Durham vs Hampshire Match Prediction DUR 40 % Chance of Winning HAM 60 % Bet Now! Durham and Hampshire will meet in the One-Day Cup on August 9, 2024, at Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth. Their clash is set to start at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Durham’s previous match against Middlesex was unfortunately abandoned due to an incessant downpour but their performance prior to that against Northamptonshire was quite impressive. Durham’s bowlers pulled together and bundled out the opposition for 260 runs. It was not the easiest score to chase but Durham’s batters kept their heads down and played a mature innings. With the openers out early in the innings, skipper Alex Lees was there to offer some stability alongside Colin Ackermann. Both of them stayed out of trouble and scored 55 and 108 runs, respectively, which lifted the burden off the other batters. Scott Borthwick’s subsequent 42 lightened things further and Durham were able to cruise to victory with four wickets in hand.

Hampshire’s victory over Derbyshire in the last encounter was highly successful and they reiterated just how powerful they are. They batted first in their home ground and posted a formidable total of 295 runs. The entire batting lineup made sure to contribute as much as they could while Joe Weatherley was the standout player, having scored 93 runs. Skipper Nick Gubbins was a close second with 62 runs and they were able to give the bowlers something to work with. Derbyshire barely lasted a whole 36 overs before getting bowled out for 152 which allowed Hampshire to bring home a comfortable 143-run victory.

Durham chance of winning - 40%

Hampshire chance of winning - 60%

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Durham vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Barring Durham’s first match of the season where Alex Lees and Ben McKinney notched up 87 runs together, the opening wicket saw a steep decline in the following matches. The pair opened two more fixtures together and secured partnerships of 0 and 40 runs. However, in the previous match, Michael Jones took over to open alongside Ben McKinney and they ended up with a stand of 22 runs. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Durham’s first wicket and they are expected to put up a subpar performance in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

A single match was held at Roseworth Terrace in the 2023 season and it took place between Durham and Somerset. The latter chose to field first and it was incredibly beneficial since they managed to bowl Durham out for 181. Batting first was a challenging endeavor and the toss winning skipper of the next match, too, will keep that in mind before electing to field first.

Weather Report

There is a negligible 10% chance of rain at Gosforth on the day of the match. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Ben McKinney Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Mitchell Killeen Bowler James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have faced two defeats and two victories so far. Their inconsistency sets them back in their pursuit of victory over Hampshire.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Felix Organ Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won two games on the bounce prior to this fixture and the margins of their victories have been far too dominant.

Durham vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Hampshire are tied with two wins each in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Hampshire - 2

No Result - 1

Durham vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Ben McKinney were the mainstay openers for Durham before the skipper promoted Michael Jones to the top in the last game. Durham have had substandard opening partnerships so far, having secured totals of 22, 40 and 0 in the previous three matches. For Hampshire, Fletcha Middleton has been the linchpin opener but skipper Nick Gubbins demoted himself down the order to accommodate Joe Weatherley in the last two games. Now that the latter has settled in, Hampshire were able to achieve a stand of 44 runs in the last match. The bookmakers rally behind Hampshire’s openers to outgun Durham’s first partnership in the next match.

Durham vs Hampshire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees achieved his first half-century of the season in the last game against Northamptonshire. The skipper scored 55 runs which boosted his total to 184 runs in four innings, making him the team’s leading batter. With an average of 46.00, he is expected to be their standout batter.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

After Joe Weatherley’s disastrous first innings where he was dismissed for one, he had a remarkable outing in the last match against Derbyshire where he missed out on his century as he scored 93 runs. With an average of 47.00, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Durham vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Paul Coughlin has constantly been Durham’s linchpin in the bowling department and in four innings so far, he has picked nine wickets. He was tied as the top bowler for the team in their previous outing against Northamptonshire where he took two wickets in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. He is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match, too.

Brad Wheal to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Brad Wheal continues to be Hampshire’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings and a brilliant bowling average of 17.66. He was the second highest bowler in their last outing against Derbyshire, having picked two wickets in seven overs coupled with an impressive economy rate of 3.57. He will be expected to lead the charge for the team in the next match against Durham.