Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction DUR 58 % Chance of Winning DER 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Derbyshire are scheduled to take on each other in the One-Day Cup on August 14, 2024, with their match being held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The clash is going to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Durham put themselves in contention for advancing beyond the group stage in the last match against Kent. Durham’s batters were on the money while batting first and they notched up an exceptional total of 307. Ben McKinney, the opening batter, was majorly responsible for this feat since he scored 115 runs. Additionally, Bas de Leede pitched in with 47 runs while Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick and Haydon Mustard scored 35 runs each. With a formidable total on the board, Durham’s bowlers almost faltered in their attempt to defend the score since they conceded 300 runs. Fortunately, Kent did not have the leeway to score any more runs and suffered a close sevn-run defeat.

Derbyshire displayed poor performance in the previous outing against Kent where the batters were quite horrendous. Batting first, they managed to score a measly 206 runs before they were bowled out in the 47th over. Wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest did the best he could with 85 runs and his mature innings was their only saving grace. Since the others were of virtually no help, Kent were more or less guaranteed victory as long as they played their cards right. Even though Kent made the chase much more difficult than it should have been, they took home a three-wicket win in the end.

Durham chance of winning - 58%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 42%

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Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Harry Came and Luis Reece have been among the most successful opening duos this season even though the two matches prior to this have been far from ideal. In the match against Hampshire, the former’s absence was filled in by Matthew Lamb and it did not work at all since they ended up without a partnership. The last match against Kent was quite an aberration as the openers scored a mere three runs together before the first dismissal but in the first five matches of the tournament, they added 60, 82, 35, 216 and 26 runs to the first wicket. With Came and Reece averaging at 47.20 and 39.50, respectively, the opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Even though the average first innings total at Riverside Ground is at a lowly 250 after two matches this season, the toss winning skippers expressed a preference for batting first on both occasions. The teams batting and fielding first have won a match each so far this season and the toss winner of the next game will likely want to bat first, too.

Weather Report

There is a 10% chance of precipitation at Chester-le-Street with partially cloudy skies on the cards. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto, Neil Wagner.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Ben McKinney Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Jonathan Bushnell Bowler George Drissell Bowler Brandon Glover Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham won two out of their previous three matches while the remaining match was abandoned. Overall, they have been in convincing form.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Anuj Dal Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Muhammed Naeem All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have a single win in the last three games and the fact that they suffered two back-to-back defeats before this game does not inspire confidence.

Durham vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Derbyshire are level pegging in their head-to-head tally with two wins apiece in their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Derbyshire - 2

No Result - 1

Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Michael Jones and Ben McKinney have been quite mediocre as the team’s opening lineup and their yield has left more to be desired. Together, the two have scored 14, 34 and 22 runs in the last three games. Derbyshire’s openers have also tripped over themselves in the previous three games but after undergoing a minor change at the front, Harry Came and Luis Reece are back together. Even though the team has secured stands of 3, 0 and 60 runs in the last three fixtures, they are projected to outclass Durham’s opening pair in the upcoming match.

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Durham vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann was far from being the top batter for Durham in their previous match against Kent where he was dismissed for seven. However, with a century and two half-centuries in the tournament thus far, he is the second highest run scorer for the team with 274 runs in six innings and an average of 45.66. He will be expected to come out on top in the next game.

Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Harry Came was not impactful in the slightest in the previous match against Kent where he departed for one. Nevertheless, he is second among Derbyshire’s batters so far with 236 runs in six innings and a brilliant average of 47.20. Despite his drop in performance in the last game, he is the top pick for the next match.

Durham vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Bas de Leede is Durham’s second highest wicket-taker at the moment, having captured ten wickets in six innings so far. He is averaging at 22.80 and even though he only managed to take one wicket in the last match against Kent, he is quite a reliable bowler for his side. He is anticipated to emerge as the team’s premier bowler.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell furthered his lead at the top with 15 wickets in seven innings this season and an average of 20.53. His spell in the last encounter against Kent was excellent as he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, picked two wickets and earned an economy rate of 3.30. He continues to be the top choice for the next fixture.