the entire Vitality Blast season in the middle order, and he opened alongside Sam Robson in the previous match against Worcestershire. Their partnership failed as they secured just two runs before the latter’s golden duck dismissal. However, Middlesex have a promising opening lineup and a suboptimal result in the first game is not likely to stop them from going hammer and tongs in the next match.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

David Lloyd to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

David Lloyd scored 21 off 21 in the first match against Northamptonshire which was not a very compelling performance but having familiarized himself with the change of format from the Vitality Blast, where he scored 327 runs in 13 innings, he is on for a big knock in the next match against Middlesex.

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Mark Stoneman blitzed to a 37-ball half-century in the previous match against Worcestershire, having scored 75 runs. The skipper was Middlesex’s top run scorer during the match and was significantly ahead of the other batters. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game as well.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was the second highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast with 16 wickets in 12 innings with an average of 24.18. His all-rounder capabilities were on full display against Northamptonshire which included a four-wicket haul in ten overs, the most of the team. Moreover, he delivered a maiden and kept his economy rate down to 3.90, making him the top choice once more.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman went wicketless in the last encounter against Worcestershire but he has been in stellar shape from the Vitality Blast. After his ten-over spell, he was able to achieve a brilliant economy rate of 6.30. Further, his haul of 23 wickets in 11 innings during the Vitality Blast was the best of the entire team and he is expected to bring out his big guns next time around.