Essex vs Leicestershire Match Prediction ESS 40 % Chance of Winning LEI 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Leicestershire are set to face each other in the One-Day Cup and they will meet at County Ground, Chelmsford. The clash is going to take place on July 31, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Essex had luck on their side against Gloucestershire which got them their first victory of the season. Batting first on foreign soil, Essex piled on 262 runs albeit with a loss of eight wickets. The reason for their success can largely be attributed to the fact that the batters were pulling their weight for the first time in a while; Luc Benkenstein and Robin Das showcased memorable knocks of 67 and 52 runs, respectively. The others pitched in and did their bit to help the team, and although the target was not daunting at all, Essex’s bowlers found a way to restrict Gloucestershire’s batters, having bundled them out for 199 with several overs left in the game. Essex’s first victory came in dominant fashion as they won by 63 runs.

The same cannot be said for Leicestershire who put up the worst performance of the season so far against Warwickshire. The defending champions set a very high benchmark for themselves but the previous outing was a shameful endeavor. Leicestershire’s batters were absolutely decimated by the opposition’s bowling attack who took them all out for a miserable total of 88 runs. There was no way of defending this score and the bowlers managed to take two of Warwickshire’s batters down which did not stop them from surpassing the total. In the end, Leicestershire were handed an eight-wicket thrashing.

Essex chance of winning - 40%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 60%

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Essex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Essex to score low before first dismissal

Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi have been up and down so far and their opening partnerships are quite puzzling. Having scored 6 and 51 runs together in the previous two games, it is difficult to determine what their true form is. Moreover, Essex’s opening partnerships failed to impress in the Vitality Blast prior to this series where the team secured stands of 0, 21 and 2 in the last three matches. Essex are still on the backfoot as they enter this game, despite their big showing in the first fixture of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The previous game between Essex and Warwickshire where the latter elected to field first turned out to be an incredibly dominant endeavor for the toss winning side. Even though the first innings score was quite competitive, the surface seemed to offer assistance to the batters in the second innings, too, and a high scoring chase was possible. The teams fielding first won two out of four matches in the 2024 season held here and it is likely to be the favored approach in the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation at Chelmsford and mildly overcast conditions are predicted. The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Robin Das Batter Charlie Allison Bowler Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper

Essex Team Form

Essex lost to Warwickshire in the first encounter of the season but they bounced back to defeat Gloucestershire in the following game.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Swindells Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire started their title defense by overcoming Nottinghamshire the first time around but they had a rough game against Warwickshire.

Essex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire have a slight lead over Essex in their last five games with two victories against the latter’s one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 2

Essex - 1

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 1

Essex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi were on the right path during the first game for Essex against Warwickshire where the pair added 51 runs to the first wicket. However, they faltered badly in the following game wherein they succumbed to Gloucestershire’s bowlers in the first over which resulted in a six-run partnership. Leicestershire’s openers followed an identical trajectory as they scored a whopping 95 runs together in their first match against Nottinghamshire but Harry Swindells and Sol Budinger settled for 15 runs against Warwickshire in the last match. Although both teams are on a similar track, Leicestershire’s openers are more balanced and a one-off poor result will not deter their ability to bounce back.

Essex vs Leicestershire List a County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet now!

Essex vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter

Luc Benkenstein did well at the second time of asking after missing out on a half-century in the first match against Warwickshire where he was dismissed for 44. Previously against Gloucestershire, he emerged as the top scorer of the match with 67 runs. He now leads the way for Essex with 111 runs in two innings and an average of 55.50 which makes it highly likely that the opener will top the charts again.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger has been the second highest run scorer for Leicestershire in both games so far, having scored 75 runs in the first game and 18 runs in the previous encounter against Warwickshire. The opener stands as their leading batter with 93 runs in two innings and an average of 46.50 which makes him a dependable player to bet on in the upcoming fixture.

Essex vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Shane Snater to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Shane Snater took part in his first game of the season against Gloucestershire and led Essex’s bowling attack with three wickets in his full quota of ten overs. Most impressively, he allowed a mere 39 runs to be scored off his bowling which resulted in an exceptional economy rate of 3.90. With an average of 13.00, he is the top pick for the next match.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven was wicketless in the previous game against Warwickshire after leading the team in the first match but that does not detract from the fact that his five-over spell was still quite impressive. He delivered a maiden and managed to achieve an economy rate of 4.20. He still stands as the top bowler for Leicestershire with three wickets in two innings, making him the leading choice once more.