Essex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction ESS 55 % Chance of Winning GLAM 45 % Bet Now! On August 4, 2024, Essex and Glamorgan are poised to clash in the One-Day Cup at County Ground, Chelmsford. The outing will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Essex have a single victory to their name and they dropped it once again in their last encounter against Leicestershire. The former were the first to bat and they managed to rack in 290 runs which is, by and large, a defendable total. The middle order are credited with this stellar feat as Matt Critchley, Noah Thain and Charlie Allison scored a half-century each with 55, 53 and 51 runs, respectively. With a par score on the board, Essex’s bowlers had to find a way of curtailing Leicestershire but despite Critchley’s allround prowess on full display, having picked three wickets, it was difficult to stop Leicestershire’s advance. In spite of Essex’s best effort, they suffered a three-wicket defeat.

Glamorgan have maintained a 100% win record so far and Sussex were their last victims. The latter were dismissed for a measly 200 runs which should have been a no-brainer for Glamorgan to chase but things started to escalate. Opener Eddie Byrom was on the right track as he led the charge with 51 runs and the rest of the top and middle order were of no help whatsoever. Billy Root came in and lended his support with 48 runs but wickets continued to fall and Glamorgan’s chances were becoming slimmer. However, when it came down to the last wicket, bowlers Andy Gorvin and Jamie McIlroy took Glamorgan over the line in a thrilling chase to clinch victory by a single wicket.

Essex chance of winning - 55%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%

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Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Eddie Byrom has almost single handedly propelled Glamorgan’s first wicket to new heights with each game that the team plays. William Smale has not been quite as proactive but he gives his opening partner enough room to play his strokes freely and maximize their chances of securing a decent partnership. This has been working brilliantly after the first game where they made a rocky start with just seven runs together but in the previous three games, the pair have scored 65, 103 and 43 runs for the opening wicket. Considering the kind of form they have displayed, the openers will give Essex’s bowlers a run for their money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Both the games that County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted this season have seen successful high scoring chases. The average first innings total after two matches came out to 307 which is quite a big score but the teams fielding first prevailed both times. The toss winning skipper of the next match will likely go with the same decision since it has yielded desirable outcomes.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no threat of rain whatsoever on match day while cloudy conditions persist. The temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Bowler Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper

Essex Team Form

Essex have lost two matches but they have the firepower to challenge Glamorgan’s dominance.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Thomas Bevan Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have a well-rounded squad but their victory over Sussex in the last match was not entirely convincing.

Essex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Essex lead their tally against Glamorgan by a whisker in their last five encounters with three wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Glamorgan - 2

Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi opened the first two games for Essex until the former was swapped out in favor of Robin Das. So far, Essex has had opening partnerships of 33, 6 and 51 in the last three games which, ordinarily, would not have been particularly unfavorable but it absolutely pales in comparison to Glamorgan. Eddie Byrom and William Smale have cemented their position as the opening duo and they have not disappointed in the slightest with stands of 65, 103, 43 and 7 in the last four fixtures. Their superiority is glaringly obvious and they are on course to outgun Essex in this aspect.

Essex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Charlie Allison to be Essex’s Best Batter

Charlie Allison has done a brilliant job for the team until now and is currently placed at the top with 134 runs in three innings. He was among the top run scorers for Essex in the previous game against Leicestershire where he scored 51 runs, marking his second half-century of the season. He is expected to be the top batter once again.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram has played three innings for Glamorgan in the tournament thus far and occupies the spot as the second highest run-getter with 153 runs in three innings. He experienced an unfortunate downturn in the last match against Sussex, having departed for 11, but he scored 103* in the match prior to that. He will be anticipated to come good in the next game.

Essex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Matt Critchley took part in his first match of the season and emerged as the top bowler with three wickets in ten overs. During his spell, he also managed to allow just 55 runs which gave him an economy rate of 5.50. He is currently tied as Essex’s second highest wicket-taker overall and with an average of 18.33, he remains the top choice to lead the way.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Dan Douthwaite took the lead as Glamorgan’s top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four innings, four of which were taken in the previous outing against Sussex. In the nine overs that he delivered, he conceded 44 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.88. Moreover, his average of 14.75 is quite remarkable which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.