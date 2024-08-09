Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction ESS 61 % Chance of Winning SUR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Surrey will go head-to-head in the One-Day Cup on August 9, 2024, with the sides meeting at County Ground, Chelmsford. Their day-night encounter is going to commence at 6:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Essex made it a hattrick of defeats in the last match against Yorkshire and further diminished their chances of advancing beyond the group stage. Essex batted first on their rival’s turf and scored 243 runs which is, by no means, a par score to defend. The top three made a minimal contribution but their innings stabilized when Luc Benkenstein and Robin Das took over and scored 68 and 67 runs, respectively. Their departure led to a collapse of their batting order and the bowlers had quite a big job to carry out. Nevertheless, they gave it their best shot by taking seven wickets but the total was not easy to defend. Despite their best effort, Essex lost by three wickets.

Surrey’s drought finally came to an end as they took on Leicestershire in the previous outing. Batting first, Surrey were able to post a formidable score of 296 and it was their best batting performance of the season so far. It was largely thanks to the openers, Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel, who scored 105 and 72, respectively. Ben Geddes also did his part by scoring 61 runs while the others made scant contributions. Leicestershire had a difficult task on their hands and they came rather close but Surrey’s bowlers halted their progress by bowling them out for 279, leading to a 17-run victory.

Essex chance of winning - 61%

Surrey chance of winning - 39%

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Essex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey’s Dom Sibley made the sharpest turn in his form out of any other player this season. In the first three games that he played for the team, he scored all of seven runs and showed absolutely no resilience whatsoever. However, his performance skyrocketed thereafter as he notched up 149 runs at the fourth time of asking. The following two matches were also a testament to his mighty impressive stroke-making, having scored 72 and 105 runs. The opener is expected to craft another half-century in the next match against Essex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a haven for big first innings totals but interestingly, high scoring chases are a frequent occurrence at this venue. Even though the average first innings score this season is as high as 307, the teams fielding first have been successful on both occasions which makes it highly likely that the toss winning skipper of the next match will opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

A minimal 20% chance of precipitation is predicted at Chelmsford and partially cloudy skies are expected. The temperature is likely to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Robin Das Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex enter this fixture on the back of a three-match losing streak but they have a better chance of redeeming themselves.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid, OFM Sykes.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Patel All-rounder Dominic Sibley Batter Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper OFM Sykes All-rounder Conor McKerr Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey lost five matches on the bounce before their previous win over Leicestershire. Despite their turn-around, it does not build confidence in their ability to keep up the momentum.

Essex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey emerged triumphant in four out of their last five meetings with Essex, including three matches on the bounce leading up to this game.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 1

Surrey - 4

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel have been on a spree of dominant opening performances for Surrey but it is bound to come down, especially since the latter has been a tad inconsistent. For the most part, Sibley has lugged the weight of the responsibility and they ended up with stands of 138, 66 and 38 runs in the last three games. Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi, on the other hand, are more balanced in this regard and although their partnerships of 23, 8 and 33 are not particularly remarkable, they are backed by the bookmakers to emerge as the superior first partnership.

Essex vs Surrey List a County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.291 Bet Now!

Essex vs Surrey Best Batters

Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Luc Benkenstein led the charge for Essex against Yorkshire and he got his second half-century of the season with 68 runs. He has an extensive lead at the top with 230 runs in five innings with an impressive average of 46.00, and he remains the top choice for the next game as well.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley has been absolutely relentless on the opposition and went on to get his second ton of the season in the previous match against Leicestershire where the opener scored 105 runs. He has pulled away with the lead at the top of Surrey’s run charts with 333 runs in six innings and an incredible average of 55.50, making him the leading pick once more.

Essex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Shane Snater to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Shane Snater was the top bowler for Essex yet again in the last game against Yorkshire wherein he added three wickets to his tally, making it a total of nine in four innings. In his ten-over spell, he also delivered two maidens and achieved an economy rate of 3.20. As the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with an average of 15.88, he continues to be the top pick.

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler



Cameron Steel has consistently been at the top for Surrey and outperformed the others in the last match against Leicestershire as well, having captured three wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.80. Overall, he has 12 wickets in five innings with a bowling average of 23.08 which makes him a lucrative choice for the upcoming game.