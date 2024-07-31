Durham vs Somerset Match Prediction DUR 62 % Chance of Winning SOM 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Somerset will go face-to-face in the One-Day Cup and their clash is going to take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The match will be held on July 31, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Durham squandered an opportunity for a second victory as they took on Worcestershire prior to this. Although they managed to keep the latter’s total down to 260, Durham found it difficult to chase down the target. Surprisingly, three out of Durham’s top five batters were out on ducks and Ben McKinney was the only one who survived Worcestershire’s charged-up bowlers. The opener ended up scoring 80 runs but as the solitary contributor holding down the fort, his effort went in vain. Durham were all out of sorts in the second innings and they did not even put up a fight against Worcestershire, allowing the latter to take home an easy 93-run win.

Somerset did something similar in their last outing against Hampshire, except they were the ones setting the target. With 242 runs on the board, Somerset had every reason to feel jittery since the total was not entirely safe from the clutches of Hampshire. Andrew Umeed’s 84 was the standout batting performance for the team while the others hardly did their part. In the end, the chase was rather smooth sailing for Hampshire who finished it with some time to spare, winning by a margin of five wickets.

Durham chance of winning - 62%

Somerset chance of winning - 38%

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Durham vs Somerset Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

After a riveting performance against Lancashire where the openers posted 87 runs on the board together, Alex Lees’ performance took a turn for the worse. While Ben McKinney pulled his weight on both occasions, there was a staggering contrast in the skipper’s displays in both games. After scoring a century the first time out, he was out on a duck in the previous encounter which meant there was no partnership between the openers. However, the bookmakers believe that the two batters have it in them to return stronger in the next game and make sure that the opening wicket flourishes after a poor performance.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durham 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has a tendency to assist batters and high first innings totals are not uncommon on this surface. In fact, the average first innings score was 283 in the 2023 season of the tournament and the teams batting first emerged as the victors two out of three times. The one match where they did not was an outlier since chasing is a difficult prospect here, making batting first the fancied option.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are on the horizon at Chester-le-Street with the temperature expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius. There is a negligible 10% likelihood of rain.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Colin Ackermann Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Jonathan Bushnell Bowler Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder Mitchell Killeen Bowler James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham won by a significant margin of 57 runs in the first encounter against Lancashire but tapered off in the next game. They have the ability to come back stronger, though.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Archie Vaughan All-rounder Sean Dickson (C) Batter Kasey Aldridge Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Joe Heywood Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset eked out a three-wicket victory against Kent the first time around but hampered their campaign with a defeat at the hands of Hampshire.

Durham vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Durham and Somerset are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally in the last five games but the latter have an ever-so-slight lead with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Somerset - 3

Durham vs Somerset Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Andrew Umeed has brought unbelievable consistency to the first wicket but so far he has been left hanging by his partners. Having opened with Joshua Thomas and George Thomas in the last two games, Somerset boasted stands of 85 and 32 runs. Durham have had a slight problem of instability but Alex Lees and Ben McKinney are sure to come back in the next game. In the last two matches, they have had opening totals of 0 and 87 but the bookmakers are confident that Durham’s openers are on the path to score big and outgun Somerset’s first wicket.

Durham vs Somerset List a Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.03 Bet now!

Durham vs Somerset Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees’ first outing of the season was enormously successful as he notched up 111 runs to make his first ton this season. His second match against Worcestershire was the opposite since he was out on a two-ball duck. He is now the second highest run-getter for the team and will be anticipated to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed has been Somerset’s top batter for two games in a row and has a heavy lead in the standings with 198 runs in two innings. After a highly successful first match against Kent where he racked in an unbeaten 114, he went on to score 84 runs in the following match against Hampshire. Given the kind of form he has shown, he is the top pick once more.

Durham vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Paul Coughlin was the top bowler for Durham in the previous match against Worcestershire where he captured three wickets in ten innings. He is currently the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets in two innings and an incredible average of 22.00. He is expected to come out on top once again.

Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Goldsworthy is the top wicket-taker for Somerset with five wickets in two innings. He was tied as the top wicket-taker in the last game versus Hampshire, where he claimed a solitary wicket, but his economy rate of 7.00 in seven overs set him apart from the rest. With an average of 18.60, he continues to be the top choice.