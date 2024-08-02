Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DER 43 % Chance of Winning WOR 57 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Worcestershire are poised to clash in the One-Day Cup on August 2, 2024, at County Ground, Derby. The match will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire are turning out to be a force to be reckoned with as they stand undefeated in three matches until now. They defied the odds to secure their most dominant victory this season after a truly commendable bowling performance. Derbyshire’s bowlers made sure Lancashire had no way of making any headway. After Zak Chappell and Sam Conners toppled the top three batters, Pat Brown was absolutely relentless in his pursuit of wickets as he sent five of Lancashire’s players back to the pavilion for virtually no runs on the board. Lancashire had no way of defending a total of 99 and Derbyshire’s top three completed the chase in record time. Opener Luis Reece and wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest scored the winning runs with individual knocks of 52 and 37, respectively, to give Derbyshire a statement nine-wicket win.

Similarly for Worcestershire, they are two for two after handing Durham an absolute thrashing in their previous outing. Worcestershire scored 260 while batting first even though the top three collapsed rather quickly with single digit scores. It was skipper Jake Libby who took charge with a score of 89 and the rest fell into place. Fateh Singh’s first innings of the season resulted in a half-century, having amassed 60 runs, and it gave the bowlers a total they could defend. In fact, Worcestershire’s bowlers turned out to be much more efficient than anticipated as they took out Durham for 167 to secure a 93-run victory.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 43%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 57%

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

Derbyshire’s openers were not entirely convincing prior to the tournament and the uncertainty put them on the backfoot. However, this was not the case at all since both Harry Came and Luis Reece have put on match-winning performances for the team. In the last three games, they have added 35, 216 and 26 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, to further their case, Came and Reece are averaging at 72.50 and 74.00, respectively, which builds confidence in their ability to take Worcestershire’s bowlers head-on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The toss winner of the next game will want to exploit the conditions at County Ground in Derby by opting to field first. In the two matches that have been played here so far this season, the average first innings total came out to 183 which is not a challenge in the slightest. The teams chasing have achieved victory by incredible margins, boosting their net run rate, and the upcoming match is likely to follow the same pattern.

Weather Report

With a 10% chance of rainfall at Derby, the weather is going to be conducive for the match. Partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Matthew Lamb Batter Muhammed Naeem Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have been far too dominant so far and their top order, especially, have absolutely nailed every opportunity presented to them.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s victories have been far too assertive to discount them from contention but they are likely to come up short against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire have built a sizable gap over Derbyshire in their head-to-head tally, having clinched victory in four out of their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 1

Worcestershire - 4

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Both teams’ openers have reached exceptional heights in the tournament so far. Worcestershire have played two games until now and their opening duo, Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock, have been on two different ends of the spectrum. They absolutely annihilated the opposition in their first match with an unparalleled knock of 259 but they came crashing down just as quickly as they were dismissed for two in the last game. Derbyshire’s openers are a smidgen more reliable, seeing as Harry Came and Luis Reece have posted opening totals of 35, 216 and 26 in the previous three fixtures. They make for a more powerful opening wicket than that of Worcestershire.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Luis Reece has been a prolific opener for Derbyshire so far and scored his second half-century in a row against Lancashire as he amassed an unbeaten 52. Previously, he scored 88 runs against Middlesex and these back-to-back knocks placed him at the top with 148 runs in three innings. He is expected to do well in the upcoming match as well.

Ed Pollock to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Ed Pollock’s 180 in the first game of the season is still a landmark achievement and he continues to be the top batter for the team with 182 runs in two innings, having been dismissed for two in the previous match versus Durham. However, he is anticipated to recuperate and come back stronger to take on Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown kicked off his campaign in the One-Day Cup with a fifer in the very first innings he took part in. During the previous outing against Lancashire, his six-over spell yielded an economy rate of 6.16, which is rather impressive, and he already stands tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team overall. His average of 7.40 makes him a lucrative option.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor’s first game of the season was quite fruitful as he gave Durham a hellish time in the six overs that he delivered. His spell included a maiden and three wickets along with a commendable economy rate of 2.33. His sensational bowling average of 4.66 makes him a worthwhile player to bet on.