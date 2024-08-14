Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
DUR
58%
Chance of Winning
DER
42%
List a
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Ben McKinney has overtaken the others in his team to secure the top spot among the batters with 291 runs in six innings.
- Brooke Guest and Luis Reece are tied at the top for Derbyshire with 237 runs in seven innings so far.
Durham vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Durham put themselves in contention for advancing beyond the group stage in the last match against Kent. Durham’s batters were on the money while batting first and they notched up an exceptional total of 307. Ben McKinney, the opening batter, was majorly responsible for this feat since he scored 115 runs. Additionally, Bas de Leede pitched in with 47 runs while Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick and Haydon Mustard scored 35 runs each. With a formidable total on the board, Durham’s bowlers almost faltered in their attempt to defend the score since they conceded 300 runs. Fortunately, Kent did not have the leeway to score any more runs and suffered a close sevn-run defeat.
Derbyshire displayed poor performance in the previous outing against Kent where the batters were quite horrendous. Batting first, they managed to score a measly 206 runs before they were bowled out in the 47th over. Wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest did the best he could with 85 runs and his mature innings was their only saving grace. Since the others were of virtually no help, Kent were more or less guaranteed victory as long as they played their cards right. Even though Kent made the chase much more difficult than it should have been, they took home a three-wicket win in the end.
- Durham chance of winning - 58%
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 42%
Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Derbyshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Harry Came and Luis Reece have been among the most successful opening duos this season even though the two matches prior to this have been far from ideal. In the match against Hampshire, the former’s absence was filled in by Matthew Lamb and it did not work at all since they ended up without a partnership. The last match against Kent was quite an aberration as the openers scored a mere three runs together before the first dismissal but in the first five matches of the tournament, they added 60, 82, 35, 216 and 26 runs to the first wicket. With Came and Reece averaging at 47.20 and 39.50, respectively, the opening wicket is in safe hands.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire
Durham vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
Even though the average first innings total at Riverside Ground is at a lowly 250 after two matches this season, the toss winning skippers expressed a preference for batting first on both occasions. The teams batting and fielding first have won a match each so far this season and the toss winner of the next game will likely want to bat first, too.
Weather Report
There is a 10% chance of precipitation at Chester-le-Street with partially cloudy skies on the cards. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto, Neil Wagner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Ben McKinney
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees (C)
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Scott Borthwick
|
All-rounder
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Haydon Mustard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Bushnell
|
Bowler
|
George Drissell
|
Bowler
|
Brandon Glover
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham won two out of their previous three matches while the remaining match was abandoned. Overall, they have been in convincing form.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Anuj Dal
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammed Naeem
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Harry Moore
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have a single win in the last three games and the fact that they suffered two back-to-back defeats before this game does not inspire confidence.
Durham vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head
Durham and Derbyshire are level pegging in their head-to-head tally with two wins apiece in their previous five outings.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Durham - 2
Derbyshire - 2
No Result - 1
Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
Michael Jones and Ben McKinney have been quite mediocre as the team’s opening lineup and their yield has left more to be desired. Together, the two have scored 14, 34 and 22 runs in the last three games. Derbyshire’s openers have also tripped over themselves in the previous three games but after undergoing a minor change at the front, Harry Came and Luis Reece are back together. Even though the team has secured stands of 3, 0 and 60 runs in the last three fixtures, they are projected to outclass Durham’s opening pair in the upcoming match.
Durham vs Derbyshire
List a
Riverside Ground, null
Durham vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Batter
Colin Ackermann was far from being the top batter for Durham in their previous match against Kent where he was dismissed for seven. However, with a century and two half-centuries in the tournament thus far, he is the second highest run scorer for the team with 274 runs in six innings and an average of 45.66. He will be expected to come out on top in the next game.
Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Harry Came was not impactful in the slightest in the previous match against Kent where he departed for one. Nevertheless, he is second among Derbyshire’s batters so far with 236 runs in six innings and a brilliant average of 47.20. Despite his drop in performance in the last game, he is the top pick for the next match.
Durham vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Bas de Leede to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Bas de Leede is Durham’s second highest wicket-taker at the moment, having captured ten wickets in six innings so far. He is averaging at 22.80 and even though he only managed to take one wicket in the last match against Kent, he is quite a reliable bowler for his side. He is anticipated to emerge as the team’s premier bowler.
Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Zak Chappell furthered his lead at the top with 15 wickets in seven innings this season and an average of 20.53. His spell in the last encounter against Kent was excellent as he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, picked two wickets and earned an economy rate of 3.30. He continues to be the top choice for the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Durham to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch