Essex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction ESS 48 % Chance of Winning WAR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Warwickshire will clash for their first One-Day Cup match at County Ground, Chelmsford, on July 24, 2024. They are going to meet at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Essex had a sniff at qualifying in the Vitality Blast but their chances were hampered by Hampshire in the last match of the season. Batting first, Hampshire added 181 runs to the scoreboard and although this was a mildly difficult task, a team with the caliber of Essex should not have made a right royal mess of this, especially given the stakes involved. The openers were of absolutely no help and the middle order were left to do the grunt work. Charlie Allison’s unbeaten 69 and Luc Benkenstein’s 54 were the top performances but the others were of virtually no use and it led to Essex’s downfall. The match was down to the wire but Essex’s disappointing batting effort saw them lose by a mere seven runs.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, had long cemented their spot in the quarter-final but to rub salt in the wound, they thwarted Leicestershire’s shot at qualifying in their final match of the group stage. The former batted first and they posted 194 runs on the board, courtesy of Moeen Ali who scored 103 runs to mark his first ton of the season. The others did just enough to ensure Warwickshire had a defendable target on the board and it worked wonders since Leicestershire were nowhere near it by the end of the match. Warwickshire’s bowlers took over and wreaked havoc on Leicestershire by bowling them out for 122 and securing a 72-run victory.

Essex chance of winning - 48%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 52%

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Essex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Essex to score low before first dismissal

Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar spent the entire Vitality Blast season leading the innings for Essex but they still managed to make disappointing contributions to the first wicket with few good stands along the way. In the last five fixtures of the tournament, they scored 0, 21, 2, 50 and 5 runs together which does not make their opening wicket look like they found their footing at all. With such measly showings at the front, Essex’s openers are at a disadvantage against Warwickshire’s steadfast bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

In the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup, the teams batting first and fielding first shared a record of two wins apiece at County Ground in Chelmsford. The pitch assists relatively big scores but makes chasing just as easy, making it difficult for the toss winner to find an advantage. Moreover, the average first innings total of 253 last season is not a particularly unattainable score and chasing is likely to be the preferred option at this surface.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall threatens Chelmsford with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Robin Das Batter Charlie Allison Bowler Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex registered two wins in the last five matches of the Vitality Blast which was ultimately their undoing. Their batting order was all out of sorts and it only weighed them down.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper George Garton All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire lost two games in the final five fixtures of the Vitality Blast group stage but it was inconsequential because they built their edge early in the season. Their batters and bowlers alike are quite difficult to take on.

Essex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have the edge over Essex with three wins in their previous five outings in the tournament but the latter have registered just one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 3

Essex - 1

Abandoned - 1

Essex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Moeen Ali was made Warwickshire’s opener towards the end of the Vitality Blast season and it took some settling in before he was able to deliver the results. Alex Davies remained at the front to support the new arrival and in the last three matches, they were able to secure partnerships of 99, 0 and 21 runs. Essex’s openers have no such excuse since Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar were present throughout the season and they were still notching up paltry stands of 0, 21 and 2 towards the end of the tournament. Warwickshire were able to bounce back from making some major changes to the first wicket and that makes them more likely to outgun Essex’s openers.

Essex vs Warwickshire Great Britain County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Essex vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper was Essex’s mainstay batter throughout the Vitality Blast, attested by the fact that he had 535 runs in 13 innings with an average of 44.58. He was dismissed for 20 in the last match against Hampshire but that was a mere bump in the road for him since he has the capacity to bounce back and kick off the new tournament on a positive note.

Moeen Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Moeen Ali’s late entry in the Vitality Blast did not stop him from making a mark, having amassed 178 runs in four innings which included a century and a half-century. His ton against Leicestershire in the last match was sensational as he scored 103 runs while striking at 174.57. He also maintained an impressive average of 44.50 which makes the opener a top choice against Essex.

Essex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Paul Walter was the top bowler for Essex in the Vitality Blast with 17 wickets in 13 innings and a remarkable bowling average of 21.29. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the final fixture against Hampshire, having taken two wickets in four overs. His economy rate of 12.25 was on the higher side but it was an aberration compared to his usual performances. He remains the top pick against Warwickshire.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs was the most reliable player for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast where he led the bowling attack with 27 wickets in 14 innings. He was the top wicket-taker in the last game versus Leicestershire wherein he picked three wickets during his four-over spell and also achieved an economy rate of 7.50. His proven consistency is what makes him a premier bowler.