Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DUR 45 % Chance of Winning NOR 55 % Bet Now! Durham and Northamptonshire will face each other at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, as part of the One-Day Cup. The encounter is going to take place on August 2, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Durham’s first-match boom ended right there since they failed to make any progress thereafter and suffered a crushing blow at the hands of Somerset last time out. Somerset held the advantage from the start as they chose to bat first but their total of 241 did not look entirely safe. Durham, playing on home soil, had the opportunity to overcome their rivals but their batters put on a disappointing show. Openers Alex Lees and Ben McKinney scored 40 runs together and the others had the chance to build on it but Somerset’s bowlers barely let any runs slip and made sure Durham’s lineup did not get to settle in. In an unpleasant end to Durham’s innings, they were bowled out for 108 which handed Somerset a 133-run triumph.

Northamptonshire’s batters did the best they could against Middlesex in their previous outing but still came up short by the end. The former were the first to bat and they seized the opportunity to pile on 317 runs. A collective effort from Prithvi Shaw, Gus Miller and Saif Zaib made this feat possible since they scored 76, 73 and 58 runs, respectively. The bowlers had plenty of wiggle room to plan their attack on Middlesex but nothing they did seemed to work. Even though they managed to pick wickets at regular intervals, it gave Middlesex’s batters the chance to form partnerships which was ultimately Northamptonshire’s undoing, leading to an unfortunate five-wicket defeat.

Durham chance of winning - 45%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 55%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Durham’s first wicket made significant strides in their first outing of the season where Alex Lees and Ben McKinney fended off the opposition’s bowlers to secure an 87-run stand. This was a stellar display but it did not carry forward into the next game since the skipper’s two-ball duck led to a naught partnership. The pair showed a tad more resilience in their previous encounter against Somerset, having scored 40 runs together. Lees and McKinney, with averages of 43.00 and 46.66, respectively, are on course to score big against Northamptonshire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The last match held at Riverside Ground between Durham and Somerset was a one-sided affair for the latter who opted to bat first. The average first innings score of 283 in the previous season was quite difficult to chase down and the teams batting first edged out two victories out of three matches. The pitch offers massive assistance to the batters and the toss winner skipper will want to give their team the best shot at victory by electing to bat first.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions will prevail on match day but a minimal 10% possibility of rainfall is forecasted. The temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Jonathan Bushnell Bowler Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batters have to get their act together since they are almost entirely responsible for the team’s two back-to-back drubbings.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Justin Broad All-rounder James Sales Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s bowlers have to work on conceding fewer runs while the batters are pulling their weight.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Durham are marginally ahead of Northamptonshire in their previous five meetings as they won three of those games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Northamptonshire - 2

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Durham and Northamptonshire have had almost equally competitive opening partnerships in the tournament so far. For the latter, Prithvi Shaw and Emilio Gay have opened the innings from the start and together, they have added 8, 56 and 32 runs to the first wicket. Despite that, Alex Lees and Ben McKinney seem to be more dependable in this aspect with scores of 40, 0 and 87 for Durham before the first dismissal. Although they did experience a downtrend in between, Durham’s openers will be expected to outperform Northamptonshire’s opening order.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees’ performance took a slight dip after the first match where he notched up 111 runs considering his subsequent game saw him out on a duck and he eked out 18 runs before a dismissal in the last game against Somerset. Nevertheless, he maintains his spot as the second highest run-getter for Durham with 129 runs in three innings and an average of 43.00 which makes the skipper the top pick once again.

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

After having some time to settle in, opener Prithvi Shaw found his footing in the previous outing against Middlesex and secured his first half-century of the season with a knock of 76. He was the top scorer for the team and stands second overall with 125 runs in three innings. He remains the leading choice for the next match, too.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Paul Coughlin was the leading wicket-taker for Durham in the last encounter against Somerset where he brought back a three-wicket haul in ten overs. Additionally, his economy rate of 4.70 was quite remarkable. He is now the top bowler for the team overall with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 19.28 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Raphael Weatherall’s four-wicket haul against Derbyshire in the first match is still his standout performance and although he went wicketless last time out against Middlesex, he maintains his spot as the top wicket-taker for the team with five wickets in three innings. He is expected to come good in the next game.